Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai in 2022 and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai.

Here are all the upcoming performances, international artists, musicals and more you need to add to your diary…

July

Oleanna by David Mamet

When: July 9

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

Oleanna by David Mamet is the Courtyard’s first full-length production since the theatre opened its doors in 2013. The two-character-only play follows two unique and captivating characters – a female college student and her professor. The student is concerned about failing her class and is frustrated because she doesn’t understand the professor’s overly verbose lectures. The professor offers to help his student and by doing so, bends the rules if she agrees to meet with him to discuss the material, one-on-one… The performance is open to adults over the age of 15. The show is free to attend but you need to RSVP here.

Courtyard Playhouse, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, free to attend, Tel: (0)50 986 1760, courtyardplayhouse.com

National Theatre Live: No Man’s Land

When: July 15 and 16

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to screens across the world and this month you can watch another Pinter classic. No Man’s Land stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart as two ageing writers who meet in a Hampstead pub. As the night goes on, their stories become increasingly unbelievable and the conversation turns into a revealing power game.

Get your tickets here.

Courtyard Playhouse, Dhs100 temporary membership, Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

The Laughter Factory

When: July 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23

Where: Various

Dubai’s favourite comedy club returns with three new international acts this July. British comedian Paul Tonkinson, American act Lisa Alvarado and comedy circuit favourite Pierre Hollins will deliver a laugh-a-minute show at venues including Movenpick JBR, Zabeel House The Greens and Studio One Hotel.

Laughter Factory, various venues across Dubai, July 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23, Dhs160. thelaughterfactory.com

August

Alan Walker and KSHMR

When: August 26

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

DJ Alan Walker is returning to Dubai and will be joined by DM genius, Niles Hollowell-Dhar or as he is more common KSHMR and Duo Zach Montoya and Brayden James, who together form Syence. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm, Tuesday May 3, prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

National Theatre Live: Prima Facie

When: August 26 and 27

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to screens across the world and this month you can watch another Pinter classic – Prima Facie. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross-examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Courtyard Playhouse, Dhs100 temporary membership, Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

September

Jo Koy – Funny is Funny

When: September 3

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Filipino-American star Jo Koy comes from humble beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to selling out the world’s most prestigious venues. No stranger to Dubai, having performed several times in the city since his first show here in 2019, Koy returns to perform his Funny is Funny world show at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Romeo and Juliet

When: September 9 to 11

Where: Dubai Opera

Romeo and Juliet (a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev) is based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. A synopsis of the tragic love story: A young man and woman named Romeo and Juliet fall passionately in love but their families are embroiled in a bloody feud. They secretly wed but tragic events force Romeo to battle and kill Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin. The consequence? He is expelled from the city and Juliet’s parents force her to marry Paris. As a drastic measure, she takes a potion that makes her appear to be dead so she can flee with Romeo. Unfortunately, Romeo fails to get this message and goes to grieve at her grave. To escape his grief, he takes a vial of potion that kills him. Juliet finds Romeo dead upon awakening. She is devastated and stabs herself.

Romeo and Juliet, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 9 1o 11, prices start from Dhs325 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Michael Lives Forever: A Tribute to Michael Jackson

When: September 23 and 24

Where: Dubai Opera

A huge Michael Jackson tribute is taking place at Dubai Opera in September. Come Together with other moonwalkers to watch the tribute artist, Rodrigo Teaser perform the best of MJ’s hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White and much more. According to a Dubai Opera poster, it will be the world’s largest homage to the King of Pop. Besides music that will see your feet being a Slave to the Rhythm, there will be time-travelling choreography and costumes – yes, the ankle-length silver single striped trouser, standout jacket – the works.

