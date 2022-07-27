It’ll be the brand’s first physical store in the GCC…

If, like us, you’re already a big fan of Dubai Hills Mall (if not for the amazing Zara, go for a ride on the thrilling Storm Coaster) you’ll be pleased to hear it’s getting even better: online fashion retailer 6thStreet is adding to the fashion pack. While we don’t know the exact date, hoarding inside the mall advertises that the store is opening soon, and that it will be the first physical 6th Street store not only in the UAE, but the wider GCC.

If you’re not familiar with 6thStreet, the e-tailer is a one stop shop for fashion trends from all your favourite brands, stocking the latest fashions for women, men and children, plus accessories, beauty and homeware lines. You can shop a range of high street and designer brands on the site, including Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Calvin Klein and plenty more. Those who struggle to make up their mind will also be pleased to hear that 6thStreet’s generous 100-day returns policy will also apply to store-bought items, according to Khaleej Times.

6thStreet is part of the apparel group, who operate 30 stores in Dubai Hills Mall including Charles and Keith, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Rituals, Nine West and Birkenstock.

Still to come at Dubai Hills Mall

While many of the shops and restaurants have now been filled, there’s still more to come. Among the highlights, we’re sure local residents can’t wait for the Roxy Cinemas to open, where visitors will be able to catch all the latest blockbusters.

For foodies, while spots like Jamie’s Italian and Common Grounds have recently opened their doors, later this year ultra-Instagrammable cafe Saya Brasserie will unveil its latest location. And while it may not be in the mall, Dubai Hills is the chosen location for the second outpost of Dubai’s beloved taco joint, Maiz Tacos, which will open very soon in Dubai Hills’ Acacia Buildings.

6thstreet.com