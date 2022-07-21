Who’s up for a little brainwork?

Looking for an alternative mid-week night out? Gather your group’s best brainboxes and test your knowledge at one of the city’s top quiz nights. With one almost every night of the week, you can call your friends and have an impromptu game night whenever it takes your fancy.

Whether you’re a history buff or mad on music, be sure to bring your A-game…

Tuesday

McGettigan’s JLT

Get your geek on every Tuesday at McGettigan’s with this free-to-enter quiz night. Hosted by Jono and Rich from Dubai 92, you’ll be tested on general knowledge, pop culture, movies, music and more. The quiz starts at 8pm, with plenty of prizes to be won. Happy hour also runs during the quiz.

McGettigan’s JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Tuesdays, 8pm. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Brew House

Originally presented by radio host Big Rossi, the quiz night has been taken over by Mica Nelson from Virgin Radio while Rossi takes a vacation. The competition runs from 8.30pm every Tuesday. Lip-sync battles and dance-offs often feature between more traditional rounds. Some great prizes are also up for grabs.

Brew House, Business Bay, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8.30pm. Tel: (0)50 448 0493. @brewhousedxb

Phileas Fogg’s

Every Tuesday from 8pm, Phileas Fogg hosts a game night with quiz master Kevin Southam. The theme is general knowledge. Prizes go up to Dhs1,750 plus more bonus awards.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, Tuesdays, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Wednesday

71 Sports Bar

For an entertaining pub quiz in a traditional sports bar setting, head to 71 Sports Bar. Quiz night runs on Wednesdays with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

71 Sports Bar, Trump International Golf Club Dubai, Wednesdays, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 245 3939. trumpgolfdubai.com

Garden on 8

The Garden on 8 quiz takes place every Wednesday and aims to test your general knowledge on everything from politics to music. Head down early to take advantage of happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Entry is free, and the quiz is completely digital.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Wednesdays, 8pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Reform Social & Grill

Every Wednesday, Reform Social & Grill hosts ‘The Gameshow’ quiz night with awesome prizes to be won. There are plenty of offers on, including Dhs35 selected beers, bubbly specials and ‘old school English fare’.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Wednesdays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Thursday

TJ’s

TJ’s is a great little gem of a bar in JLT. On Thursdays, you can test your general knowledge. There’s 50 per cent off drinks as you rack your brains for those little hidden nuggets of information. First place gets a Dhs500 voucher, second place gets a Dhs250 one and third place winners get 20 per cent of their food for the night.

TJ’s, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Sunday

Spike Bar

The city’s longest-running quiz night takes place every Sunday from 7.30pm at Spike Bar in Emirates Golf Club. Whilst testing your general knowledge, you can tuck into a roast dinner for Dhs79 and select drinks are priced from Dhs30 between 6pm and 8pm.

Spike, Emirates Golf Club, Sundays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com

Roaring Rabbit

Put your wits to the test and compete with your brightest buddies for a chance to win fantastic prizes at this roaring quiz night hosted by quiz master, Sibbers. While quizzing, be sure to enjoy a bucket of five hops and 25 chicken wings for Dhs199. It takes place every Sunday from 7pm onwards.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sundays, 7pm. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @roaringrabbitdubai

Images: Social/provided