3 new restaurants to try in Dubai Hills

Heading to the mall this weekend? Here’s where to fuel up between your shopping sprees…

Whether you’re a local resident or simply like ticking off all the malls in the city, Dubai Hills Mall has become an instant hit. If you’re heading there soon, here are three new restaurants to check out between bouts of retail therapy – plus a bonus one to look out for next week.

Vietnamese Foodies

The fifth branch of ever-popular Vietnamese Foodies is now welcoming hungry shoppers on the ground floor of Dubai Hills Mall. Its beloved menu of fresh, healthy authentic Vietnamese cuisine packed with Pho, stir fries, rice and noodle dishes is complimented by a dedicated kids’ menu. As the brand’s most family-friendly focused restaurant, there’s weekday after-school specials, colouring and activity sheets, and soon-to-launch cooking classes.

Vietnamese Foodies, Dubai Hills Mall, 10am to 12am daily. Tel: (050) 958 001, vietnamesefoodies.com

Mitts & Trays

A chic neighbourhood cafe, Mitts & Trays has opened its second outpost in Dubai Hills Mall. A casual restaurant that prides itself on making guests feel right at home, design details from this Bishop Design beauty include hand drawn murals, ombre wall panelling, hanging foliage and patterned rugs. On the menu, graze on Wagyu quesadillas, zesty salads and moreish sliders, and don’t leave without trying one of the sweet treats or signature pastries.

Mitts & Trays, Dubai Hills Mall, 10am to 12am daily. @mittsandtraysuae

Jamie’s Italian

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has opened his second Jamie’s Italian in Dubai at Dubai Hills Mall. Following the successful opening in The Dubai Mall earlier this summer, the casual dining concept has expanded to Dubai Hills. The venue welcomes guests to enjoy casual Italian cuisine including fresh pasta, homemade pizza and sweet desserts. Elsewhere on the menu, you’ll find an array of colourful salads, tasty sides and plenty of antipasti, all of which celebrate the best seasonal produce.

Jamie’s Italian, Ground Floor, Dubai Hills Mall, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 362 7500, @jamiesitaliangcc

…and coming very soon

Maiz Tacos

Located within the Acacia Buildings in Dubai Hills, the beloved Mexican restaurant Maiz Tacos – famous for tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and deliriously-tasty birria – will open before the end of the month. While you can expect the same authentic tastes and flavours, there will also be a few exclusive offerings that’ll only be available at this second branch, including empanadas, Tres Marias speciality coffee, adhoc dessert pop-up stands. A first for Maiz Tacos, you’ll also find a full breakfast menu featuring brekkie boards, carne egg tacos and chilli breakfast burritos. By design, Maiz Tacos 2.0 is a step up from its OG spot: the space is much larger, the ceilings far higher, yet it still manages to retain the cosy atmosphere and homely spirit of a beloved homegrown brand.