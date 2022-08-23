These places are definitely worth the caffeine buzz and will look great on your ‘Gram…

If you’re looking for a nice place for a quick business meeting or somewhere to get the perfect cup of energy with friends, we have the perfect list of coffee shops to check out if you’re in Dubai International Financial Center

Canteen

Canteen may not tick the typical Instagrammable check box, but it’s one to try. Minimal in design, it has simple wooden interiors and simple high chairs. Go here for the coffee as it does pack a punch. If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t just have an Americano, they have all the fancy flavours, including Kinder, Nutella and Butterscotch… Yum.

Canteen, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open daily from 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 549 9924.

D’lish

Having recently celebrated its one-year anniversary since its opening, D’lish is the one-stop shop for a coffee and cake combo. Their selection of cakes and sweet treats is enough to make your mouth water. They stick to their name and who doesn’t love a slice of pistachio or cinnamon cheesecake with their cappuccino?

D’lish, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open daily from 9am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 591 7229, @dlish.ae

EL&N

Since their opening in 2021, EL&N has only flourished here in Dubai with its extremely Instagramable venue and drinks. If you’re looking for an out-of-the-ordinary beverage to sip on while you scroll through your socials this is the place for you. Top tip: Their Turkish delight hot chocolate is not to be missed.

EL&N, Gate Village, DIFC, open Sun to Thur 8am to 12am, Fri and Sat 8am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 770 0222, @elan_cafe

Have

Newly opened in DIFC, Have is a chic open-plan coffee shop. They serve a variety of coffees from the Japanese style V60 drip brew coffee to a classic Iced Spanish latte. Take a seat on a stair-like designed shop front while you munch on a croissant and people-watch.

Have, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open daily 8am to 10am, @have.ae

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

While London Dairy is typically known for its delicious ice creams, LDC has a long list of beverages to choose from. Their boastfully named ‘iced smooth operator’ with a combination of cream and milk with not one but two shots of espresso is their signature drink guaranteed to keep you buzzing for the whole day.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, Building 4, Level 2, DIFC, Mon to Sat 7am to 9.30pm, Tel: (0)4 359 7334. @ldckitchen

Images: Socials and supplied