Lane buddies (those things that stop gutter balls) up, yes or no? Look, we won’t judge. The most important thing about any recreational activity that doesn’t have a podium, is that everybody is having fun. And nothing says fun like getting beaten by a five year old that starts their run up from halfway down the alley, hurling the ball with two hands and watching them ricochet their way to a perfect game. Game on.

Bowling city

Getting the ball rolling on this bowling round up is this cheeky little 12-lane ten-pin funtropolis found in Al Ain Mall. Don’t fancy staying in your lane? You can also sink balls on the on-site billiards tables, get your ping-pong on with table tennis facilities or press X to continue with the resident Playstation.

Al Ain Mal, Dhs15 per player per game on weekdays, Dhs21 per player per game on weekends. Tel: (03) 751 0006, @bowlingcity.uae

Central

Central is without a doubt one of the most exciting new additions to the Yas Bay waterfront. Why? It’s a triple threat — great American fast food, on site bowling within striking distance of the licensed bar and there’s a collection of modern and retro arcade games — including a full size air hockey table. You can check out our review here, but it’s a solid gold win for hot

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 4pm to 12am Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri to Sun. @central_uae

Khalifa International Bowling Centre

There’s a full kitbag of indoor sporting entertainment available at Zayed Sports City, but one of our favourite active highlights is getting on the ice skating rink — a exceptional way to cool down from just Dhs55 — and there are even lessons available if, like us, you’re still a bit Bambi on stilts. You can also go on strike with Cosmic Bowling (7pm every Wednesday) at the compound’s 40-lane Khalifa International Bowling Centre. Because in space, nobody can hear you gutter ball.

Zayed Sports City, Dhs20 per individual per game or Dhs140 per lane per hour. Tel: (02) 403 4200, zsc.ae

Strike Out Bowling

This bijou four-lane, family friendly, fully-licensed strike shack can be found at Abu Dhabi Country Club, and it’s karaoke bar adjacent — so even if you fail to drop pins, you can still drop the mic on a virtuoso vocal performance. That’s how we roll.

Abu Dhabi Country Club, Al Mushrif, midday to 10pm, Dhs21 per player per game – or lane rental from Dhs105 per hour. Tel: (02) 657 7777, @adccuae

Xtreme Zone

The Galleria Al Maryah Island offers 44,200 sqft of recreational adventure. There’s the synapse-jangling thrills of electronic entertainment; all the button-mashing fun of the video games arcade; and intense virtual reality (VR) experiences. Prefer your activities a little more analog? You can pick up sticky splits and prove your king pin credentials at their 12-lane bowling alley. And we might be taking it to the ‘Xtreme’ here but you can also double-bounce your bestie at the trampoline park, beat the peak on the climbing wall, or take on the Tag Arena’s timed obstacle course for leaderboard bragging rights.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight, bowling priced from Dhs25 per player per game weekdays, and Dhs35 per player per game at weekends. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae

Zeal

This 35,000 square foot entertainment zone at Dalma Mall includes a bowling zone (from Dhs30 per game), but if you fancy sticking around for some post frame gaming you can also get involved with virtual relaity experiences, racing and rollercoaster simulators, pool tables, arcades and a network PC gaming room with 25 high spec computers. There’s also a shisha lounge and a restaurant on site.

Dalma Mall, 10am to 11pm, Dhs30. Tel: (02) 672 4922, @zealentertainmentcentre

Currently under refurb

Erth

Etizan the colossal fitness complex at hotel Erth (formally known as the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel) is legitimately stacked with an Olympic range of sporting activities including a 3,500 sqm gym, tennis courts, multiple football pitches (including a fully FIFA-certified 11-a-side pitch), a boxing studio, martial arts space, an eight-lane-indoor-tournament-spec pool, facilities for gymnastics, aerobics, squash, track and field, volleyball, basketball, shooting and *deep breath* Jiu Jitsu. Know what else they have? Well, yes probably, this is a bowling round up. It’s currently undergoing a rejazzling little fix up, along with a few other site facilities. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s cooked.

Erth, Khor Al Maqta, gym day passes from Dhs151. Tel: (02) 497 5229, Etizan.ae

