August

2nd Arc

When: August 20

Where: Sound Stage 3, Dubai Studio City

A 10-hour music festival is taking place in Dubai this month from 5pm to 3am on August 20. The line-up includes more than a dozen DJs including international electronic music acts such as Hosh, Ivan Masa, Stan Kolev and Teenage Mutants. Local artists that you will spot include Cattaree, Kade B, Susanna, KMZ and MAZ. Purchase your tickets here.

Sound Stage 3, Dubai Studio City, 5pm to 3am from Aug 20, ticket prices start from Dhs225; dubai.platinumlist.net

ToDA Art and Music Night

When: Until August 21

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

ToDA is taking immersive to the next level by announcing live music at the Theatre of Digital Art. It’s the best way to experience a combination of classical tunes and magnificent digital art supplemented by live music by Soren Lyng Hansen, a renowned Danish cellist, double bassist and pianist.

ToDA Art and Music Night, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, July 31 to August 21, prices start from Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

JordIndian – Live in Dubai

When: August 21

Where: Theatre by QE2

Famous YouTube duo, JordIndian is bringing a 60-minute performance to Dubai soon. The event will include beatboxing, b-boying, conversations and of course, the boys performing their breakout songs.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, 6pm, Sunday August 21, prices start from Dhs95. bookmyshow.com

Alan Walker and KSHMR

When: August 26

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

DJ Alan Walker is returning to Dubai and will be joined by DM genius, Niles Hollowell-Dhar or as he is more common KSHMR and Duo Zach Montoya and Brayden James, who together form Syence. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm, prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

National Theatre Live: Prima Facie

When: August 26 and 27

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to screens across the world and this month you can watch another Pinter classic – Prima Facie. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross-examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Courtyard Playhouse, Dhs100 temporary membership, Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

Tchaikovsky – The Best of Swan Lake

When: August 27

Where: The Theatre – Mall of the Emirates

This legendary ballet story is one for the entire family. It will be performed by outstanding soloists from leading European ballet companies. Swan Lake is the love story of Prince Siegfried, who falls in love with a Swan Queen, Odette, and swears his allegiance and undying love to her. As a result of a curse by an evil sorcerer, Odette can only take human form between midnight and daybreak. The show is slated for three runs – 3pm, 6pm and 9pm.

The Best of Swan Lake, The Theatre – Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, August 27, tickets start at Dhs250, Tel: (0)50 880 5074. artforall.ae

September

Jo Koy – Funny is Funny

When: September 3

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Filipino-American star Jo Koy comes from humble beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to selling out the world’s most prestigious venues. No stranger to Dubai, having performed several times in the city since his first show here in 2019, Koy returns to perform his Funny is Funny world show at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, September 3, tickets start at Dhs180, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.etixdubai.com

Romeo and Juliet

When: September 9 to 11

Where: Dubai Opera

Romeo and Juliet (a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev) is based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. A synopsis of the tragic love story: A young man and woman named Romeo and Juliet fall passionately in love but their families are embroiled in a bloody feud. They secretly wed but tragic events force Romeo to battle and kill Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin. The consequence? He is expelled from the city and Juliet’s parents force her to marry Paris. As a drastic measure, she takes a potion that makes her appear to be dead so she can flee with Romeo. Unfortunately, Romeo fails to get this message and goes to grieve at her grave. To escape his grief, he takes a vial of potion that kills him. Juliet finds Romeo dead upon awakening. She is devastated and stabs herself.

Romeo and Juliet, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 9 1o 11, prices start from Dhs325 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

La Traviata

When: September 13 and 14

Where: Dubai Opera

La Traviata is an opera in four acts by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi. The opera features one of the most iconic, romantic, and tragic scores of all time, contrasting spectacular party scenes with tender, intimate moments. La Traviata tells the story of the tragic love between the courtesan Violetta and the romantic Alfredo Germont. Played out against the hypocrisy of upper-class fashionable society, Alfredo and Violetta’s love threatens to shame his family. When his father directly appeals to Violetta to relinquish her one chance of happiness, Violetta submits, and her act of self-sacrifice leads to her paying the ultimate price.

