Discover your inner Picasso or Annie Leibovitz with one of these creative classes…

Ever wanted to try a new hobby but never quite got round to it? Now’s the time as there are plenty of creative classes in Dubai.

There are some fantastic things to try from cooking to pottery, photography and more. Plus it’s a great opportunity to meet new people. Even if you only do it once, it’s always fun to explore your creativity.

Here’s our pick of 8 different creative classes in Dubai to try…

Get creative with an art class

Palette Art is a brilliant spot to find your inner artist. Whether you’re a complete beginner or have always had a bit of artistic prowess, there’s no pressure here, just a relaxing atmosphere to get your creative juices flowing. Choose from drawing, painting, sculpting, calligraphy and even jewellery design and unleash your inner artist.

Palette Art Training & Consultancy, Yes Business Tower, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 11am to 7.30pm, Fri closed. Tel: (0)50 247 1609, palettedubai.com

Learn new culinary skills

From pizza making to artisan courses, sugar craft and even gelato making, the International Centre for Culinary Arts has got so many classes to try, whether you’re getting to know the basics, or training to become a professional chef. If you want to master the perfect flat white or cappuccino, you can attend their barista class. Learn to decorate cakes, make gelato, create artisan chocolate and more.

International Centre for Culinary Arts, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai, Mon to Fri 8am to 6pm, Sun 9.30am to 6pm, Sat closed. Tel: (0)4 457 8811, iccadubai.ae

Try your hand at pottery

If you like getting your hands dirty and crafting something from scratch, then pottery could be for you. There’s a whole studio dedicated to it in Al Quoz, with classes for adults and kids as well as workshops. To learn the ropes, book their hand-building pottery class starting from Dhs189. Clay is sold separately, and you’ll have to pay Dhs95 per bag for it.

Yadawei Ceramic Studio, Al Quoz, First Al Khail Road, Dubai, Mon to Fri 10am to 9pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 379 1312, yadawei.net

Capture moments with photography

If you’ve always had an eye for the right shot or perfect landscape, then why not give a photography class a go? Gulf Photo Plus at Alserkal Avenue covers everything from beginners’ courses to mobile photography or DIY product photography. It’s definitely the go-to place if you’re an amateur photographer or even a seasoned expert and just want to learn new skills. If you’re totally new to photography, try the complete foundation course (currently running at 15 per cent off).

Gulf Photo Plus, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Mon to Sat 10am to 7pm, Sun closed. Tel: (0)4 380 8545, gulfphotoplus.com

Perfumery can finally make scents

Always wanted to know how different fragrances are made? Join Oo La Lab’s design and mixology session from Dhs330 to learn to make your own. You can do this in a group or invest a little extra and get a private session. The lab boasts 27 ingredients you can play around with. They also have a candle mixology workshop if that’s more up your alley.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Sun to Fri 12pm to 5pm, Sat 12pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 546 8575, oola-lab.com

Twist, tango and dance

James and Alex Dance Studios house a range of jazz-tastic genres to pick from. Options include salsa, ballet, bachata and more. Classes are for both adults and kids. One particular workshop that caught our eye was ‘Dance on heels’, sure to be particularly useful. Several of the instructors teaching out of the studios have international experience so you are sure to get your money’s worth.

James and Alex Dance Studios, Concord Tower, Media City, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 2pm to 10pm, Sat 10am to 10pm, Fri closed. Tel: (0)4 447 0773, jamesandalex.com

Tap into your inner diva through drama

Improv has been known to have many benefits on social skills and mental health. Dig into a workshop at Courtyard Playhouse to experience this first-hand. Programmes are for all ages and generally run for two hours. They also run online.

Courtyard Playhouse, The Courtyard Building, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Fri 10am to 7pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 6pm. Tel: (0)50 986 1760, courtyardplayhouse.com

Turn some tables with your DJ skills

This one is unusual, but we couldn’t resist adding it in. SAE Creative Media Institute is offering a three-week course that runs every weekend for four hours. The next starting date is July 23, and the fee is Dhs4,200. It teaches the fundamental skills required to become a DJ through understanding the decks, audio quality, and music organization. This course is ideal for people who have never touched DJ equipment before.

SAE Creative Media Institute, Knowledge Park, Dubai, Mon to Fri 9am to 6pm, Sat and Sun closed. Tel: (0)4 360 6456, dubai.sae.edu

To find more classes, visit skilldeer.com

Images: Unsplash and supplied