A restaurant with a loyal and a royal following…

There’s no shortage of wow restaurants in Dubai’s DIFC but when something attarcts royal attention, it’s a usually pretty good sign that you’ve got something special on your hands. And so it is with BB Social Dining — H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has visited this chic eatery on several occasions, and even found the time to take a picture with one of the founders, Shabnum Stumpf (below).

Ha-BB, come to Abu Dhabi

What’s On has received word, on good authority, that BB Social Dining is taking its award-winning gastronomy along the E11 all the way to Abu Dhabi. And in terms of its capital location, it looks like they’ve chosen very wisely – finding a host hotel that shares its passion for exceptional food and fun, trend-setting aesthetics… Rosewood Abu Dhabi, found on Al Maryah Island.

There at the hotel, BB Social Dining will beef up a portfolio that already includes Dai Pai Dong, Hidden Bar, La Cava and Glo. And just a short walk away, still on Al Maryah, BB joins a culinary community that populated by such Michellin Guide-baiting kitchen talent as Zuma, LPM, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Butcher and Still, and Coya.

This Abu Dhabi edition (which we’ve been told to expect around the end of the year) follows the recent opening of a KSA branch in Riyadh earlier in 2022.

Making a B line

The BB Social Dining ethos is at least partly about putting fine dining in to a well-crafted casual dining package. There’s a strong showing of cuisine from across the eastern hemisphere and the menu is playfully categorised under B headings — Baos, Bites, Bowls and BBQ.

We’re huge fans of their Japanese and Korean style baos (particularly the crispy duck, and the sesame beef); the cauliflower popcorn, edamame hummus and crispy sprouts make for excellent mezze or light bites to pair with drinks; and for something more substantial we’d counsel portions of the wagyu katsu, beef pho and harissa lamb chops.

