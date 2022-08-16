The desert resort is now accepting reservations…

Back in April, the parent company behind Atlantis and One&Only Resorts, Kerzner International, announced it would be taking over operations of gorgeous Dubai desert resort Bab Al Shams. And only a few months later the resort is back online, advertising that it’s now accepting reservations from Saturday April 15, 2023.

In announcing the news earlier this year, Kerzner said it would launch a new hotel portfolio called Rare Finds, and Bab Al Shams will be the first property. Each hotel within the Rare Finds portfolio will have its own unique identity, location, talent and expertise. According to a statement from Kerzner at the time, Rare Finds properties will have “a distinct ability to captivate the imagination, provoke thought and elevate a destination through transformative experiences, unmatched food and beverage offerings and spectacular entertainment.”

Bab Al Shams is in the midst of an extensive transformation, so it will be exciting for fans of the brand to see what changes have been made during the 11-month closure. While maintaining the resort’s dreamy desert and equestrian identity, the aesthetic will be completely renewed, and new experiences and entertainment will be added to the picturesque desert resort. Among the new culinary experiences, there will be a modern Arabic restaurant, rooftop lounge and al fresco dining options, all of which will champion local producers and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Bab Al Shams’ insta-worthy infinity pool will also return, dotted with plush sun loungers and private cabanas, and Kerzner will also introduce a new Desert Spa, offering both traditional and contemporary treatments, such as Hammam and hot sand therapy. State-of-the-art facilities will include a couples’ treatment room with plunge pool, sauna and steam rooms, an indoor courtyard pool and a relaxation area.

Those looking for a more active stay can satisfy their need for adventure with desert equestrian sports, stargazing with in-house astronomers, sand boarding amongst the dunes, archery, thrilling desert safaris, fireside storytelling, exhilarating hot air balloon rides and plenty more. The family-friendly resort will add new spaces for children of all ages, including a game room and family entertainment centre.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, rates from Dhs2,573, reopening April 15, 2023. Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com/