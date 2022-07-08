The best way to cool off…

These beach clubs, hotels and restaurants have just given you another reason to brunch (like we needed it), by throwing in the use of their pool or beach free of cost.

So, while brunch may be the standard answer for the question ‘what plans you have this weekend?’, you can now add ‘…get some lengths in’ too.

Here are nine places to enjoy brunch with pool access in Dubai.

Saturday

Address Sky View

The Poolside Brunch Club runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, so guests can make the most of the new weekend and soak up some winter sun. The ground-floor pool opens from 10am, and we suggest you get down nice and early to bag the best spot. From 12.30pm the brunch begins and this is your chance to enjoy a host of delicious dishes served by The Restaurant. On the menu, you can expect an array of international treats from California rolls, to Wagyu beef sliders and much more. You can tuck into the selection outdoors under a parasol, or take comfort inside – the choice is yours. While you dine, enjoy the upbeat tunes provided by the resident DJ in the Glass Garden, alongside a hand-crafted cocktail or crisp glass of vino.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays, pool 10am to 4pm, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Cafe Nikki at Nikki Beach Resort

Sun, sand and Saturdays at the seaside go hand in hand with Café Nikki’s weekend brunch. This three-hour luncheon comes with pool and beach access, entertainment courtesy of a resident DJ, a strong selection of seafood on the sharing-style menu and free-flowing drinks. Children are welcome and the after-party continues right through to sunset and the early evening.

Café Nikki, Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs500 house drinks, Dhs700 premium, Dhs175 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com

FIVE Jumeirah Village

JVC’s party hotspot, FIVE Jumeirah Village, has a Saturday brunch deal that will have you reaching for your bikini. Brunch takes place in Soul Street, where you’ll be treated to an around-the-world culinary journey and bottomless house beverages for Dhs299 for girls and Dhs349 for guys. Live entertainment with afrobeat vibes will help you get the party started. On top of that, guests are invited to join the pool party to keep the party going until late.

NOMAD Brunch by Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

Vero

With views of JBR and Ain Dubai, Vero’s family-friendly Italian brunch is a sure-fire way to spend a Saturday. Enjoy the sunshine as a saxophonist provides the perfect party atmosphere as you tuck into decadent seafood such as jumbo shrimp, octopus and mussels, followed by wild mushroom risotto, lobster calamarata, and tiramisu. Once you’ve filled up on all your favourite Italian dishes, it’s down to the pool and beach for a cooling dip.

Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Zero Gravity

If you’re brunching Saturday’s Summer Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Sundays, the Asobi Brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm (with pool access from 10am), priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, also with unlimited food and house beverages. Bag a spot on the beach, by the pool or in the lively garden area.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 ladies and Dhs349 gents, Sunday 12pm to 5pm Dhs249 ladies and Dhs299 gents. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Sunday

Eva Beach House

Boho-chic Eva Beach House brings Tulum vibes to the Palm Jumeirah and runs Brunch at Eva every Sunday afternoon. The three hour package kicks off with healthy burrata and betroot salads, followed by a selection of maki rolls and sushi, then hot starters like seafood casserole and truffle pizza. For mains, you’ll pick from a choice of Wagyu striploin, catch of the day, or baby chicken, then a duo of desserts to share to finish. Afterwards, you can head down to the beach or pool and soak up the final moments of sunshine.

Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs595 house, Dhs790 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 458 1856, @evabeachhousedxb

La Piscina

Chic pool club La Piscina, located in Palazzo Versace, has an alfresco candy-themed brunch every Sunday. Dishes include an array of Mediterranean favourites such as garlic prawns, mushroom truffle risotto, crispy calamari and an assortment of handmade cannoli. It will set you back Dhs300, including unlimited house beverages and access to the stunning pool.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, every Sunday, Dhs300 per person. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Wet Deck

Although it’s not technically a brunch, Not Another Ladies’ Day at Wet Deck deserves a mention for its free-flowing packages for girls and guys. Taking place every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, the deal includes pool access and bottomless beverages, as well as a delicious main course from WET Deck’s vibrant menu. For girls it’s Dhs199 and for guys it’s Dhs350. Expect good vibes’ poolside, with live entertainment and hypnotic beats.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs350 guys. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @wetdeckdubai

Zero Gravity

If you’re brunching Saturday’s Summer Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Sundays, the Asobi Brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm (with pool access from 10am), priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, also with unlimited food and house beverages. Bag a spot on the beach, by the pool or in the lively garden area.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 ladies and Dhs349 gents, Sunday 12pm to 5pm Dhs249 ladies and Dhs299 gents. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae