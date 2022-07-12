For holidays closer to home, UAE residents can enjoy some serious perks on staycations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates…

Looking for a change of scenery? Staycations are a treasured past time of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best staycation deals in the UAE right now.

Dubai

Caesars Palace

Enjoy a long weekend escape at Caesars Palace this summer, where there’s a trio of staycation deals for families, foodies and sun-worshippers. With the dine and unwind package, check-in for a two-night stay or more at Caesars Palace Dubai and as well as two nights of sleeping soundly in one of the luxurious rooms, access to the pools and beach, and complimentary breakfast, you’ll get a credit back to spend on food and drink. For stays in Julius Rooms it’s Dhs250, for stays in Palace Rooms it’s Dhs350 and for suites you’ll get Dhs500 back. It’s valid on stays until September 2.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, doubles from Dhs964. Tel: (04) 556 6666, caesars.com/dubai

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

Enjoy a family-friendly getaway to Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, and you can pick from one of two top deals: get 25 per cent off room rates, and all your spends on food and drink, with rates starting from Dhs450 per night for a room only; or go bed and breakfast from Dhs650, and you’ll get an overnight stay and breakfast for two adults and up to two children who stay and dine for free. You’ll also get 25 per cent off additional food and drink, and both deals come with complimentary use of the kids’ club, plus access to Jungle Bay Waterpark. Book direct to avail the offer, valid until September 2022.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort, Al Sufouh, doubles from Dhs450. Tel: 04 399 3333, marriott.com

Raffles Dubai

Check into one of the signature rooms at Raffles Dubai this Eid, and enjoy a family staycation with lots of benefits. With the special summer offer, you’ll get an overnight stay with daily breakfast in all-day dining restaurant, Azur, an upgrade to half board that includes a three-course set menu in Solo or Raffles Salon, and tickets to Snow Park at Ski Dubai and a Vox Cinema ticket too. Back at the hotel, there’s 20 per cent off spa treatments and further food and drink, plus a 25 per cent discount at Topspin Wafi for paddle and tennis.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, doubles from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)4 324 8888, raffles.com/

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

Be among the first to check-in, and check-out W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, which opened its doors earlier this year. With its opening offer, you can enjoy an early check-in at 10am, overnight stay, late check-out at 6pm the following day, plus daily buffet breakfast at Ginger Moon and surprise welcome amenities. Use code NEW when booking

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, doubles from Dhs900. Tel: (0 4) 350 9999, wdubaiminaseyahi.com

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

There’s two staycation deals at The Westin this summer, whether you’re looking to get away with the family or have a wallet-friendly weekend with your mates. Family stays start from Dhs800 per room per night, which includes breakfast and dinner at Mina’s Kitchen for two adults and two children up to 14, plus unlimited access to thrilling Jungle Bay Waterpark. Those without kids can enjoy a summer staycation and get 50 per cent of their rate back to spend on food and drink. With a private beach, five swimming pools and 16 restaurants and bars to choose from, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Al Sufouh, doubles from Dhs800. Tel: (04) 3994141, marriott.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Beat the city heat this summer with a luxury escape to Palazzo Versace Dubai, where wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs900 this summer and include a whole array of benefits for UAE residents. As part of the exclusive offer, guests can indulge in a buffet breakfast at Giardino, be treated to high tea at the opulent Mosaico lounge and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort, excluding Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages. There’s also a Dhs150 voucher to spend at the spa. Rates are valid until September 30.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, doubles from Dhs900. Tel:(04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

25Hotel Dubai One Central

Check-in for a summer staycation at Downtown’s coolest address, 25hours Hotel One Central, and you’ll get 40 per cent off their collection of sleek suites when you book a minimum of two nights. Valid until September 30 on 25hours Hotel’s range of beautifully-designed themed suites, including the Farmstay Suites, Artist Village Suites to the Hakawati Suite, the special staycation deal also includes early check-in at 10am and late check-out at 2pm and a daily buffet breakfast for two.

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Dubai, rates from Dhs1,517. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. 25hours-hotels.com

W Dubai – The Palm

W Dubai – The Palm’s ‘Stellar Staycation’ offer sets the scene for an Insta-perfect getaway. With room rates starting from Dhs1,000, guests can kick off the day with a buffet breakfast for two at LIV restaurant, the hotel’s go to eatery for the freshest and brightest of meals, fill their days with pampering treatments at AWAY Spa with a 25 per cent discount, or soak up the sun at WET Deck, and enjoy buy one get one free beverages from 3pm to 5pm. As the sun goes down, retreat to Cali-cool SoBe for selected drinks at Dhs35, then dine alfresco at either Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito or Akira Back, and enjoy 25 per cent off dining. it’s valid until September 30.

Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,000. Tel: (0)4 245 5558, marriott.com

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Check in for some family-friendly fun at the Habtoor Grand Resort this summer, and with a minimum two-night stay, you’ll get between Dhs200 and Dhs400 credit back to spend on food and drink, depending on which room category you book. On top of that, there’s unlimited access to the pool, beach and kids’ club, daily buffet breakfast and up to four bronze tickets to La Perle. You get Dhs200 per room per stay for standard rooms, Dhs300 per room per stay for club rooms, and Dhs400 per room per stay for suites. You’ll need code A1764 to book.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, doubles from Dhs767. Tel: (04) 399 5000, marriott.com

The First Collection Business Bay

Business Bay’s newest four-star address invites UAE residents to check-in and check-out its facilities for as little as Dhs300 per room per night this Eid. The centrally-located hotel offers staycation deals for Dhs300 with breakfast or Dhs425 for half board, which includes an overnight stay in a deluxe room, early check-in, late check-out, unlimited access to the on-site gym and open-air pool, plus 20 per cent off food and drink. Take your pick from healthy bites at Risen artisanal bakery, or tuck into modern Mediterranean dishes at Vyne or the meaty menu at The Blacksmith. There is also a free shuttle service to the Dubai Mall and trendy beachfront hotspot, La Mer.

The First Collection Business Bay, doubles from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 873 4445, thefirstcollection.ae/business-bay/special-offers/

ME Dubai

Perfect for couples looking to renew and relax, ME Dubai has designed a spa staycation with pampering in mind. Guests are welcomed with an in-room check-in experience to their Passion Suite, setting the tone for a stay that’s all about relaxation. Within the deal, couples will also enjoy a 90-minute couple’s massage at wellness by ME, a one-hour private session with a certified fitness instructor and a wholesome breakfast to round-out a nourishing two days.

ME by Melia, The Opus, Business bay, Dhs2,800 per couple. Tel: (0)4 525 2500, mebymelia.com

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm

This summer, The St Regis Dubai, The Palm invites residents to enjoy the luxuries of a five-star resort on their doorstep. The staycation package is valid all summer long, with rates starting from Dhs850, and includes complimentary breakfast for two at Cordelia and 25 per cent off restaurants and spa. Those looking to shop for some DSS bargains also benefit from direct connectivity to Nakheel Mall, while others still braving beach days are within close proximity to Palm West Beach.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Tower, doubles from Dhs850. (0)4 218 0000, stregisdubaithepalm.com.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Book a snowy escape this summer with a stay in Dubai’s chalet style resort, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Book between three and five nights and enjoy 15 per cent off the best available rate when booking one of their luxurious rooms, or book six nights or more and enjoy 20 per cent off the best available rate, with breakfast included. You’ll also get 15 per cent off in THAT Concept Store, a special ticket price for Ski Dubai, 15 per cent off on afternoon tea and 20 per cent off on any body treatments at SENSASIA Stories Spa.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, doubles from Dhs799. Tel: (04) 341 0000. kempinski.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort

For a family-friendly stay that won’t break the bank, check-in this summer at Centara Mirage Beach Resort where children stay and dine for free. Inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures, the themed destination resort offers facilities for guests of all ages, including three Kids’ Clubs for younger guests and club lounge benefits. Spend your days exploring the water park, complete with a lazy river, kids’ fun water play area, waterslides and cliff jumping points, then wine and dine at restaurants around the fully integrated destination. Bed and breakfast doubles start from Dhs499, with up to two children eligible to stay and dine for free.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Deira Islands, doubles from Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 522 9999. centarahotelsresorts.com

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Those looking to explore Downtown or make the most of a weekend in the city can experience a luxurious stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, and save 30% off the best available rate as a UAE resident. Alongside a discounted room rate, it includes a complimentary buffet breakfast for two adults and two children, plus lunch or dinner included too.

Dubai International Financial Centre, doubles from Dhs1,180. Tel: (0)4 372 2222, ritzcarlton.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Dubai’s ultimate address for a guaranteed good time, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is an internationally-known party palace. Guests looking to check-in for an action-packed stay can take advantage of the hotel’s ‘pay 3, stay 4’ staycation deal, offering four nights for the price of three. When you’re not relaxing in your contemporary guest room or suite, you can expect to be soaking up the sun in your best swimwear at Beach by FIVE, or dining at one of the eight-restaurants on property, including modern Chinese Maiden Shanghai or stylish rooftop, The Penthouse.

Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,283, minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0)4 455 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com

FIVE Jumeirah Village

With its collection of more than 250 swimming pools, and array of suites and apartments that serve as the ultimate party pad for a group getaway, FIVE Jumeirah Village is a wallet-friendly staycation for getting together with family and friends. Those looking to extend their weekend can take advantage of a free nights’ stay when they book for a four-night getaway, only paying for three. One bedroom apartments come with a full kitchenette and jacuzzi on the terrace, while two- and four-bedroom pads have their own swimming pools. Elsewhere, dine al fresco on Trattoria’s outdoor terrace, be among the first to try the array of pub grub at Goose Island, or relax and unwind at REFIVE Spa and treat yourself to a Natura Bisse facial or massage.

Jumeirah Village Circle, doubles from Dhs513 minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0) 4 248 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com

The St Regis Downtown, Dubai

UAE residents can experience the luxuries of a St Regis staycation now in Downtown Dubai, with rates starting from Dhs1,500 per room per night. As well as a plentiful buffet breakfast, and the ability to take advantage of around-the-clock St Regis butler service, UAE residents will also be gifted hotel credit of Dhs200 for superior rooms, Dhs300 for deluxe rooms and Dhs400 for suites to redeem on dining and spa services. It’s valid on stays until November 2022.

