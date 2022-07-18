This one’s worth braving the heat for…

In the cooler months, Zeta Seventy Seven is one of the hottest tickets in town. But if you don’t mind the increased heat, the rooftop bar is offering a brilliant sundowner deal this summer that comes with some of the best views of the city.

Available every day from 4.30pm to 8pm, you can perch up at one of Zeta Seventy Seven’s alfresco bar or restaurant tables and sip on a selection of house drinks. Whether you prefer to wind down with a wine, or refresh with a spirit and mixer, unlimited house drinks, plus a platter of signature snacks from the Asian Fusion menu, are priced at Dhs377 for ladies and Dhs477 for gents.

Of course, while you’re there you’ll be able to soak up the stunning panoramic views, which stretch from Bluewaters and JBR to The Palm and out across the city. Though pool access isn’t included – this is still reserved for in-house guests only – you will be able to marvel at the Guinness World Record-breaking infinity pool, which sits at a gravity defying 293.906 metres high.

You’ll need to pre-book to avail the summer sundowner deal, and it’s a strictly 21+ venue, so you won’t be able to bring the little ones along.

Throughout summer, alongside the sunset drinks deal, Zeta Seventy Seven is currently remaining open for lunch. The all open-air venue serves up a menu of pan-Asian flavours perfect for in-house guests to graze on poolside.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 4.30pm to 8pm daily, Dhs377 ladies, Dhs477 gents. Tel: (04) 879 8866, addresshotels.com