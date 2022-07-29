The Budapest hitmaker is back…

Get ready for some more big gig news: George Ezra is set to bring his soulful vocals to Dubai later this year. The English singer-songwriter, best known for hits like Budapest and Blame It On Me, will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 21.

Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs225. Gold tickets are Dhs225, regular standing tickets are Dhs295 and golden circle tickets – offering the best views of the stage – are Dhs395. Note that golden circle and standing tickets are only for fans aged 16 and over.

Doors open at 7pm, with the Blame It On Me hitmaker taking to the stage at 8.30pm.

From humble beginnings as a music student in Bristol, the 29-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the UK’s most successful musical exports. His debut album Wanted on Voyage was named the third best-selling album of 2014 in the UK, and was followed up with Staying at Tamara’s in March 2018. Fun fact: the album was inspired by his time renting an Airbnb in Barcelona off a woman named Tamara. Fans can expect to hear a string of his best hits from both of those, as well as tracks from his new album The Gold Rush Kid when George Ezra takes to the stage in Dubai this October.

His array of top ten selling hits include Budapest, Blame It On Me, Paradise and Shotgun. His 2022 single Green Green Grass debuted at number 3 in the UK Singles Chart.

George Ezra performed in Dubai for the first time in January 2019, where he entertained a crowd of fans at Dubai World Trade Centre. His gig later this year joins a stellar line-up of events coming to the Coca-Cola Arena which already features two Justin Bieber concerts, a Lewis Capaldi gig and a concert by rapper 50 Cent.

George Ezra, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 7pm, Friday October 21, from Dhs225. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Getty