Michael Lives Forever, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on Sept 23 and 24, prices start from Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Crusty Demons

When: September 23

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Crusty Demons are renowned for making the impossible happen and are known to make headlines around the world. Think world record jumps and countless stunts that were previously thought impossible. Riders here push to go bigger, faster, higher, and more insane than ever before (gulp). Expect to see freestyle motocross, new tricks, and carnage by internationally-renowned riders, Quad FMX, Globe of Death, a Guinness World Record attempt and more. Oh, and of course, there will be lighting and special effects.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

October

Jazz Classics with Dubai Opera Big Band

When: October 1

Where: Dubai Opera

Love the Dubai Opera Big Band? We do, and they’re back in October to wow you with some good ol’ jazz classics. Think music by the legendary Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, Nina Simone and many more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 1, prices start from Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Footloose The Musical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera)

When: October 5 to 8

Where: Dubai Opera

Footloose The Musical is toe-tapping its way to Dubai Opera for a four-day run from October 5 to 8. Footloose The Musical follows the story of a young city boy (Jake Quickenden) who thinks his life is over when he’s forced to move to a rural small town in the southwest of America. When he discovers that dancing and rock music are banned by the strict Reverend Moore (Darren Day), he takes matters into his own hands… and gets the whole town on its feet. Tickets start at Dhs275.

Footloose the Musical, Dubai Opera, October 5 to 8, from Dhs275. dubaiopera.com/events/footloose-the-musical

Justin Bieber – Justice World Tour

When: October 8 and 9

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Justin Bieber will be performing in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on October 8 and 9 bringing his record-setting Justice World Tour to the city. The 28-year old hit Canadian singer rose to fame back in 2009 when he was discovered by an American record executive and signed with RBMG Records. Some of his popular tunes include Peaches, Stay, Ghost, Honest, Love Yourself, Stuck with U and many more. Purchase tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera)

When: October 27 and 30

Where: Dubai Opera

Riverdance is dancing their way to Dubai yet again, this time to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The grammy-winning spectacle will take on Dubai Opera with powerful and stirring reinventions from October 27 to 30. Reserve your spot here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 27 to 30, prices start from Dhs325, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November

Peter Bence

When: November 11

Where: Dubai Opera

The worldwide piano sensation Peter Bence who holds the Guinness World Record for being the ‘Fastest Piano Player’ is coming to Dubai. Bence has achieved success with his edgy, percussive, and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He alone is able to turn the instrument into a full orchestra by creating unique and different sounds and is loved by both the younger and older generation. Prices start from Dhs190.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 11, prices start from Dhs190 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

OneRepublic

When: November 12

Where: To be announced

American pop-rock band OneRepublic will be performing in Dubai on November 12. At the moment, the location for the concert has not yet been announced and we are waiting for the tickets to be released. It is expected, with superstars like this, that the concert will be in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

OneRepublic Live in Concert, venue and time to be confirmed, Nov 12, @onerepublic

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour

When: November 19

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Dubai

UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott will be returning to Dubai this November with his brand new album Bridges. Expect to hear him and his band perform hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again. Ticket prices will be announced when they go on sale on Thursday, June 23 at 11pm on Ticketmaster.ae. Do note, that you will have to be 21 and above to attend the concert.

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Dubai, Nov 19, Tel: (0)4 232 8900. @livenationme

Lewis Capaldi

When: November 24

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Warm up your vocal cords as the king of modern-day ballads, Lewis Capaldi, is returning to the UAE later this year. After performing in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi’s F1 after-race concert, this will be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first show in Dubai. Lewis Capaldi shot to fame in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest-selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify. Tickets go on sale from July 5, 2022, with ticket prices starting from Dhs199 for bronze, Dhs279 for silver and Dhs399 for gold or golden circle. You’ll be able to get yours online at coca-cola-arena.com.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

The Magic of Rob Lake

When: November 25 and 27

Where: Dubai Opera

Love magic and illusions? You don’t want to miss Rob Lake at the Dubai Opera this November. Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and performs some crazy illusions and entertains millions across network television and audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 25 and 27, prices start from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: social and supplied