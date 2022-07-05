From pool parties to chilled-out late night swims…

If you’ve given up pool days for the summer, an evening swim might be more up your alley. Luckily, they’re happening across the city this summer, whether you’re looking for a lively pool party, or a chilled-out dip in the dark.

Here’s 3 evening pool deals to try in Dubai.

Aura Skypool

Though daytime slots for pool days fill up weeks beforehand, this summer Aura has also added a night swim option, where you can take a dip in the 360-degree infinity pool under a blanket of twinkling stars. Taking place every Sunday and Monday evening, entry to the nighttime swim starts from Dhs200 per person. Backdropped by live entertainment and the sounds of a DJ, the three-hour slot is 9pm to 12am from June to August, and 8pm to 11pm in September.

(0)4 566 2121 , auraskypool.com Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, summer swim 9pm to 12am Sun and Mon, from Dhs200. Tel:

LookUp, La Ville

La Ville’s sleek infinity pool comes with some of the best views of Downtown Dubai, and this summer you can enjoy a day and night pool pass for Dhs200 every day of the week, which comes with a Dhs100 voucher to spend on food and drink. The rooftop infinity pool is open until 10pm, making it the perfect spot for a dip in the dark.

LookUp, Laville Hotel and Suites, City Walk, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily, Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. Tel: (054) 309 5948. livelaville.com

Azure Beach

Every Saturday, Vogue takes over Azure Beach for an epic pool party until the early hours. Taking place from 9pm to 1am every Saturday, make a splash after dark with access to the Azure Beach pool, plus an R&B soundtrack spun by resident DJs and live entertainment.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, 9pm to 1am, Saturdays. Tel: (055) 545 5461, @voguepoolparty