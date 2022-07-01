For pampering in a pretty setting, look no further than these stylish salons…

For many, self care is a big part of the Dubai routine. From lashes to nails and hair to massages, keeping on top of your look is paramount. If you’re new to the city, or just looking to switch-up your salon, here are 5 fabulous hair and beauty salons that get the What’s On seal of approval.

Willow Lane

There’s always a lovely buzz about Willow Lane. Stylists and clients chat away animatedly at a trio of stations in the centre, manicurists attentively tend to clients in plush grey chairs neatly buffing, polishing and painting, and there’s even a coffee bar for those between treatments to sip herbal teas and oat milk lattes. The ambience suits the aesthetic: wicker barstools, rattan baskets filled with pampas and palms and a neutral palette give it the feel of a zen wellness centre as much as a pampering salon. Even the lighting has been carefully chosen to feel soft, yet bright. Since opening at the end of 2020, Willow Lane has drawn a regular clientele who come for nail and hair treatments in equal measure. What we love most are the little extras that make a salon appointment feel like an experience: manicures come with hand massages, gel polishes are carefully selected to be vegan and cruelty free, and there’s even laptop rests available in a separate, quieter space for those who are working on the go. For blonde hair, ask for Brogan – she knows her stuff when it comes to recommending the right treatments that won’t damage your locks, as well as that all-important aftercare to keep the glossy post-salon glow going for as long as possible.

Willow Lane Hair & Beauty, Gold Crest Executive – Cluster C, JLT. Tel: (052) 584 8201, @willowlanedubai

We Nails

We Nails has been around for quite some time, and has a legion of firm fans of its nail and hair services. Last year, the brand migrated to a bigger, better space in Dubai Marina’s Trident Grand Residence, where pampering rooms are designed like movie sets, and there’s an industrial feel to the nail salon space. Plush leather chairs in bright shades surround a brightly lit wheel of nail polishes, and there’s every colour imaginable available. Whether it’s classic French or intricate nail art, the friendly team take their time with your nail makeover, and are always keen to go the extra mile so you leave the salon feeling fabulous.

Trident Grand Residence, Dubai Marina. Tel:(050) 507 7501, wenails.ae

Pretty Wow

When this ultra-Instagrammable salon opened in JLT in 2019, booking a slot with one of the expert team was almost impossible. Fast forward three years and it’s much easier to book in, but still as much of a visual treat. The oh-so-Instagrammable salon is aptly called Pretty WOW, and is located in Gold Crest Views tower in JLT’s Cluster V. The salon has been painted in a bright baby pink hue scattered with vibrant prints, quirky quotes and murals designed by Liverpool-based artist and designer, Jessica Stanley. As well as boasting salon chairs and stations for treatments, you’ll even find a merry-go-round in the centre, perfect for those post-pamper snaps. Although the salon offers an extensive array of treatments including brow lamination and lash lifts, it’s the hair and nail services that we keen returning for. Ask for Rita for some of the best nail art you’ll see in the city.

Pretty WOW, RO-2, Gold Crest Views, Cluster V in JLT. Tel: (04) 572 6437. @prettywow.ae

91 Beauty Salon

91 Beauty Salon opened at The Wings, Arjan, Al Barsha about a year ago, and it’s become a go-to spot for pampering in the 12 months that have followed. The cute space is owned by experienced British hair and beauty experts, with a handpicked team all trained in the UK – so you know the standards here are always high. The salon’s aesthetic is bright and airy with white walls and full length mirrors offset by hues of deep blue on some walls with matching salon chairs. Of course, they’ve paid close attention to the Instagram factor, and so you’ll find a beautiful cherry blossom tree inside, and neon quotes on the wall. They specialise in balayage and extensions, but also offer lashes, brows, nails and waxing. Keep an eye on their Instagram for the latest deals: throughout March there’s 50% off a colour service with a full paying cut and blow dry, plus 15% off hair extensions.

91 Beauty Salon, The Wings, Arjan, Al Barsha. @91_beautysalondxb

New: The British Salon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＴＨＥ ＢＲＩＴＩＳＨ ＳＡＬＯＮ (@thebritishsalondubai)

Plenty of pampas, pink walls and a phone box filled with florals – newly opened The British Salon in JLT is one of the girliest spaces we’ve ever seen. While they do offer lash extensions as well as brow tints and laminations, The British Salon is mostly about hair services, specifically colour and extensions. Book in for highlight, balayage, or a root colour, or there’s plenty of styling options on offer too, if you’re just looking to get that big, bouncy wave or cute pin curls. All hair colour services include a complimentary cut and blow dry currently, so it’s the perfect spot to treat your locks before an event, brunch or special occasion.

The British Salon, Gold Crest Views, Cluster V in JLT. Tel: (058) 572 6839. @thebritishsalondubai