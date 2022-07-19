Could it be gearing up for a summer launch?

Full disclosure, we don’t have a confirmed opening date for you — but we do have a collection of evidence to go along with some admittedly wild and entirely unempirical speculation.

Found on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, 1.2 billion US Dollar mega project, Reem Mall is almost a city in itself. Once fully finished, it’ll hit slopes with a cool 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

But when will it open? Here’s what we know so far…

The first store is already open

Back in February we reported on the opening of the mall’s first store, a huge new Carrefour hypermarket, which is now open to the public and offering a vast selection of ‘bits and bobs’ for people to do their ‘big shop’ from.

And in a BTS video of the Carrefour opening, shared on the mall’s social channels, we got a few glimpses of other areas of the mall. The car park (or at least a large section of it) looks complete, and there are hoardings up for Centrepoint, McDonald’s, Samsung and more. Not the most daring sort of investigative journalism, but we work with what we’ve got.

More stores have recently been confirmed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reem Mall (@reemmall)

Through some not-so-subtle teasers on Reem Mall’s Instagram account, we’ve learned of a few more stores that will be heading Reem Mall’s way. Fashion fans will be pleased to hear that they’ll be able to pick up the latest trends from Stradvarius, Lefties, Zara and Sfera once the mall does open.

The latest updates on Snow Abu Dhabi

Snow Abu Dhabi will be ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’ — offering sub zero encounters with themed-characters and access to a whole host of rides and attractions.

We can look forward to 12 exhilarating rides and 17 engaging attractions spread over a 10,000 square feet area. The temperature will be regulated to a super chilly 2ºC, and the slopes will be dusted in a snow capped coating to a depth of 500mm.

Confirmed attractions include two giant slides, one named ‘Ice and Floes Toboggan Race’ which sounds nice and gentle, and ‘Grauppel’s Summit Escape’ which sounds less so.

For more information on Snow Abu Dhabi, check out our full feature on the venue.

The timing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reem Mall (@reemmall)

While no official update has been given, Reem Mall posts about Snow Abu Dhabi have promised that the attraction will be a ‘perfect getaway’ from the UAE summer. Could that mean this summer? We can but hope.

We’ll share any further information as soon as we have it.

Images: Reem Mall