Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai

New dining spots, a cool new bar and much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

Nab some great deals throughout Dubai Summer Surprises

Dubai Summer Surprises has begun and there is just so much to see and do for the whole family. Besides unbeatable deals, sales, dining offers, raffles and more, the city comes to life with roaming entertainment, parades and activations across several of Dubai’s popular malls. Watch out for DSS Daily Surprises announced via mydss.ae with deals on iconic sports, fashion, beauty, home and accessory brands, dining offers during Big Eid Eat, and much more.

Take the little ones to see Baby Shark at The Theatre

If you have little ones who love Baby Shark and have it on repeat at home (and in the car, or… well, wherever you go..), this show is one to add to your list. He is heading to The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates for a fin-tastic adventure from July 7 to 17 for an experience the kids will never forget. He will be making a bubbly appearance with Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark and Pinkfong. Tickets are available for purchase on PlatinumList, Virgin Megastore, Book My Show and Ticket Folks for Dhs150 per person. Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo…

The Theatre, Mall Of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, July 7 to 17, Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 299 2282/ (0)50 800 5074, artforall.ae

Enjoy a staycation at Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel

In June, the luxury Thai hotel group, Anantara announced that it will be taking over The Oberoi, Dubai. Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel is its third Dubai property bragging 252 guest rooms and suites. The rebranded hotel launched on July 1, 2022 and guests will be treated to views of Downtown Dubai – some including the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai skyline or the hotel’s pool.

Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, anantara.com

Enjoy a pawsome pet event at Festival Plaza Over the summer, Festival Plaza is launching a festival packed with activities for the whole family, including furry friends. There will be a petting zoo (Dhs20 minimum spend in the mall to gain access), a marketplace, adoption days and more. On Saturday, you and your pup can connect over puppy pilates at 10am. It will cost you Dhs100 per parent but the money will be donated to K9 Friends, a local animal shelter and adoption centre. Pre-registration is required and can be done on dubaifestivalplaza.com. Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 106 5904. dubaifestivalplaza.com Check out an all-new IMAGINE show Dubai Festival City Mall is hosting a special edition of its Imagine show over the summer. Titled Summer ReImagined, four different shows will take centre stage – The Pirates Tale, Hathi’s Garden, Stardancer and A Child’s Dream all of which will incorporate lasers and lights, fountains and imagination to deliver an exciting story through immersive projections. dubaifestivalcitymall.com Dig into a meaty menu at Cleavers at Montgomerie Golf Academy Go-to neighbourhood hangout, Phileas Foggs which is split into five spaces – the main restaurant, the beer garden terrace, kids area, The Arena and The Orangery – has switched up its offering by removing The Orangery altogether and replacing it with brand new elegant steakhouse concept, Cleavers. The restaurant offers up modern British cuisine using classic ingredients to create simple yet imaginative dishes, with premium steak cuts and a mighty meaty menu at its core. Read more here. Cleavers, Phileas Foggs, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Tue to Thur 6pm to 12.30pm (last seating at 10pm) and Friday to Sunday 6pm to 1.30am (last seating at 11.30pm). Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @cleaversdxb Stay cool at Zero Gravity’s new pop-up Summer Forest View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zero Gravity Dubai (@zerogravitydubai) Zero Gravity shows no signs of slowing down this summer and to keep the party going all summer long, the popular beach club has unveiled a leafy new pop-up inside the restaurant, Summer Forest. Escape the heat and hang out with your mates inside the Instagrammable new space, which comes complete with a grass floor, woodland scenery and picnic furniture to sit at and spend the day. There’s also a roster of entertainers including musicians, DJs and aerial entertainers all brought in to dazzle guests. Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, open daily from 10am to late, pool open 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 399 0009 0-gravity.ae

Dine at newly opened Belcanto