Marasi Drive, Business Bay, doubles from Dhs1,225. Tel: (0)4 512 5555, marriott.com

Lapita, Dubai Parks & Resorts

The perfect family-friendly getaway, a fun-filled staycation awaits at Polynesian paradise Lapita this summer. Until July 31, take advantage of room rates from Dhs549 per room per night, which will also come with complimentary access to one of the four theme parks at Dubai Parks & Resorts: Legoland Bollywood Park, Motiongate and Legoland Waterpark.

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Dhs549, until July 31. Tel: (0)4 449 0868, marriott.com

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Keen for a sleek city staycation this summer? With Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ ‘Exceptional City Staycation’ you can get 20 per cent off the best available rate, regardless of how long you stay. You’ll also get a complimentary room upgrade, subject to availability, late check out of 4pm and a 15 per cent discount on selected food and drink. Alongside making the most of Jumeirah’s outstanding service and opulent facilities – you can access Wild Wadi Waterpark for Dhs100, or get 15 per cent off the Talise Spa – you’re also perfectly positioned to explore attractions like The Dubai Mall and Museum of the Future. Rates are valid until September 30.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Dubai, doubles from Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 330 0000, jumeirah.com

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Enjoy a getaway to Taj’s newest Dubai resort, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa on the Palm Jumeirah. The perfect staycation for a romantic couples weekend or a family vacation, rates start from Dhs775 and include complimentary breakfast, either 20 per cent off at Jiva Spa or a free 30 minute upgrade to any 60-minute treatment, 20 per cent off food and beverage across the resort and a round of sunset cocktails at The Coast Beachside Bistro. There’s swimming pools to make a splash at, plus a stunning stretch of private beach, games room, kids play area and a dedicated children’s swimming pool, so everyone is catered to this summer. It’s valid until September 30.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs775. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

To make sure you’re not twiddling your thumbs on your summer staycation, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina has planned out an epic 36-hour staycation package, so you can experience a day and a half of five-star luxury. You’ll check in at 10am, enjoy breakfast for two, benefit from a complimentary room upgrade and get a Dhs100 voucher to use at Rayaa Wellness Centre. There’s plenty of deals to take advantage of while you’re there, from buy-one-get-one-free beverages at Hive Bar, to up to 30 per cent off dining at the hotel’s six restaurants. The next day, you can enjoy a guaranteed late check-out of 10pm, giving you a full day to use the facilities, whether you prefer to drop-and-flop on a sun lounger, or work up a sweat in the fitness center. It’s valid until August 31.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, doubles from Dhs499. Tel: (0) 4 378 0000, ihg.com

Address Fountain Views

A family-friendly stay in the heart of Downtown Dubai, check-in at Address Fountain Views before August 31 and when you book one family room, you’ll get 50 per cent off the second room. At the property, you can enjoy plush spa facilities, a beautiful infinity pool, kids’ club and Address’ signature all-day dining venue, The Restaurant. But there’s also four free tickets to the city’s top attractions, so you can check out Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR Park and Sky View Observatory.

Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, doubles from Dhs700. Tel: (0)4 423 8888, addresshotels.com/en/offers-global

Abu Dhabi

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

There’s a duo of top staycations to enjoy at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers this summer, whether you’re all about action and adventure, or your idea of fun is feasting your way around a hotel restaurant by restaurant. With the Summer Adventure package rates start from Dhs1,000, and you’ll get an overnight stay, breakfast for two at Rosewater restaurant, 20 per cent off food and drink plus spa treatments and two complimentary tickets to a Yas Island theme park of your choice. Book a brunch staycation, with rates from Dhs1,200 per room per night, and you’ll get an overnight stay in a superior guestroom, breakfast for two plus brunch at the award-winning Nahaam. There’s a 12pm early check-in and 3pm late check-out (subject to availability), plus 20 per cent off spa treatments and any further food and drink.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, rates from Dhs1,000. Tel: 02 811 5555, hilton.com

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Consistently recognised as one of the world’s most Instagrammable resorts, the winter season is a perfect time to retreat to Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara for an authentic Arabian getaway. Nestled in the golden dunes of the Empty Quarter, the resort has unveiled its ‘Night Journey’ staycation deal, inviting guests to uncover the mysteries of the desert and all its thrilling facets with a selection of adrenaline-packed activities. Alongside a daily complimentary breakfast, the rate includes a night walk through the endless desert with the experts, plus an exclusive night archery experience like no other.

Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi, doubles from Dhs1,733. Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

UAE residents can enjoy a discount of 30% off the best available room rates when checking-in to the luxe Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island right now, perfect for enjoying a five-star stay in the UAE capital. There’s also a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage at restaurants including the 1920s themed steakhouse Butcher & Still, chic Italian restaurant Cafe Milano, plus a 20% discount on spa retail and treatments at The Spa.

Al Maryah Island, doubles from Dhs935, Tel: (0)2 333 2222, fourseasons.com

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa