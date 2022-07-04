Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai
New dining spots, a cool new bar and much more…
A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.
Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
Nab some great deals throughout Dubai Summer Surprises
Dubai Summer Surprises has begun and there is just so much to see and do for the whole family. Besides unbeatable deals, sales, dining offers, raffles and more, the city comes to life with roaming entertainment, parades and activations across several of Dubai’s popular malls. Watch out for DSS Daily Surprises announced via mydss.ae with deals on iconic sports, fashion, beauty, home and accessory brands, dining offers during Big Eid Eat, and much more.
Take the little ones to see Baby Shark at The Theatre
If you have little ones who love Baby Shark and have it on repeat at home (and in the car, or… well, wherever you go..), this show is one to add to your list. He is heading to The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates for a fin-tastic adventure from July 7 to 17 for an experience the kids will never forget. He will be making a bubbly appearance with Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark and Pinkfong. Tickets are available for purchase on PlatinumList, Virgin Megastore, Book My Show and Ticket Folks for Dhs150 per person. Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo…
The Theatre, Mall Of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, July 7 to 17, Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 299 2282/ (0)50 800 5074, artforall.ae
Enjoy a staycation at Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel
In June, the luxury Thai hotel group, Anantara announced that it will be taking over The Oberoi, Dubai. Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel is its third Dubai property bragging 252 guest rooms and suites. The rebranded hotel launched on July 1, 2022 and guests will be treated to views of Downtown Dubai – some including the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai skyline or the hotel’s pool.
Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, anantara.com
Enjoy a pawsome pet event at Festival Plaza
Over the summer, Festival Plaza is launching a festival packed with activities for the whole family, including furry friends. There will be a petting zoo (Dhs20 minimum spend in the mall to gain access), a marketplace, adoption days and more. On Saturday, you and your pup can connect over puppy pilates at 10am. It will cost you Dhs100 per parent but the money will be donated to K9 Friends, a local animal shelter and adoption centre. Pre-registration is required and can be done on dubaifestivalplaza.com.
Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 106 5904. dubaifestivalplaza.com
Check out an all-new IMAGINE show
Dubai Festival City Mall is hosting a special edition of its Imagine show over the summer. Titled Summer ReImagined, four different shows will take centre stage – The Pirates Tale, Hathi’s Garden, Stardancer and A Child’s Dream all of which will incorporate lasers and lights, fountains and imagination to deliver an exciting story through immersive projections.
Dig into a meaty menu at Cleavers at Montgomerie Golf Academy
Go-to neighbourhood hangout, Phileas Foggs which is split into five spaces – the main restaurant, the beer garden terrace, kids area, The Arena and The Orangery – has switched up its offering by removing The Orangery altogether and replacing it with brand new elegant steakhouse concept, Cleavers. The restaurant offers up modern British cuisine using classic ingredients to create simple yet imaginative dishes, with premium steak cuts and a mighty meaty menu at its core. Read more here.
Cleavers, Phileas Foggs, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Tue to Thur 6pm to 12.30pm (last seating at 10pm) and Friday to Sunday 6pm to 1.30am (last seating at 11.30pm). Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @cleaversdxb
Stay cool at Zero Gravity’s new pop-up Summer Forest
Zero Gravity shows no signs of slowing down this summer and to keep the party going all summer long, the popular beach club has unveiled a leafy new pop-up inside the restaurant, Summer Forest. Escape the heat and hang out with your mates inside the Instagrammable new space, which comes complete with a grass floor, woodland scenery and picnic furniture to sit at and spend the day. There’s also a roster of entertainers including musicians, DJs and aerial entertainers all brought in to dazzle guests.
Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, open daily from 10am to late, pool open 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 399 0009 0-gravity.ae
Dine at newly opened Belcanto
Replacing what was The Loft at Opera, and Sean Connolly at Dubai Opera before that, is Belcanto. Described as an experiential dining concept, offering fine-dining Italian cuisine, Belcanto is headed up by Tuscan Chef Giacomo Lombardi. The space, a piece by Bishop Design, has been designed with quintessential Italian styling in mind, while drawing inspiration from the elegance of Dubai Opera. Monochromatic palettes include teases of wood, crushed emerald greens, blood-red cordovan hues, heavy velvets, printed filigree fret-cut leathers, and striking crystal chandeliers. Belcanto, which roughly translates as ‘beautiful song’, takes diners from Prologue to Epilogue, with dishes built on classic stories reinterpreted for this exceptional venue.
Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai 6pm to 12.30am Mon to Thurs, 6pm to 1.30am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 456 0936, belcantorest.com
Take your pups to enjoy at Dogventure HQ
DogventureHQ is opening its doors at Al Quoz in Dubai. Inside, you will find a wide range of services for pets including doggy daycare, a full-fledged clinic, dog-training facilities, a pet spa and even a pet store. Read more here and book your appointments on the app DogventureHQ or visit dogventurehq.com
Dogventure HQ, Al Quoz, 25C Street, Al Quoz Industrial 3, close to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 702 6999. @dogventurehq
Cool down at The London Project’s new ice bar
The London Project at Bluewaters Island is launching a cool new ice bar to help beat the heat this summer. Guests will find themselves in a simulation of an ice castle with ice penguin sculptures, a throne and more. It’s the first-ever licensed ice bar in all of the GCC with one-of-a-kind cocktails and you can fuel up on dishes from the raw bar. They’ll even give you faux fur coats to stay warm.
The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Ice Bar opens on July 2, daily 12pm to 12am on weekdays and 12pm to 1am on weekends, Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com
Images: Supplied