When people say let your creative juices flow, they mean wine, right?

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting a brush to the canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Sadly, not all of us are creatively gifted, so we need a helping hand from time to time. Paint and grape classes are essentially an art class like the ones we had in school, with the added bonus of a couple of glasses of wine included.

Here are 5 paint and grape classes you can get creative in. Please note not all classes include alcohol.

We Love Art

These classes take it up a level with each session focused on a famous piece of art. The next one is inspired by Abstract Stairways & Modern Reflection. For Dhs390, you’ll get two glasses of wine or four non-alcoholic drinks plus a pre-sketched canvas, three hours of teaching and all of the equipment provided. Advance booking is advised.

Couqley, JLT Cluster A, Dubai, August 28, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs390. weloveart.com

ArtistPals

Paint and Party takes place in various locations, with multiple upcoming events. ArtistPals will be on hand to guide you through the creation of a masterpiece, from blank canvas to complete artwork. Imminent workshops include ‘Moment of Zen’, ‘EarlyBirds’, ‘StarBeach’ and more. All art supplies including brushes, acrylic paints, easels, 40×50 cm canvas and aprons are provided. Food and drinks are an additional cost. Paint Party courses run for two hours.

Artist Pals, multiple locations across Dubai, Dhs140 per class. artistpals.com

Design & Dine

Design & Dine is a fun and creative evening brunch, taking place at Intercontinental Dubai Marina. Enjoy the sunset while creating your unique masterpiece. You’ll also be able to enjoy a selection of unlimited cocktails, food and beverages for the price of Dhs300 for the non-alcoholic package and Dhs350 with alcohol. Create a customised on-trend Vogue-inspired high fashion masterpiece. You get to choose between eight stunning fashion-themed designs. The workshop is aimed at beginners, so you don’t need any prior painting experience. The experts will guide you step by step through the artistic process.

Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Saturday, September 3, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs300. designanddine.ae

Sip N Paint DXB

Paint along to afrobeats, old school R&B, hip hop, dancehall and amapiano tunes at this unique brunch concept. Taking place at My Square, Double Tree on August 27, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm. The class requires no experience and is priced at Dhs189. Soft and house drink packages are also available at the venue.

My Square, Doubletree by Hilton, Business Bay, August 27, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs189. dubai.platinumlist.net

Social Company

This chill venue at AKA Restaurant, The Pointe has a paint-plus-grape class at the end of this month and artists of all abilities are invited to attend. The theme is Sunset. A member from the ARTfem team will be there to guide you. It is priced at Dhs385 per person. Each attendee will receive two glasses of grape and a carefully curated platter of sushi. All materials will be supplied to help you create your masterpiece.

Social Company, AKA Restaurant, The Pointe, July 30, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs385. artfemdxb.com

Images: Instagram