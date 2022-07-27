You’ll need to book at least three tickets or more to avail of the deal…

If you haven’t seen Dubai’s legendary live performance – La Perle DXB, yet… now’s your chance.

The permanent theatre show in Al Habtoor City is having a flash sale where you can get tickets to see the show in August starting from just Dhs99.

The flash sale has already started and will only last a few days, so don’t wait around to purchase your tickets.

While you need to purchase your tickets in this time frame, you can book any show in August. So, get this in the group chat now and start making those plans.

Bronze tickets are going for Dhs99, silver for Dhs125 and gold for Dhs165.

You can purchase your tickets here.

What to know more about La Perle DXB?

La Perle is the jaw-dropping show is by Franco Dragone, known for his productions of Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau.

It opened its doors in Dubai back in 2016 and has since become one of the city’s must-see shows. At the performance, you will witness a cast of 65 world-class artists including acrobats, dancers, strongmen and contortionists performing a variety of aqua and aerial feats.

All the action takes place on a stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water, which drains within seconds! Wow.

The fairy tale is addressed to all those who want to reawaken the child inside them with characters inspired by traditional tales including a prince of pearls, a young fisherwoman, dragons, a giant puppet and more. It’s a show you don’t want to miss.

La Perle DXB, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, flash sale on all August shows, Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

