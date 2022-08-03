30 brilliant indoor Saturday brunches in Dubai

The decadent affair goes indoors for summer…

During the summer months, we get that you and your brunch bunch have to forgo feasting alfresco for under-cover editions of your favourite weekend past time. So to satisfy your brunch needs, we’ve rounded up 30 brilliant Saturday brunches that all happen indoors. You’re welcome.

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience, and while the terrace may be closed the beautiful indoor restaurant still transports you to the Amalfi Coast. The acclaimed seafood restaurant offers its ‘Beautiful Brunch’ on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo (raw seafood), antipasti, main courses, desserts paired with zesty cocktails and crisp glasses of grape.

Alici, Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 with premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Bastion

Located on the 25th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel with epic views of the city, the modern brasserie and grill Bastion serves an elegant Saturday feast alongside live entertainment of old-world tunes. Brunch highlights include steak frites, croissant monsieur and baked Alaska.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs690 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 4323232. @bastiondubai

Bella

Celebrate Saturday the Italian way at Bella, every week from 1pm to 4pm. The ‘big Italian brunch’ serves up everything from a Crudo Bar to creamy burrata, fresh Bella salad, crispy fried squid, prawns and tartar mayo, as well as the Bella signature pizza with kale, goat cheese, beetroot and walnuts. Enjoy pasta with mussels and scamorza cheese, followed by a choice of grilled calamari, octopus and prawns on a skewer or a veal tenderloin scaloppine. Entertainment comes in the form of a live singer and DJ, while you enjoy views of Burj Khalifa and beyond.

Bella, Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs525 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 873 3377. @bellarestaurantdxb

Bread St Kitchen

Bread Street Kitchen’s Family Brunch does exactly what it says on the tin. Expect a menu of firm gastropub favourites at the Gordon Ramsay-backed spot in Atlantis, The Palm. Fish and chips, the British TV chef’s famous beef Wellington and lashings of gravy are served alongside plenty of activities to keep the kids busy. The brunch even includes complimentary access to the always alluring Lost Chambers Aquarium – so maybe it’s best to skip the seafood option before paying a visit.

Bread St Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs305 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with house drinks, Dhs130 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @breadstreetkitchendubai

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party at the lavish affair that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends and visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, an entire room dedicated to cheese, live entertainment and drinks stations on-hand to keep visitors well-watered. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Al Sufouh, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly, Dhs695 with premium bubbly, Dhs300 kids aged six to 11, free kids under six. Tel: (04) 399 4141. westinminaseyahi.com

Buddha Bar

When it comes to Asian restaurants in Dubai, few have withstood the test of time quite like Buddha Bar, and its summer brunch is one of the finest soirees for top pan-Asian fair. Take your seat in the seriously chic restaurant, which can be found in the luxe Grosvenor House hotel in Dubai Marina, and enjoy endless rounds of that famous Pan-Asian food and unlimited house beverages. Plus, a DJ and live entertainment will be on hand to bring that party vibe all afternoon.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Sat, Dhs450 soft, Dhs525 beer and wine, Dhs625 house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Canary Club

Fun loving Canary Club has just added a weekend brunch to its lively rotation of offerings. Available from noon to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday, you can expect a tasty, three-course surf and turf menu, which features everything from Canary Club’s beloved rolls to straight-off-the-grill meats. It’s paired with four hours of beverages, which includes all your typical house pours plus Canary Club’s fruity sangrias and generous Bloody Mary’s.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 4pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs390. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com

Crescendo

For an old school brunch that has stood the test of time, look no further than Fork and Cork at Crescendo on Anantara The Palm’s poolside terrace. There’s a pizza oven serving up crispy wood-fired classics, a new bar area and a dessert buffet. Plus, house band Alma Latina Duo round off the afternoon in style.

Anantara The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs365 with soft drinks, Dhs525 with house drinks, Dhs630 bubbles, Dhs735 premium bubbles, Dhs199 kids aged six to 11, free kids under five. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Ernst

Prefer to do your free-flowing drinking after dark? Newly opened Ernst is launching a new Saturday evening brunch, Ernst Bavarian Fest, this weekend. Set to be a unique and lively evening affair, the four-hour package includes a whole host of classic German dishes that range from charcuterie boards packed with German meats and cheeses to freshly baked pretzels and carving stations of chicken, meat sausage and pork knuckles. Apple strudel with ice cream finishes things on a sweet note.

Ernst, 25Hours Hotel One Central, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, Saturdays, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 210 2525, ernstbiergarten.com

Fi’lia

Feast on Italian dishes just like grandma made them at Fi’lia’s Saturday brunch. Kick off with freshly baked focaccia, then graze your way through sharing platters of crunchy arancini or a bowl of mussels in white wine sauce. For the main event, freshly baked bresaola and burrata pizza are served to the table, alongside rigatoni with tomato sauce, or a prime steak straight from the grill. Be sure to save room for Fi’lia’s signature dessert, Fi’liamisu, which the waiters will serve from a huge family-style sharing bowl.

