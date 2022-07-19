Call the girls…

While you can now get ladies’ nights every day of the week, this is still one of the most popular days for ladies’ nights offers in Dubai. So whether you’re after unlimited food or drink, Dubai knows how to treat a lady. Here are the best Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

1 OAK

What’s the deal: Whats On-award winners 1 Oak. Ladies’ night runs various days of the week. On Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun and Tue 11pm to 12.30am. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

AER

What’s the deal: Head down to nightlife spot AER every Tuesday where you’ll receive three complimentary drinks and 30 per cent off the food bill. There will be entertainment and live DJs.

AER, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, Tue 9pm to midnight. Tel: (0)54 994 0438. @aerdxb

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, this popular Marina ladies’ night gives all girls three drinks from 6pm to 1am, and a three-course set menu for Dhs200. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel:(04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Saturdays. If you book your table in advance, you get an additional two free drinks.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 52 124 3113. atelierm.ae

At.mosphere

What’s the deal: The Secret Parties group takes over one of the tallest bars in the world on Tuesdays. There’s unlimited sparkling wine and canapés for women, all for Dhs250.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Tue 9.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. @atmospheredubai

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

B018

What’s the deal: B018.dxb is found on the 42nd floor on Media One Hotel, offering both a stylish cocktail bar and a slick nightclub under one roof. The Tropical Room, it’s stylish lounge, offers a free open bar for ladies from 10pm to 12.30am every Tuesday.

The Tropical Room, B018.dxb, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tues, 10pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Head to popular Media City spot Baby Q on Tuesdays and Sundays to enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and 50 per cent off food for just Dhs100.

Baby Q, Media One Tower, Media City, Dubai, Tue and Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. babyqdubai.com

Cargo

Pier 7 is a no brainer when it comes to ladies’ nights as there’s drinks offers to avail in pretty much every bar there. On Tuesdays from 8pm, Cargo offers ladies three complimentary beverages.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 8pm. Tel: (04) 361 8129. facebook.com/CargoDubai

Casa De Tapas

What’s the deal: The ladies’ night at Casa de Tapas serves free-flowing sangria for three hours, priced at Dhs75, every Tuesday from 7pm. There’s an authentic Spanish tapas bar feel, and great views out to the creek.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Tue 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 416 1800. dubaigolf.com

Cirque Le Soir

What’s the deal: After a three-year hiatus, Cirque Le Soir is back at a brand new location within the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Bringing all the signature Cirque Le Soir elements to the new indoor club, it’s got an urban, underground feel, a ball pit, central catwalk stage and wild circus acts. Ladies’ night takes place every Tuesday and Thursday, with free-flowing drinks both nights from 11pm to 6am.

Cirque Le Soir, Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, 11pm to 6am, Tues and Thurs. Tel: (056) 511 1311, @cirquelesoirdxb Crafty Fox What’s the deal: Newly opened sports bar and pub Crafty Fox at Jumeirah Golf Estates invites ladies to enjoy two complimentary drinks every Tuesday night. Valid from 8pm to 11pm, you’ll need to book in advance, but on arrival you’ll be treated to a duo of either sparkling wine or pink gin-based cocktails. Crafty Fox, The Clubhouse, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesday. Tel: (0)4 586 7767, dubaigolf.com

Dialogue

What’s the deal: Dialogue’s ladies’ night offering includes unlimited drinks for Dhs99. DJ Pierre will be on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes.

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, Dhs69, Tue 6pm. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai

February 30

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy three hours of free flowing drinks including wine, spirits and cocktails for Dhs199. The night runs from 8pm to 11pm.

February 30, West Beach Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. february30dubai.com

folly

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday on the Rooftop at Folly, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs275. The deal runs every Tuesday from 7pm until 11pm, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

H Bar

What’s the deal: Dig into drinks and nibbles at H Dubai. The offer includes three drinks and 30 per cent off of food.

H Dubai, H Hotel Dubai, 1 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tue 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0)501 8620 hhoteldubai.com

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Tuesdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of free unlimited drinks between 9pm and midnight.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm, Thu 9pm to midnight. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com

Karma Kafe

What’s the deal: Karma Kafe’s ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs160.

Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, from Dhs160, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 423 8306. karma-kafe.com

Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights)

What’s the deal: Every Thursday Lock, Stock & Lipstick ladies’ night takes over the Lock, Stock & Barrel’s JBR, Barsha Heights and Business Bay. From 8pm to 11pm, girls can enjoy unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150, which include spirits, house wines and selected cocktails. For Dhs150, guys can get four free drinks and a dish.

Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Dhs100, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com

Mama Zonia

What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired Mama Zonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages.

Mama Zonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 240 4747. Facebook.com/Mamazoniadxb

Mura

What’s the deal: Mura brings the Amalfi ambience to Dubai’s The Pointe. The restaurant has a ladies’ night package, which takes place from 7pm to 11pm every Tuesday and costs Dhs169. Try sharing platters for two that include calamari, arancini, zucchini chips, truffle fries and dips. Then enjoy three drinks, which includes house spirits, house wines and three special cocktails.

Mura, West Marina, First Floor, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Tue 7pm to 11pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 458 1856. thepointe.ae

Observatory Bar & Grill

What’s the deal: Observatory offers three hours of free-flowing beverages and a snack for Dhs125. Best of all, it takes place on the 52nd floor, with panoramic views of Dubai Marina.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Penthouse

What’s the deal: The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE on The Palm is a lively adults-only rooftop day club and evening lounge offering spectacular views of the stunning Dubai skyline. On ladies’ night, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages and a three-course meal for Dhs150.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tue, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. facebook.com/ThePenthouseDubai

Publique

What’s the deal: Ladies can enjoy three drinks from 6pm at this Alpine-inspired spot when they spend Dhs50 on food.

Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, Tue 6pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

S Bar

What’s the deal: Head to the 71st floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences and visit S Bar. Enjoy great views over Dubai alongside great deals, plus a lively atmosphere, thanks to the DJ. The Dhs99 deal includes three drinks, from house beverages to cocktails and 25 per cent off of dishes.

S Bar, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @sbardubai

Seven Sisters

What’s the deal: Seven Sisters, the urban canal-side bar gives has two sittings for ladies’ night on a Tuesday: 7pm to 10pm (Dhs100) or 10pm to 1am (Dhs120). Both sittings include selected Mediterranean dishes and an open bar for three hours.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Tue 7pm. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. facebook.com/sevensistersdubai

Soho Garden

What’s the deal: Nightlife concept Soho Garden has sent the partying scene into a spin, and on Tuesday nights ladies can enjoy free-flowing beverages and sharing platters from 8pm to midnight. The package is Dhs120.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Tue 8pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 388 8849. facebook.com/SohoGardenDXB

Soho Garden Palm

What’s the deal: Four drinks on the house from a selection of three cocktails including Soho-politan, Palm Bees and The Garden, house spirits, and white or red grape, and a food platter which includes crispy prawns lollipop with sweet and sour salad, fish tempura, crispy chicken spring rolls, sushi rolls with fresh salmon, and sushi rolls with spicy crab stick, all for Dhs100.

Soho Garden Palm, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Tue 8pm. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

STK JBR

What’s the deal: Sleek JBR steakhouse STK has a great ladies’ night deal. There’s a set menu for the girls at Dhs200 for two courses or the three courses for Dhs240, and both are inclusive of three drinks.

Just Fine Cuts, STK JBR, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tue 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 323 0061. facebook.com/STKDUBAIJBR

The Scene

What’s the deal: The Scene’s ladies’ night is well known for being part of the Pier 7 circuit (four other restaurants in the tower also have Tuesday ladies’ nights). Ladies can take advantage of a two course set menu for Dh165, which includes three drinks from a selection of wines, spirits and cocktails, or five drinks and dinner for Dhs185.

Pier 7 Level Four, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenedubai.com

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm).

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Tue 7pm. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Torno Subito

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu with traditional Italian dishes and three hours of unlimited selected beverages. Dishes include burrata, pizza marinara, cacao e pepe, risotto paella and more. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Twenty Three

What’s the deal: Cool bar Twenty Three offers unlimited beverages and 50 per cent off of food for Dhs150 from 8pm on Tuesdays. Make sure to bag a seat on the terrace, it’s so pretty.

Twenty Three, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Tue 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 525 7723. facebook.com/ttdxb

Treehouse





What’s the deal: There’s a brilliant ladies’ night at Treehouse on Tuesdays. Sip on unlimited drinks including bubbles, cocktails and grapes for Dhs149, from 8pm to midnight, and enjoy some epic views of the downtown Dubai skyscrapers glittering against the night sky. If you want to add one nibble, this costs Dhs169.



Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tue 8pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 777 6953. facebook.com/Treehousedxb

Vault

What’s the deal: Walk through the golden entrance of JW Marriott Marquis’ nightclub Vault, and enjoy three selected beverages and one bar bite for Dhs99.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue 5pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 414 3000. facebook.com/TheVaultDubai

Warehouse

What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Tue and Thu 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

Images: Provided/Instagram