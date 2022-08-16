Just in time for a winter city break…

Already thinking about your festive travel plans? If you’re back in the UAE wondering where your adventures will take you next, why not consider the fashionable Italian city of Milan? From December 7, Sharjah-based Air Arabia will be launching direct flights to Milan, providing a gateway to its upscale eateries, bustling boutiques and amazing architecture.

The new direct flight will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights, starting just in time for a Christmas shopping spree in the chic Italian city. It will be Air Arabia’s first direct flight from Sharjah into Central Europe.

On Wednesdays and Sundays, the outbound flight from Sharjah will depart at 6.45am and land in Milan at a local time of 10.45pm, perfect for squeezing an afternoon of sight seeing in. On the return, the flight will depart Milan at 11.45am, landing back in the emirates at 9pm GST.

On Monday and Thursday, an evening flight at 9.55pm departs Sharjah, landing in Milan at 1.55am the next day. The return flight then departs on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2.55am, landing in Sharjah at a local time of 12.10pm.

Return fares are priced from Dhs1,948 with one 10kg hand luggage bag.

Due to its geographical location, Milan is known as the economic heart of Italy and the leading financial centre. But there’s much more to Milan. The culturally rich city offers a quaint mix of historical and modern architecture and is famous for its natural beauty, impressive array of museums and galleries, and treasured cafés and restaurants that serve up local food and warm hospitality in equal measure.

Image: Unsplash