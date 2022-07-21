The absolute perfect delivery…

If you know someone who is having a bad day, or if you are in need of a pick-me-up yourself, consider sending them a beautiful flower delivery from one of these stores.

The flowers are beautiful without question, but the difference lies in their unique arrangements. So, set aside some time and maybe make yourself a cup of tea and get ready to scroll (and scroll) through the vast selection on their websites.

Here are 5 beautiful flower delivery services in Dubai

Alissar Flower

Bouquets here come packed in a beautiful purple box or in a bouquet. Prices start from Dhs350 and go up to Dhs2,000. Pick from red roses, orchied, lilies and more.

alissarflowers.com

Bliss Flower Boutique

If you want your centrepiece to be one-of-a-kind, the artisans at Bliss are here to provide. The flowers are wrapped in dusty pink craft paper and delivered in pretty floral packaging. There are several breathtaking options to choose from with prices starting from Dhs375.

blissuae.com

Blooming Box

You probably would have seen these on these beautiful bouquets on the ‘Gram and gone ‘wow!’. Its signature floral arrangements are red roses that are placed in a black box so the flowers really stand out. Its small arrangement is 18 to 20 roses in a small black box for Dhs150. For the big box which has 100 roses, it’s Dhs520. They do bouquets in black craft paper that look equally beautiful for a starting price of Dhs290. Don’t worry, you can change the colour from black if it’s not your or your loved ones’ style.

bloomingbox.com

Florette

A popular one among Dubai dwellers (for a very good reason). The summer florals are currently available so take your pick from sunflowers; leucospermums; roses; and many more. Florette delivers beautiful bouquets seven days a week and you can even get same-day delivery but the cut-off is 6pm for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman and 12pm for Abu Dhabi.

florette.ae

Grace

Grace has a wide assortment of flowers that are grown organically and hand-picked from the farms to get the natural freshness. This also means they last longer. Prices for their arrangement begin from Dhs179. On their website, you will also find balloons, cakes, scented sticks, chocolate and more. grace.ae