La Traviata, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sep 13 and 14, prices start from Dhs325 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Gaudi & Kandinsky & Klee

When: From September 21

Where: Infinity des Lumieres at Dubai Mall

Love a digital art experience in Dubai? Well, a new show is heading your way to Infinity des Lumieres this September. The immersive show celebrates the distinct minds of three artists: Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee. The show lasts 45 minutes, with 15 minutes allotted to each artist.

Dubai Mall, from Sep 21, ticket prices start from Dhs110; gaudikandinskykleedubai.com

Michael Lives Forever: A Tribute to Michael Jackson

When: September 23 and 24

Where: Dubai Opera

A huge Michael Jackson tribute is taking place at Dubai Opera in September. Come Together with other moonwalkers to watch the tribute artist, Rodrigo Teaser perform the best of MJ’s hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White and much more. According to a Dubai Opera poster, it will be the world’s largest homage to the King of Pop. Besides music that will see your feet being a Slave to the Rhythm, there will be time-travelling choreography and costumes – yes, the ankle-length silver single striped trouser, standout jacket – the works.

Michael Lives Forever, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on Sept 23 and 24, prices start from Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Crusty Demons

When: September 23

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Crusty Demons are renowned for making the impossible happen and are known to make headlines around the world. Think world record jumps and countless stunts that were previously thought impossible. Riders here push to go bigger, faster, higher, and more insane than ever before (gulp). Expect to see freestyle motocross, new tricks, and carnage by internationally-renowned riders, Quad FMX, Globe of Death, a Guinness World Record attempt and more. Oh, and of course, there will be lighting and special effects.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Fontana: An aquatic circus experience

When: From September 29

Where: The IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City Mall

This show has it all – live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Pick up your tickets here.

Festival City Mall, Dubai, 4pm and 7pm from Sep 29, ticket prices start from Dhs90; platinumlist.net

50 Cent Green Light Gang World Tour

When: September 30

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Rap superstar Curtis 50 Cent Jackson is bringing his Green Light Gang World Tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on September 30, for one night only. Known for his impact in the hip-hop industry, he has been described as a “master of the nuanced art of lyrical brevity”.

50 Cent Green Light Gang World Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, September 30, tickets start at Dhs225, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.etixdubai.com

October

Jazz Classics with Dubai Opera Big Band

When: October 1

Where: Dubai Opera

Love the Dubai Opera Big Band? We do, and they’re back in October to wow you with some good ol’ jazz classics. Think music by the legendary Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, Nina Simone and many more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 1, prices start from Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Footloose The Musical

When: October 5 to 8

Where: Dubai Opera

Footloose The Musical is toe-tapping its way to Dubai Opera for a four-day run from October 5 to 8. Footloose The Musical follows the story of a young city boy (Jake Quickenden) who thinks his life is over when he’s forced to move to a rural small town in southwest of America. When he discovers that dancing and rock music are banned by the strict Reverend Moore (Darren Day), he takes matters into his own hands… and gets the whole town on its feet. Tickets start at Dhs275.

Footloose the Musical, Dubai Opera, October 5 to 8, from Dhs275. dubaiopera.com/events/footloose-the-musical

Potted Potter

When: October 7 to 9

Where: Theatre by QE2

Playing to sold-out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award-nominated parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. It’s sure to make you roar with laughter.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Oct 7 to 9, pre-registration for tickets at platinumlist.net

Justin Bieber – Justice World Tour

When: October 8 and 9

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Justin Bieber will be performing in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on October 8 and 9 bringing his record-setting Justice World Tour to the city. The 28-year old hit Canadian singer rose to fame back in 2009 when he was discovered by an American record executive and signed with RBMG Records. Some of his popular tunes include Peaches, Stay, Ghost, Honest, Love Yourself, Stuck with U and many more. Purchase tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Travis

