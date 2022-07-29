Bucket list: 40 indoor activities and experiences in Dubai to try this summer

The peak of summer is just around the corner and soon it will be time to trade the outdoors for some indoor activities…

Looking for indoor activities in Dubai during the warmer season? You’re in luck because we have put together a handy list of things to do indoors in the city just for you.

Here are 40 indoor activities in Dubai to try during the warmer season.

1. See Museum of the Future

After seeing it being constructed on Sheikh Zayed Road for the past seven or so years, Museum of the Future opened its doors this year in February so you have to go see it this summer. Inside the stunning jaw-dropping structure – a unique design shaped like an eye with a hollowed-out middle – visitors will get a futuristic peek into the world 50 years from now. Expect a space shuttle simulation, a visit to the ‘station’s command centre’, a ‘gram-worthy space where you will learn the importance of climate change, a level where you can revive your senses and much more. You can read all about it here. Tickets are priced at Dhs145 for those above the age of three. Book your tickets (well in advance) here.

Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road in front of Emirates Towers, Dubai, Tel: (800) 2071. museumofthefuture.ae

2. Take a dive at Deep Dive Dubai

Well, in actuality it isn’t one of those indoor activities in Dubai but it’s not outdoors either. Deep Dive Dubai is the new record-breaking indoor attraction in Nad Al Sheba. It’s officially 60.02-metres-deep, which has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the World’s deepest swimming pool for diving. That’s the equivalent of 11 giraffes. So, what do you do inside? Why… deep dive, of course. There’s a whole sunken city to explore with graffitied alleyways, an apartment, library, board games, an arcade zone and even a fancy car all available for aquatic perusal. It is open to those 10 years and above, and there’s no maximum age limit. Have more questions? Here are some repeated questions we got asked after our experience.

Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, Tue to Sun 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 501 9444. deepdivedubai.com

3. Immerse yourself in art at Infinity des Lumieres

The immersive digital art space in Dubai Mall is said to be the biggest and most advanced digital art gallery in the GCC – a must-visit if you love art or don’t. It spans an impressive 2,700 square metres where stunning works of art will be bought to life through the use of 130 projectors and 58 speakers on a total surface projection of 3,300 sqm (walls and floor included). Visitors will be able to walk around the space and immerse themselves as they connect with a total number of 3,000 high-definition digital moving images. The hall will also be filled with supporting music making the whole experience very dreamlike. Infinity des Lumières also launched a new immersive experience that will take you to outer space in February for space fans to check out.

Infinity des Lumières, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, infinitylumieres.com

4. Brave a terrifying escape room

Deep Dark Dubai is an escape room for those horror-movie fans and is a neat spot if you want to scare yourself silly. There are live actors and it all takes place in a pitch dark villa (gulp). You can pick from ‘Paranormal’ or ‘The Sinner’. Book here.

Deep Dark Dubai, Al Meydan Street, KML Business Center, Villa 7, Dubai, prices vary, Tel: (0)55 954 9282. deepdarkdubai.ae

5. Face your fears at The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall

The Storm Coaster is a thrilling, first of its kind indoor coaster combining a vertical drop and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly name coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. What’s storm chasing? Well, it’s the pursuit of any severe weather phenomenon such as hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms, etc. Daredevils will be lifted high above the Dubai skyline and then will be plunged into the heart of an epic mega-storm using real-world footage with cinematic special effects. Do note, riders need to be at least 130cm in height to hop onboard.

Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate. @dubaihillsmall

6. Try your hand at glow-in-the-dark mini golf

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Love a game of mini-golf? We do too. But we’ve never seen a course quite like this before. 3D Blacklight Minigolf is a mini-golf experience set in the dark, illuminated by neon black lighting and 3D effects that completely cover the walls and floor of the indoor course. Expect some epic visuals, from orange-hued desert scenes to the vibrant world beneath the sea.

Unit P24, Bahar Plaza Level, JBR, open daily 2pm to 1am, Dhs110 per adult, Dhs90 per child aged 5 to 12. Tel: (0)4 565 7621. 3d-blacklight-minigolf.ae

7. Be a big kid with bowling, arcade games and more

Brass Monkey is one of those indoor activities in Dubai you have to try with mates. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games while upstairs there are billiard tables, and a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Sorry, little ones, this spot is only for the big kids above the ages of 21.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial

8. Get snap-happy at this 3D selfie museum

Get snap-happy at Dubai’s largest 3D trick art museum. There are tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. Go with phone batteries fully charged as these snaps will be a star on your ‘Gram.

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai, Behind Mashreq Bank, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, open daily 10am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)50 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

9. Get creative with an art class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by سكيتش آرت كافيه (@sketchartcafe)

Sketch Art Cafe & Sketch Studio is a brilliant spot to bring out your inner artist. What you’ll get is a relaxing atmosphere to get your creative juices flowing. Choose from drawing, painting, sculpting, mosaics and even printmaking and unleash your creative side. You can even order in a DIY box at home so you can get artistic in the comforts of your own home. Order here.

Sketch Art Café & Sketch, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 884 6350, mattargallery.ae

10. Step inside some amazing animated films

For screams and laughter with mates, step into a world of fun at Motiongate. Inside, you’ll find your favourite movies including Madagascar and Kung Fu Panda from Dreamworks, Smurf Village and more. It may be hot to enjoy the outdoor rides, there are a whopping 22 indoor thrilling rides and attractions to satisfy that need for speed. In January, Motiongate opened two new record-breaking rollercoasters – both of which are Lionsgate’s global hits – John Wick and Now You See Me. Read more here.

Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 820 0000. motiongatedubai.com

11. See a film in 270 degrees

Nothing screams indoor activities in Dubai like a trip to the cinema. For a taste of something different head to ScreenX at Reel Cinemas in Dubai Mall– the first of its kind in the UAE. The 170-seater cinema boasts a 270-degree screen, which wraps around three of the cinema walls, leaving movie-goers feeling like they’re part of the film at times. For the highest impact, pick a seat towards the back.

ScreenX by Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall, various timings. reelcinemas.ae

12. See a stunning water show

La Perle is a must-see for theatre and stunt show fans alike. The 90-minute show has been conceptualised by Franco Dragone, who is behind huge world-renowned productions like Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. During the performance, acrobats and athletes dive from 25 metres into the changeable aqua stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water and fly around the theatre at 15 kilometres per hour.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, 6.30pm or 9.30pm daily, from Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 437 0123. laperle.com

13. Relieve stress in a Smash Room

Feeling a bit stressed out? One of our favourite indoor activities in Dubai includes a visit to The Smash Room where you can smash out all of your frustrations in a safe space. The room is filled with old furniture, TVs, laptops, and mannequins, and you get to choose your weapon and show those objects who’s boss. Packages start from Dhs75. Book here.

The Smash Room, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz Industrial 4, Dubai, prices start from Dhs75. Tel: (0)58 198 2323. thesmashroom.ae

14. Check out a virtual reality theme park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlayDXB.Emaar (@vrparkdubai)

Another great activity for the hotter months is Play Dxb (originally called VR Park), the virtual reality attraction at The Dubai Mall. The park contains 23 experiences with different thrill levels. You can ‘dune bash’ in the desert, soar high in a classic swing ride, see what is it like to be propelled down the side of the Burj Khalifa and much more.

Play Dxb, Level 2, The Dubai Mall, 10am to 12midnight daily, from Dhs100. vrparkdubai.com

15. Work up a sweat at Dubai Sports World

We’re trading our alfresco adventures for sports indoors for a bit, and Dubai Sports World is here to help with that requirement. The space offers activities including basketball, gymnastics, football and badminton, and entry is free – although you’ll have to pay to use certain facilities. Read more here.

Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, until Sept 21, 8am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 306 4000. dubaisportsworld.ae

16. Burn some serious energy off at Sky Zone

This activity park at Ibn Battuta Mall has everything you could need to blow off steam without being outdoors. With a Wipe Out zone, warrior courses, zip line, climbing wall, dodgeball court, trampoline park, toddler zone and giant warped walls, this 35,000 square foot centre is a cool place to be this summer.

Sky Zone, Persia Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs99 for 60 minutes. Tel: (800) 759 9663. skyzone.ae

17. Learn to ski or perfect your technique at this new dry slope

Booked that ski holiday but just missing one vital ingredient – knowing how to ski? Infinite Ski is the first of its kind dry-ski slope in the UAE, based in Al Quoz where you can learn to do just that. You’ll ski or snowboard on a revolving belt, which simulates a real ski slope and you can adjust the gradient as you go. It’s perfect for those learning the ropes or for perfecting your existing snow skills.

Infinite Ski, 26th Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, from Dhs110 per session. Tel: (0)4 235 3408. infiniteski.com

18. Step into a rainforest at The Green Planet

It’s hard not to be impressed by nature at this tropical rainforest, home to over 3,000 plants and animals. Experiences include snorkelling with piranhas, an encounter with sloths and birds and more.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm, online Dhs110, at the gate Dhs140. Tel: (0)4 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

19. Step under the sea with Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species, the Dubai Aquarium is a popular spot among residents and tourists alike. Over 400 sharks and rays live in the 10 million litre tank, including Sand Tiger Sharks, Giant Groupers, and a host of other marine species. Visitors have the chance to get up, close and personal with the creatures including feeding them and swimming with them. Book here.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

20. Let the little ones get into character at Kidzania

Designed for children aged 4 to 16, Kidzania in Dubai Mall is a 7,000 square metre city of fun with over 40 activities for children to tackle. Inside, children can tackle real-life scenarios, role-play different jobs and even earn special ‘Kidzania’ currency. Book here.

Kidzania, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am to 10pm. Tel: (800) 3822 46255. kidzania.ae

21. Satisfy your need for speed

Dubai Autodrome is an exciting day – both indoor and outdoor – for people of all ages offering them the chance to discover their racing driver dreams. A single session is priced at Dhs105 per 15 minutes timed session. Read more here.

Dubai Autodrome, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 367 8700. dubaiautodrome.com

22. Defy Gravity

Ever wondered what it’s like to skydive but are just too afraid to jump out of a plane? Then make your way to iFLY. You’ll be taken up 4-meters in the air where you’ll go against gravity, held up like you’re free-falling.

Ifly Dubai, Third Floor, Play Nation Area, City Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 231 6292. iflyme.com

23. Tackle the slopes

Think icy indoor activities in Dubai don’t exist. Think again. Ski Dubai is arguably the coolest attraction in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in Mall of the Emirates. Home to loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche Café. Costs vary on your choice of activity. Check out the prices here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

24. Skate around

Another one of the cool indoor activities in Dubai to try! At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (or try to) with their daily sessions for all levels. Private lessons are also available for four years old and above.

Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs93.50. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com

25. Ride Rollercoasters

IMG Worlds of Adventures packs out an impressive 1.5 million square feet of indoor space, and is divided into seven zones; Marvel, Lost Valley, Cartoon Network, IMG Boulevard, The Haunted Hotel, IMG Kids Zone and Novo Cinemas. Within each area, there’s a host of themed rollercoasters and rides, as well as a 12 screen cinema dining and shopping. You can even meet some of your favourite Cartoon Network or Marvel characters.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 500 962. imgworlds.com

26. Bowl your way into the week

Wavehouse has certainly earned its stripes in terms of entertainment and is a go-to for something different to your normal bar or restaurant scene. Set in the glow of neon lights and cool decor, try your hand at their four-lane, ten-pin bowling alley, play pool, try the arcade games, and much more.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

27. B-B-Bounce Around

Bounce at X-Park Dubai is not only insane fun but a serious workout too. The super-sized trampoline park is filled with obstacle courses, dodgeball, zip line, climbing walls, speed slide, slam dunk area and, of course, trampolines galore. Book here.

Bounce Trampoline Park, 4B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, prices start from Dhs85. Tel: (0)4 321 1400. bounce.ae

28. Take bouncing to the next level

BOUNCE-X is brought to you by the same people as Bounce Trampoline Park. This concept is the world’s first ‘freestyle terrain park’, complete with two storeys of trampolines, parkour elements and ninja courses. The 5,000 square metre space is described as a ‘giant adrenaline playground’ and will be filled with exciting challenges, superhero-style freestyle features and brand-new obstacles. Book here.

BOUNCE-X, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, from Dhs75 for one hour. bounce.ae

29. Tackle TEP Factor

What’s On award-winning TEP Factor requires both physical strength and a mental can-do attitude to get through a series of challenging obstructions to escape before time runs out. There are four categories designed to test your patience, fitness, logic, and skill. Think slippery spinning poles, rotating inflatables, swinging balls and more. You will need a team of two to six players. It will cost you Dhs77 per child aged eight to 11 and per adult, it’s Dhs99.

Bahar Plaza, JBR, Dubai, Sun, Tues, Wed 4pm to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 12am, Mon closed, one-hour pass Dhs99 adults, Dhs79 children aged 8 to 12. Tel: (0)56 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

30. Have hours of fun at this huge inflatable park

Here’s one of those fun indoor activities in Dubai for both kids and adults. Air Maniax is home to five awesome zones with a giant inflatable area that spans 15,000 square feet offering adrenaline-fuelled excitement. You can test your agility, balance, strength and speed at Warrior Assault or jump over and duck under (or do whatever) to avoid being struck by the cushioned rotating arm at Meltdown. Book here.

Air Maniax, 16/Street, Al Quoz Dubai, prices start from Dhs85, Tel: (04) 438 8981. airmaniax.com

31. Check out a freestyle parkour jump park

Street Maniax is the brand new concept brought to Dubai by the people behind Air Maniax – the hugely successful indoor adventure park in Al Quoz. It will open near its sister venue in the same area. Whilst Air Maniax is aimed at every age, from toddlers to adults, Street Maniax has been designed with older kids and adults in mind. It combines freestyle parkour and trampolining along with activities such as dodgeball, zip-lining and a cool VR game.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 8pm, Thurs 12pm to 9pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 9pm, from Dhs85 for one hour. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/airmaniax

32. Zoom in ekarts at Dubai Mall

Ekart Zabeel by Emaar at Dubai Mall Zabeel is a thrilling experience which has riders race through the track on the latest generation of electric go-karts, to see who can log the fastest time. Helmets and jumpsuits are provided to ensure maximum safety for riders, then it’s down to you to beat your fellow e-karters to the finish line.

EKart Zabeel by Emaar, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (800) 38224 6255, ekartzabeel.ae

33. Padel (and glow away) at The Alley DXB

Why would you want to work out in the dark? Well, for starters, no one can see how sweaty and tired you are, or how hard you’re grimacing. But the added element of fun nightclub vibes somehow makes you want to work out harder. The Alley DXB is a brilliant glow-in-the-dark padel centre and is pitch black, save for the glow-in-the-dark racquets, tennis balls and fluorescent orange, pink, green and red lines marking out the courts and walls of the three padel courts. If you’re new to the sport, you can sign up for lessons with the head coach.

The Alley DXB (beside Warehouse Gym), off Umm Sequim Road, Al Quoz, Dubai, @thealleydxb

34. Chill out in an Ice Lounge