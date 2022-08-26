Calling all petrol heads, this one’s for you…

With the second half of the Formula 1 season upon us. Car enthusiasts and F1 fans can enjoy some experiences that may quench your thirst for adrenaline on the track. The Dubai Autodrome offers a wide range of rubber burning, nail biting experiences… although the nail biting should not be done while holding onto the steering wheel…

Here is a roundup of a four incredible F1 experiences in Dubai.

Formula DXB Max

This single seater experience is an F1 fans dream. While entirely safe, you race around the track in a manual transmission, a break horsepower of 180, reaching top speeds of 220 kilometres an hour while racing around a two-kilometre circuit. You may not be in an actual F1 car, but this is a solid second best. There are however some basic requirements of course. The driver is required to have a valid and original driver’s license, manual transmission experience as well as closed shoes (this is not a flip flop friendly experience). You will also be required to sign a disclaimer. Suit and helmet provided.

Dhs1100, residents Dhs935

Indoor and outdoor karting

While the Autodrome hosts go karting races a plenty such as the Rookie Race Nights, there is also the option for casual races with your real competition – I mean friends. The outdoor karting circuit is one point two kilometres long and the whole experience is approximately 15 minutes, but make no mistake, its 15 minutes of fast paced ripping around the track; the hair pin is not one to me messed with in a tiny kart (racers beware of spin outs). The outdoor karting is for 13 and up. The indoor karting is also a 15-minute experience however it’s a slightly shorter 620 metres and is available for seven and up.

Outdoor karting: Dhs140 online, Dhs145 on-site

Indoor karting: Dhs115 online, Dhs120 on-site

Hot Laps Experience

If you can’t quite handle speeding and being in the driver’s seat is a bit much for you. Well the Autodrome offers a less hands on experience, from the passenger seat – back seat drivers not welcome. Take your spot next to a professional driver and get ready for a spin in a high-performance vehicle. Offers and prices vary based on the model of car you choose but there is no shortage of choice. BMWs, hot hatches and a Ferrari 458 are all available for booking.

The F1 Experience

Saving the best for last… This one may burn a hole in your pocket, but it is certainly worth it. Take a seat in either the F1 Jaguar 2000 or the Arrow 2002 and fulfil the lifelong fantasy of being a real F1 racer, without the literal blood, sweat and tears. Reaching top speeds of 260 kilometres an hour, this is a thrill seekers dream. The experience from start to finish is about one and a half hours long with the inclusion of track familiarisation, learning the circuit in a sports car and a certificate at the end of the experience (this one would definitely go on the fridge). Requirements to partake in this includes a valid driver’s license, manual transmission knowledge, and an age of 21 years old or four years of driving experience.

Dhs9,995

Dubai Autodrome, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed road, Motor City, Tel: (0)4 367 8700, dubaiautodrome.ae, @dubaiautodrome

Images: Social