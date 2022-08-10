In pictures: 10 times Sheikh Hamdan was just like us
Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I’d love to share with you – Sheikh Hamdan…
It’s hard not to be a fan of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. While many of us are yet to spot the royal in person, the Crown Prince manages to keep us updated with his life through his social media posts on Instagram – @Faz3
Popularly known as Fazza, Sheikh Hamdan has a following of 14.5 million and either shares posts or Insta-stories of his day. Whether posing with his pets, travelling, exercising, with family or doing a pretty cool stunt for the ‘Gram in Dubai – the Crown Price shows he is just like one of us.
Here are just a few of those moments…
Travelling on the subway with a friend in London
Being a dad
Posing with his pets. This one is called Alshemaime…
Fazza loves to share a ‘Grammable photo of Dubai just like us
Work, work, work (also like us)…
Showing off his daring side…
Sharing snaps from his travels
Don’t forget those #ThrowBackThursday posts
Burning off those calories the hard way
Uploading clips to amuse his followers…
