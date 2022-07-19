6 alternative ladies' nights to try in Dubai

Get this in the girl’s group chat…

Ladies, skip the traditional dinner-and-drinks ritual for something a little different. The city has a number of unique ladies’ night events for the girl gang to try from checking out a film at the cinema to a pampering session, a fun trip to Ski Dubai and more.

Here are six alternative ladies’ nights to try in Dubai

Ski Dubai

Ladies, a great option to beat the heat is to spend some time at Ski Dubai. On Tuesday, round up the girl squad and enjoy some time in the snow for just Dhs180 per person. The ticket includes winter gear, lockers and gloves. Pick from either snow park access with unlimited access to four rides, two hours of slope time or a 60-minute ski lesson. On the food and beverage front, pick from one of two options: A free welcome drink at Salero and a 15 per cent discount when you present your Ladies’ Night ticket or a 20 per cent discount off your bill at North 28 Restaurant. Read more here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, deal available on Tue after 4pm (6pm for Salero and guests must be over the age of 21), Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

Laguna Waterpark

Want to celebrate the start of the weekend? Head with your girlfriends to Laguna Waterpark on Friday at 7pm for its Ladies Night. Ladies will have exclusive access to the waterpark and all of its offerings plus an all-you-can-eat deal for just Dhs250. Book 48 hours in advance and the price will be Dhs220. Relax at the lazy river, try the WaveOz 180 – FlowRider and much more all to the beats of a dedicated female DJ blasting tunes all through the night. Little ones are also welcome.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, Ladies’ night Friday from 7pm, Tel: (800) 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Soul Wellness and Spa

Ladies looking for some pampering can head to Sheraton Grand Dubai for a spa treatment. On Wednesdays, ladies get a 50 per cent discount on massages and a 30 per cent on facials. To find out more, call the team on 04 503 4100.

Soul Wellness & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai, Tel: (0)4 503 4100. soulwellnessandspa.com

The SPA at Palazzo Versace

Looking for the perfect kickstart to your week? On Mondays, Palazzo Versace is inviting all ladies for a day of pampering. You will get 50 per cent off on all special treatments on the Ladies Day menu plus a complimentary drink from the spa’s beverage selection. Book your spot or find out more on spa@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8750.

The Spa, Palazzo Versace Hotel, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, ladies day every Mon, Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Armani/Spa

Armani/Spa has launched an all-new ladies’ day deal offering 30 per cent off for women for any treatments above 60-minutes. It includes access to the Armani/Terme bathing facilities. The deal is available from 9am to 10pm every Tuesday. Email armanispa.dubai@armanihotels.com or call 04 888 3282.

Armani/Spa, Burj Khalifa 3rd floor, Downtown Dubai, ladies day deal avail every Tue 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 888 3282. armanihoteldubai.com

Roxy Cinema

Roxy Cinema hosts a ladies’ night from time to time, so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled on their social media or website. The next one is being hosted on August 4 and the movie being screened is Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. For Dhs159 you will get brunch vouchers for Lucky Voice, unlimited mocktails before the movie begins, delicious food options and much more. When you watch the movie, you’ll get a fully reclining seat and a blanket. Make an advanced booking here.

Roxy Cinemas, next ladies’ night screening at The Beach and Citywalk on Aug 9 at 7pm, Dhs159 per person, theroxycinemas.com

