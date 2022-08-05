However you like your eggs in the morning, get your fry-up fix at one of these spots…

There are some mornings when a smoothie or açai bowl just won’t cut it – when you need the rib-sticking comfort of a full English breakfast in Dubai. And whether you like your eggs scrambled, poached, fried or boiled, we reckon they’re best served with all the trimmings.

So, for your next fry-up fix, here are ten places in Dubai to get a full English breakfast. Hungry for more? Take a peek at 25 of the best spots for breakfast in Dubai.

Phileas Fogg’s

You’ll find Phileas Fogg’s at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club. It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas so there’s something for everyone. They take their Full English seriously, and as such there’s three sizes to choose from: the regular Fogg’s fry up is Dhs65 with a single offering of sausage, bacon, fried egg and hash brown, double it and it’s Dhs85 or triple it and it’s Dhs115. All come with sourdough toast, baked beans and roast vine tomatoes, and there’s a veggie option too with halloumi, spinach and sauteed mushrooms for Dhs65. It’s served daily until 11.30am.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, 8am to 11.30am daily, from Dhs65. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

The Notorious

The all-day breakfast at this no-frills pub on the end of JBR is a fully-loaded plate of all your favourite Full English hits: 3 sausages, 3 eggs, 3 rashers of bacon, 3 hash browns, plus black pudding, tomato, beans, mushroom and a choice of tea or coffee. It’s Dhs115.

The Notorious, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, 12pm to 1am weekdays, 10am to 1am weekends, breakfast served until 5pm, Dhs115. Tel: (0)56 9497435. thenotoriouspig.xyz

The Irish Village

Dubai’s stalwart Irish Village in Garhoud serves up a hearty full Irish breakfast every day from 11am to 6pm. The village fry comes with fried egg, bacon, sausages, hash browns, grilled tomato, black pudding, grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans and toast.

The Irish Village, Garhoud, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 11am to 6pm, Dhs75. Tel: (0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Fibber Magee’s

Tucked away on Sheikh Zayed Road you’ll find classic Irish pub Fibber Magee’s. They serve up a breakfast daily from 8am to 11am, although if you ask very nicely, they’ll probably serve it after that too. It’s a hearty feast of sausage, bacon, black pudding, mushrooms, beans, hash browns and eggs cooked as you like, with toast or fried bread, all for Dhs64. Going as a group? The breakfast platter has all that for three for Dhs159.

Fibber Magees, Sheikh Zayed Road, behind Saeed Tower 1, Dubai, daily 8am to 11am, Dhs64. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

McGettigan’s

The all-day breakfast is served up across all McGettigan’s outlets, but for the alfresco setting, the Souk Madinat branch is our favourite. It’s a generous serving of two eggs any style, sausage, back bacon, black and white pudding, tomato, baked beans, portobello mushroom, hash brown, toast and a choice of tea or coffee for Dhs66. There’s also the option to upgrade to a large breakfast for an additional Dhs30.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Dubai, Fri and Sat noon onwards, Sun to Thu from 3pm. Dhs66 regular, Dhs94 large. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Reform

Reform takes its full English so seriously, it’s actually called the ‘Breakfast of Champions’. Priced at Dhs135, it’s a super-sized serving of all the best parts of a fry-up, with your choice of eggs. If that sounds like too much to tackle, there’s a regular full English for Dhs95.

Reform, The Lakes, daily 8am to noon, from Dhs80. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Dhow & Anchor

If you’re a late rise, hightail it to Dhow & Anchor, where service currently kicks off at noon. The traditional full English is available all day every day, and comes with Cumberland sausage, crispy bacon, mushroom, tomato, hash browns, baked beans and free range fried eggs. It’s Dhs115. On Saturdays, the all-day breakfast special gets you a breakfast dish (including the Full English) and a pint for Dhs120.

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 12pm to 2am daily, Dhs115. Tel: (04) 406 8720. jumeirah.com

Jones The Grocer

On weekends, Jones The Grocer dishes out its traditional English breakfast until 4pm – so you really have no excuse for missing the most important meal of the day. It’s loaded with eggs on sourdough, beef sausages and bacon, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and homemade hash browns, and costs Dhs68.

Jones The Grocer, various locations around Dubai, breakfast served until noon midweek, and 4pm on weekends. jonesthegrocer.com

Revo Cafe

This cute cafe at Anantara The Palm offers up a top-notch Full English for Dhs85. Expect eggs cooked to your liking (fried, poached, scrambled or boiled), chicken cheese sausage, Canadian veal bacon, tomato, baked beans, and toasted sourdough.

Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily from 8am, Dhs85. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai/restaurants/revo-cafe

LDC Kitchen

LDC Kitchen dishes out a bountiful full English breakfast called the Full Monty at its locations across the city including JLT, DIFC and Mira. On weekdays, it’s only served until midday, whereas you can get it later on weekends. It includes two eggs served any style, veal bacon, chicken sausages, baked beans, hash brown, mushrooms and toast, with your choice of tea or coffee. It’s Dhs85.

LDC Kitchen, various times and locations, Dhs85. londondairycafe.com

