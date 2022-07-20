Emirati travellers are now able to visit 176 countries around the world on either a visa-free or visa-on-arrival basis…

The past two years have been hard on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but according to the release of the latest Henley Passport Index, the UAE passport has retained its powerful status.

In the latest ranking released by the authority, the UAE sits at number 15 on the list with a score of 176. It is the highest rank it has achieved since the launch of the ranking system back in 2016. It shares its position with Cyprus.

What is the Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of countries according to the travel freedom enjoyed. The index is based on data from a trusted and accurate travel information database obtained from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Before the pandemic in 2018, Emirati travellers were able to visit 167 countries without the need for pre-visa requirements. Now, they are able to visit 176 countries around the world either visa-free or on a visa-on-arrival basis.

You might also like 8 countries that allow UAE residents visas on arrival

The UAE is also the only Arab nation to rank in the top 20.

According to the report, the UAE passport is declared a ‘pandemic winner’. Back in 2012, a decade ago, the UAE held the 64th position on the rankings with a score of just 106. In 2021, it ranked 16th on the list, sharing the spot with Chile, Monaco and Romania – proof that it is getting stronger as the years pass by.

The top 15 countries on the Henley Passport Index can be found below:

1. Japan

2. Singapore / South Korea

3. Germany / Spain

4. Finland / Italy / Luxembourg

5. Denmark / Austria / Netherlands / Sweden

6. France / Ireland / Portugal / the UK

7. Belgium / New Zealand / Norway / Switzerland / the US

8. Australia / Canada / Czech Republic / Greece / Malta

9. Hungary

10. Lithuania / Poland / Slovakia

11. Estonia / Latvia / Slovenia

12. Iceland

13. Malaysia

14. Lichtenstein

15. The UAE / Cyprus

You can view the whole report here.

Images: Getty Images