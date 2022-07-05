From Mykonos and Ibiza to London and Madrid…

With the end of the school term and UAE temperatures rising, summer typically means a mass getaway from the UAE. If your summer travel plans revolve around one of Europe’s top city or beach breaks, you can still enjoy some of your favourite restaurants across the pond. Some are international names continuing their global domination, others are homegrown Dubai exports that are now hitting the international stage.

Here’s where to find some of your favourite Dubai restaurants in Europe this summer.

Ibiza: Zuma

Zuma has stood at the top of ‘Dubai’s best restaurants’ lists for more than a decade, but you can also find this London-born modern Japanese restaurant in cities around the world. During the summer, the brand also adds a number of seasonal pop-ups, so that you can enjoy Zuma’s beloved cuisine in your favourite sun-drenched holiday destinations including Mykonos and Porto Cervo. This summer, the brand has landed on the hedonistic party island of Ibiza for the first time, with its izakaya-style dining available daily from 8pm at a rooftop perch atop the Ibiza Gran hotel. With picturesque Marina views and a lively bar that stays open until 3am, it’s set to be one of the best additions to Ibiza’s vibrant dining scene this summer.

Zuma Ibiza, Ibiza Gran Hotel, 8pm to late daily. zumarestaurant.com/locations/ibiza

London: The Maine Mayfair

The London outpost of Dubai’s ever-popular Maine restaurants has become one of the hottest spots on the British capital’s upscale dining circuit since opening at the end of last year. The hottest ticket in town has transformed a Grade II Georgian townhouse in the swanky Hanover Square into a part-restaurant, part-nightclub, with every corner designed to be photographed. The New England classics that you know and love from Dubai have all made it onto The Maine Mayfair’s menu, alongside some London-only exclusives. Go for dinner, stay for dancing.

The Maine Mayfair, 20 Hanover Square, London, 12pm to 1am Tues to Sun. themainemayfair.com

Madrid: Amazonico

If you love the jaw-dropping, jungle-inspired interiors of Amazonico Dubai, prepare to be dazzled by the original in Madrid. A duo of oh-so-pretty terraces, a vibrant bar where patrons at least three rows deep populate a bar adorned in rich foliage, and a restaurant dotted with comfy booths and intimate tables for two are all surrounded by Amazonico’s signature vibrant decor. The menu, much like the Dubai version, presents an opportunity to explore flavours from across Latin America. The Picanha Rodicio is a must-try.

Amazonico, C/ Jorge Juan, 20, Madrid, daily 1pm to 2am. restauranteamazonico.com

Monte Carlo: Gaia

Another top Dubai restaurant that’s gone international after reaching superstardom in the UAE is upscale Greek restaurant, Gaia. The brainchild of local celebrity chef Izu Ani, the second outpost of Gaia opened in Monte Carlo, Monaco, in the summer of 2019. Whimsical taverna-inspired interiors mirror those of the chic Dubai venue, with magenta bougainvillea shaping the terrace, a fresh fish counter spilling with local catches, and a chef’s table is available to book for intimate private dinners. The brand also has plans to expand further, with openings in London and Doha scheduled for 2022.

Gaia, 15 Gallerie Charles III, Monte Carlo, 12pm to 2pm and 7.30pm to 12am daily. gaia-restaurants.com

Montenegro: Roberto’s

Putting a playful spin on Italian fine dining is Roberto’s, which has just opened for its fourth season in the exclusive Porto Montenegro. The alfresco European version of DIFC’s homegrown Italian restaurant offers contemporary Italian cuisine: think scallop carpaccio with truffle ponzu and compressed watermelon; homemade fettuccine with prawns, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and burrata cream; and pan-fried breaded veal chop, rocket, tomatoes and balsamic dressing, presented in a beautiful setting in Montenegro’s port.

Roberto’s Mare, Porto Montenegro, Tivat, 12pm to 12am daily. robertosmare.com

Mykonos: La Cantine

If the beautiful Grecian island of Mykonos is in your summer plans, you can dine and party at an array of your favourite Dubai venues: Zuma, Nammos and now La Cantine du Faubourg. Drop in to drink, dine or dance at this stunning new outdoor restaurant, which blends La Cantine’s signature Parisienne flair with a stylish Grecian ambience. Spread across multiple levels, the restaurant’s chefs – a talented team of 20 led by French Corporate Chef, Gilles Bosquet – serve up a menu of delicacies from the land and sea. Diners familiar with La Cantine’s menu can look forward to chef Gilles’ signature dishes like honey short ribs with pomelo and yellowfin tuna ceviche with sesame, avocado and sweet onion vinaigrette, while also trying some Mykonos exclusives such as the whole king crab leg with spicy mayonnaise.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Ornos Beach, Mykonos, 6.30pm to late daily. @lacantinemykonos

Saint Tropez: Opa

Dubai-born Greek restaurant Opa packed its plate-smashing, zorba-dancing ways for the French Riviera in the summer of 2021, and it’s back for the 2022 summer season. Inside the restaurant, there’s seating for 100 guests, with the fit-out very similar to that of the original in Dubai, all whitewashed with blue accents to create a scene that could be picked straight from the sun-soaked Cyclades. The menu is also very similar to that of the Dubai venue, with grilled meats, fresh salads, local fish dishes and sweet pastries.

Opa Saint Tropez, Domaine du Port. @opasainttropez