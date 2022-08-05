Food, fun, events and studios, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

All-inclusive staycation-ing at… Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

This is my sixth summer in the UAE and my top tip for survival through those unbearable summer months is making sure weekends are filled with fun stuff. In the UAE, that’s not hard, especially when there’s so many great staycation deals about right now. For one where you can put – and keep – your wallet away, Rixos Premium Saadiyat island is a great option for couples and families, with guest rooms that open to semi-private pools, a roster of activities, and collection of restaurants far superior to the standard all-inclusive offering. Book and stay before the end of August 31 for room rates starting from Dhs1,600. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Fixing my roots at… 91 Beauty Salon

Like many blondes that have been dying their hair for more than a decade, the second I start seeing my roots creeping through I’m straight back to the salon chair. And having left it a little longer than I should have done to book an appointment this week, I was forced to try somewhere new, and booked in to 91 Beauty Salon in Barsha South on the recommendation of a friend. In a friendly two-hour session, I said goodbye to my roots and hello to a creamy new blonde colour, styled into a big, bouncy blowdry that saw me through to an evening out. For blondes, be sure to ask for Christian. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Switching off for the weekend at… Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

It is a certified fact that the best beaches in the UAE can be found on Saadiyat Island. Generally I’m more of a pool girl, but offer me crystal clear waters and pure white sand and I’m willing to make an exception. I spent a relaxing weekend at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi and couldn’t have been more grateful for the chance to really switch off after what has turned out to be a (surprisingly) busy summer. If you get a chance to go, do it – it’s good for the soul. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Eating all the cheese at… Alaya

Levantine cuisine is not typically known for its cheese, but if you’re a cheese addict like me, you’ll find it anywhere. This week I checked out the newest restaurant in DIFC, Alaya, and I didn’t hold back on the good stuff. From grilled halloumi to truffle cheese borek and kunafa, it was a dream come true. They also have rotisserie meat too, to help balance that fat with some protein. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Stuffing myself silly with deliciousness from… Jailbird

We eat a lot here at What’s On but personally, I get most excited about chicken wings, cake (and cupcakes) and burgers. So, when Jailbird said they wanted to send Team What’s On some of their delicious burgers, I couldn’t refuse (never has a confirmation email shot out so quickly from me before). Off the menu, I picked the medium spiced Nashville style burger with pickled onions and dill pickles and messy fries (with cheese fondue). Verdict: The burgers are crispy, juicy and just plain delicious – a must-try for fans of a spicy chicken burger (go mild though if you can’t take the heat).– Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Looking forward to my Mediterranean brunch at… Myrra Restaurant

I’m not much of a brunch fan, but this weekend I’m heading over to the Palm Jumeirah for a brunching island escape at Myrra Restaurant. I fell in love with Myrra during a team lunch and have been looking forward to returning for a while now. I’m looking forward to the fresh tuna carpaccio, cornfed baby chicken and of course, the restaurant’s popular desserts. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Binging a new film on… Netflix

It’s taken all my willpower to wait for the weekend this time around. Netflix released their eagerly awaited (mostly by me) film, Wedding Season on August 4, and it’s the headliner of my routine Friday night binge. The romcom centres around expat Indians, Asha and Ravi. