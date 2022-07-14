It will be the fourth UAE branch…

Hot on the heels of new openings in Dubai and Ajman, it looks like beloved Saudi fried chicken brand Al Baik is expanding into another emirate.

Eagle-eyed residents have spotted hoarding up at City Centre Sharjah for the cult fried chicken brand, indicating that Al Baik could be moving into Sharjah very soon. But nothing is official yet. According to Lovin’ Sharjah, when asked for confirmation, a spokesperson for the mall said that “there has not been an official announcement from the restaurant.” But giving us – and Sharjah residents – hope that it’s on the way, the spokesperson added that “no opening dates have been decided yet.”

If proven true, Sharjah will be the third emirate to get an outpost of Al Baik, adding to the two venues in Dubai and the recently opened Al Baik at City Centre Ajman.

Why we’re crazy for Al Baik

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo 2020 where it received a very warm welcome, before opening two permanent locations two of Dubai’s most prominent malls. Dubai Mall opened first in the summer of 2021 followed by Mall of the Emirates, which opened its doors at the end of April. The first outpost in Ajman received a warm welcome when it opened on July 5 inside City Centre Ajman.

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

After Sharjah, where to next? We can only hope that our neighbours in Abu Dhabi will be getting good news soon…