When: October 17

Where: Dubai Opera

Scottish rock band Travis are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their smash hit The Invisible Band album with a performance in Dubai Opera on Monday October 17. Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Friday August 12, priced from Dhs240. At the gig, fans can expect to hear hits from the band’s four-time platinum, third album like Sing, Flowers in the Window and Side, as the band throw it back two decades, as well as some of their other famous tracks including karaoke favourite Why Does It Always Rain On Me.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Monday October 17, from Dhs240. dubaiopera.com

George Ezra

When: October 21

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

English singer-songwriter and Brit Award Winner George Ezra is returning to the UAE in October for what promises to be an amazing show at Coca-Cola Arena. Concertgoers can expect exclusive performances from his renowned new album “The Gold Rush Kid”, including the hit singles ‘Anything for You’ and ‘Green Green Grass,’ as well as his acclaimed latest release ‘I Went Hunting’. The show starts at 8.30pm on Friday, October 21. Tickets start at Dhs225 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

META Film Fest

When: October 27 to 29

Where: VOX Cinemas at Nakheel Mall

The Festival Organisers announced an action-packed three-day global festival which will include international blockbusters, premieres, regional feature films, red carpets with stars and talent from the Arab World, Hollywood, Bollywood and Nollywood. The event is set to bring the latest blockbusters as well as independent, regional, and local productions. Filmmakers from the UAE, Middle East and around the world can submit their content for inclusion in the screening schedule.

VOX Cinemas at Nakheel Mall, Oct 27 to 29, tickets go on sale Oct 1. metafilmfestival.me

Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show

When: October 27 and 30

Where: Dubai Opera

Riverdance is dancing their way to Dubai yet again, this time to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The grammy-winning spectacle will take on Dubai Opera with powerful and stirring reinventions from October 27 to 30. Reserve your spot here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 27 to 30, prices start from Dhs325, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November

Peter Bence

When: November 11

Where: Dubai Opera

The worldwide piano sensation Peter Bence who holds the Guinness World Record for being the ‘Fastest Piano Player’ is coming to Dubai. Bence has achieved success with his edgy, percussive, and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He alone is able to turn the instrument into a full orchestra by creating unique and different sounds and is loved by both the younger and older generation. Prices start from Dhs190.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 11, prices start from Dhs190 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

OneRepublic

When: November 12

Where: To be announced

American pop-rock band OneRepublic will be performing in Dubai on November 12. At the moment, the location for the concert has not yet been announced and we are waiting for the tickets to be released. It is expected, with superstars like this, that the concert will be in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

OneRepublic Live in Concert, venue and time to be confirmed, Nov 12, @onerepublic

Dresden Opera Ball

When: November 15

Where: Dubai Opera

World-class performers and modern culture will mix together to make this event into a fantastic one-of-a-kind not-to-be-missed experience. The program includes a red-carpet opening ceremony, a VIP reception, a gala show program, an opening dance, a gala dinner, dancing music and entertainment.

Dresden Opera Ball, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 15, prices start from Dhs975 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour

When: November 19

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Dubai

UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott will be returning to Dubai this November with his brand new album Bridges. Expect to hear him and his band perform hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again. Ticket prices will be announced when they go on sale on Thursday, June 23 at 11pm on Ticketmaster.ae. Do note, that you will have to be 21 and above to attend the concert.

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Dubai, Nov 19, Tel: (0)4 232 8900. @livenationme

Lewis Capaldi

When: November 24

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Warm up your vocal cords as the king of modern-day ballads, Lewis Capaldi, is returning to the UAE later this year. After performing in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi’s F1 after-race concert, this will be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first show in Dubai. Lewis Capaldi shot to fame in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest-selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify. Tickets go on sale from July 5, 2022, with ticket prices starting from Dhs199 for bronze, Dhs279 for silver and Dhs399 for gold or golden circle. You’ll be able to get yours online at coca-cola-arena.com.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

The Magic of Rob Lake

When: November 25 and 27

Where: Dubai Opera

Love magic and illusions? You don’t want to miss Rob Lake at the Dubai Opera this November. Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and performs some crazy illusions and entertains millions across network television and audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 25 and 27, prices start from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

