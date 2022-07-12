Indoor activities in Dubai that won’t break the bank during the warmer season…

Staying in Dubai over the summer? You don’t have to stay at home and pout to avoid the heat. There are plenty of indoor activities in Dubai to check out and many of them have some great summer deals you need to take advantage of.

Save with these 9 indoor activities in Dubai this summer

Infinity des Lumieres

Have a big family who wants to visit and go snap happy at Infinity des Lumieres? Good news, this summer up to three children under the age of 13 can visit the immersive digital art space in Dubai Mall for free. Tickets can be purchased at the venue or online. Just carry all Emirates ID cards to show proof of age. Inside, the impressive 2,700 square metres displays stunning works of art through the use of 130 projectors and 58 speakers on a total surface projection of 3,300 sqm (walls and floor included). Visitors will be able to walk around the space and immerse themselves as they connect with a total number of 3,000 high-definition digital moving images. The hall will also be filled with supporting music making the whole experience very dreamlike.

Infinity des Lumières, opposite Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, infinitylumieres.com

3D Blacklight Minigolf

Love a game of mini-golf? The kids will love it as well, especially at this venue. Over the summer, kids aged five to 12 can work on their swing for a reduced price of Dhs90. The mini-golf experience set in the dark, illuminated by neon black lighting and 3D effects that completely cover the walls and floor of the indoor course. Expect some epic visuals, from orange-hued desert scenes to the vibrant world beneath the sea.

Unit P24, Bahar Plaza Level, JBR, open Mon to Fri 2pm to 1am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 565 7621. 3d-blacklight-minigolf.ae

Motiongate Dubai

For screams and laughter this summer, step into a world of fun at Motiongate. There are a number of deals that are running that will help you save including Terrific Tuesdays where you will get tickets for Dhs198 only on Tuesdays for a whole day of fun. Don’t want to cram too much fun in one day? Take a two-day pass which includes tickets to two parks. Pick from Motiongate, Bollywood Parks and Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water park. A list of deals can be viewed and purchased here.

Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 820 0000. motiongatedubai.com

La Perle



La Perle is a must-see for theatre and stunt show fans alike. The 90-minute show has been conceptualised by Franco Dragone, who is behind huge world-renowned productions like Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. During the performance, acrobats and athletes dive from 25 metres into the changeable aqua stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water and fly around the theatre at 15 kilometres per hour. UAE residents can avail of a 20 per cent discount with prices starting from just Dhs167 per person. If you’re a non-UAE resident, take note that you can avail of the kids offer (under 12s) with tickets starting from Dhs159. Purchase your tickets here.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, 6.30pm or 9.30pm daily, from Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 437 0123. laperle.com

Reel Cinema and Kidzania

Parents, want to spend time with your partner catching the latest flick in the cinema? Head to Reel and drop your little ones off at Kidzania for a special price of Dhs50. All you need to do is show your Reel Cinema ticket at the Kidzania counter at The Dubai Mall to get the special price. The deal is valid until July 31. For more information, reach out to the team on 054 438 6055.

Kidzania and Reel Cinema, Dubai Mall, Dubai, reelcinema.com

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Never seen the inside of Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo? You can get 15 per cent off on tickets if you book online. Also, if you weren’t aware, children under the age of two can enter free of charge. Read more here.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

iFly Dubai

Dare devils, if you haven’t ever tried iFly before, did you know you can get Dhs50 off the total price of Dhs199? If you’ve tried it before and want more, check out this offer: For two double flights, the cost is reduced from Dhs350 to Dhs280. Add on a VR Flight and pay Dhs350 instead of Dhs395. You can purchase your tickets here.

Ifly Dubai, Third Floor, Play Nation Area, City Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 231 6292. iflyme.com

Dubai Ice Rink

Okay, so this one isn’t a summer deal as such but it’s one you need to know about to avail of some great savings. Tickets for the ice rink start from Dhs85 but if you use your RTA Nol card you can snag a sweet 40 per cent of sessions during peak time. One card is valid per person so ensure each one in your group has a card.

Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com

Air Maniax

Here’s one of those fun indoor activities in Dubai for both kids and adults. Air Maniax is home to five awesome zones with a giant inflatable area that spans 15,000 square feet offering adrenaline-fuelled excitement. Spend three hours here for the price of two this summer. Book here.

Air Maniax, 16/Street, Al Quoz Dubai, prices start from Dhs85, Tel: (04) 438 8981. airmaniax.com

Images: Supplied