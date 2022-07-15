We’re counting down the days…

Everyone’s favourite winter pastime, Global Village, will be returning for its 27th season on October 25, 2022, with even more to look forward to.

As of now, no end date has been announced, but the cultural entertainment destination usually remains open for six months, so we can expect it to close sometime in April 2023.

Global Village is one of Dubai’s top multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment. It brings together kiosks, food stalls, retailers and entertainment from across the globe. Visitors can enjoy an abundance of attractions, dining options, and shows for the whole family. It’s also your one-stop shop for clothing, homewares, accessories, gadgets, spices and so much more.

Last season, two exciting new shows were introduced to the venue: a fire fountain show and a water-stunt show – the first of its kind in the Middle East. The fire show took place at the popular Floating Market and included a fire-breathing dragon show.

Global Village also introduced the American franchise Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum back in 2019. The museum showcases items and events that aim to shock and astound its visitors.

Global Village is yet to announce new attractions for the new season, but we here at What’s On HQ are keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

Great packages for international tourists

Have friends or family who plan on visiting Dubai in the winter? Four bespoke packages have been introduced for the new season – Global Village Premium, Emirati Discovery, Culinary Trails and GV Fully Loaded, all designed specifically for international tourists. It will grant tourists VIP access to attractions plus other benefits including welcome drinks on arrival, fast track passes, personal tour guides and exclusive experiences. As of now, we don’t have the costs of the packages available, but we will update you when we get the information.

Global Village Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, October 25, 2022. @globalvillageuae