Fi’lia, 70th floor, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs550 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 607 0737, sbe.com

folly

Fan of folly? On Saturday and Sunday, the brunch features all of the restaurant’s favourites with a side of drinks and live music. There’s flamed grilled sirloin, fried half chicken with creamy potatoes, roasted salmon and more. For soft drinks, you will pay Dhs250, for house drinks Dhs295 and for sparkling Dhs350.

Folly, Unit 27, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Dubai, brunch on Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 430 8535, @follydubai

Graze

This meaty Saturday brunch features the finest Australian beef, a wide variety of seafood dishes and sides so mouth-watering that even four hours of brunching aren’t enough. Enjoy the best of R&B and dynamic electro-soul tunes by Bruno Fave, whose mix of live vocals and DJ beats will have you swaying to the music all afternoon. Head to LookUp Rooftop Bar after brunch for undisturbed views of Dubai’s glistening skyline and enjoy the first drink on the house.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs590 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 40 33111. livelaville.com

Hutong

Hutong’s Saturday brunch is all that – and dim sum (sorry!). Appetisers at the Chinese hotspot in DIFC include cumin scallop squid and shrimp, seaweed and lotus bao and crystal vegetable dumplings, while mains include wok-tossed beef tenderloin and Yunnan chicken in truffle sauce. Entertainment takes the form of geishas on stilts and Terracotta Army soldiers on patrol, so be on your best behaviour.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, Sat 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs288 with soft drinks, Dhs388 with house drinks, Dhs588 champagne. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Indochine

It’s glitz, glamour and good food galore at this DIFC hotspot’s afternoon soiree. The Bistrotheque Brunch menu follows a format that we’ve become quite accustomed to at Dubai brunches, fusing the sharing and a la carte concepts at the right parts: six sharing starters are followed by a choice of main and a duo of desserts to share at the end.

Indochine, Gate Village 3, DIFC, 12pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs625 sparkling. Tel: (04) 208 9333, indochinedxb.com

Koyo

Japanese restaurant Koyo at the InterContinental Dubai Marina has made waves with its ‘Kabuki’ brunch since opening late last year. The Saturday soiree is often booked up weeks in advance, though if you do manage to bag a table, you’ll be rewarded with Japanese dishes, energetic performances, raucous entertainment and live music.

Koyo, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (04) 566 4088. koyodubai.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

Brunch at La Cantine du Faubourg is an elegant affair. The selection includes indulgent breakfast dishes, such as French toast and truffled scrambled eggs, so you don’t need to skip the most important meal of the day. Drinks options include Pimm’s and mimosas.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sat and Sun 12pm to 5pm (three-hour sessions), Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs465 with wine, beer and selected cocktails, Dhs695 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

La Mezcaleria JBR

For a brand new, packed-out party brunch, head to La Mezcaleria JBR. Bringing the vibes to The Pavilion, inside it’s a fun and relaxed atmosphere with jungle chic interiors featuring bright green walls and even brighter plants. Starters feature salmon tacos, chicken and cheese quesadillas, while mains include tenderloin, grilled chicken, sea bass and penne arabiatta. The atmosphere (and volume) gets turned up several notches, as desserts are followed by dancing. This is one for your new ‘party brunches’ list.

Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Dhs180 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with beer and wine, Dhs350 with open bar, Dhs480 with premium open bar, Sat 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 520 2020. @lamezcaleriajbr

Lock, Stock & Barrel BR

Saturday is the new day to tumble out of bed and straight into brunch and the Lock, Stock & Live knees up has you well and truly covered. Get stuck into unlimited pulled chicken tacos, dynamite shrimp, mac and cheese and chopped Thai salad, washed down with free-flowing house bevs. Dessert includes cheesecake, mud cake, sweet kebab skewers and candy floss to end the day on a sweet note. Let the good times roll.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with mixed drinks. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Lola Taberna Espanola

There are two brunches at Lola Taberna Espanola to get you into the fiesta spirit for the weekend. On Saturdays you can get stuck into unlimited tapas and drinks from Dhs199, while the Domingueo Sunday brunch encourages diners to down tools and relax with a set menu of Spanish classics, a choice of paella and unlimited drinks from Dhs198. Make sure to try the cheese croquetas for your cheesy, deep fried carb fix. You won’t regret it.

Lola Taberna Espanola Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat & Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 247 6688. lolataberna.com

MATAGI

The elegant brunch at Matagi offers a fusion genre of Japanese and Italian dishes, from hamachi crudo to rock shrimp tempura and black cod & prawn gyoza. Live entertainment comes from Raffles The Palm’s music curator, Timo Higgs, while a sommelier provides the perfect beverage pairing, every Saturday between 1pm and 4pm.

Matagi, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 with soft drinks, Dhs650 with house drinks, Dhs795 with bubbles, Dhs240 for kids aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Mezzerie

Elegant five-star hotel Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has a popular family brunch at Mezzerie restaurant every Saturday. With a surf and turf theme, foodies can expect the finest and freshest culinary delights from both land and sea. Tiered towers of poached seafood on ice are the perfect way to kick things off, followed by charcoal-grilled prawns drizzled

in garlic butter, tender slices of cooked-to-order beef tenderloin.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs600 with house drinks, Dhs150 for children aged 10 to 15, children under 10 eat free. Tel: (0)4 818 2153. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi slicing knives for a three-hour session every weekend. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team serves favourites including black cod, gyoza, sashimi and kaiso sarada seaweed salad – wow, try saying that three times after a few saki.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeira Beach, Jumeirah, Sat and Sun three hours between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs695 premium bubbles. Tel: (04) 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae

Mura

For a trip to the Amalfi Coast without the cost of a flight, Mura Restaurant hosts its colourful La Vita e Bella brunch every Saturday, featuring the venue’s signature Tarantella dances plus a live DJ. With its ultra-Instagrammable decor, the restaurant serves rustic and authentic dishes, starting with sharing antipasti: cheese arancini, baked parmesan salad and seabass ceviche, followed by a choice of main and a duo of desserts: Mamma’s timeless Tiramisu and Mura’s signature dessert “The Lemon”.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 575 5097, @mura_restaurant

Opa

Tired of seeing your friends in Mykonos and Santorini filling your feed? Get a taste of that Grecian life with Opa’s limited-edition summer brunch. Recreating the ultimate island-hopping fantasy for those lusting for a Greek holiday without leaving Dubai, the delicious Greek feast is paired with free flowing drinks from 12pm to 4pm. There’s plenty of traditional vibrant entertainment too, from Greek performances to Zorba dances and plate-smashing. The summer brunch runs every other Saturday, with the next one taking place on August 6.

Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 12pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 premium. Tel: (0)4 357 0557, opadubai.com

Saffron 2.0

Dubai’s legendary party brunch returned last August with Saffron Brunch 2.0. The adults-only event serves up more than 220 dishes from dim sum to seafood. There are 20 live cooking stations to visit, including a meat carving station, sushi station and soup station as well as free-flowing drinks throughout the three-hour brunch.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs459 with house drinks, Dhs495 with bubbles. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @saffronbrunch

Shi

This Bluewaters brunch celebrates Pan Asian fine dining fare. Expect rolling plates of dim sum, sushi, salads and seafood alongside a choice of mains such as wagyu beef, lobster, seabass, chicken and more. All with a rigorous twist of tip top cooking from Chef Li Yuan Hui, an alumnus of Hakkasan’s global chain of luxury restaurants. There is a resident DJ, stunning interiors and some sumptuous seaside views from the terrace.

Shi, Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs380 with soft drinks, Dhs480 with house drinks, Dhs650 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 393 9990. shirestaurant.com

Soul Street

Nomad Brunch, the Five Jumeirah Village knees up, blends DJs, street food from around the world and cocktails to match. Street eats include chicken tikka tartlets, pavs at the chaat cart, a taco truck and baos. All can be washed down with a selection of ice-cold sips and afternoon dips in the pool. Don’t forget your trunks for this one.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 with house drinks for ladies, Dhs349 with house drinks for gents. Tel: (055) 700 0515. @soulstreetdubai

STK

The party brunch at STK merges dining and dancing with live entertainers and an ever-changing menu of contemporary European cuisine. While steak is the main dish carnivores come for, vegetarians are well-catered for, and the particularly excellent cocktails are for all. Get ready for steaks, saxophones and super-sparkly dresses.

STK, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs425 bubbles. Tel: (04) 323 0061. @stkdubaijbr

Traiteur

A legend on the Dubai dining scene, the lavish Traiteur brunch consistently delivers. Food-wise, there’s truly something for everyone, with a dedicated cheese room, a top-quality menu of seafood and delectable hot dishes, paired with sparkling Creek views.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with sparkling drinks, Dhs775 with bubbly, Dhs895 with premium bubbly. Tel: (04) 602 1234. hyatt.com

Zuma

Paydays can’t come soon enough to enjoy the exceptional Zuma brunch again and again. Diners can tuck into a tasting menu of some of Dubai’s finest Japanese cuisine as well as an exceptional drinks package. Oysters, tempura, scallops, fresh sushi and wagyu steak starters will be served to the table, before a choice of mains including black cod, Boston lobster or Australian rib-eye.

Zuma, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with wine, beer and bubbles, Dhs795 premium bubbles, Dhs255 kids aged four to 12. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com/dubai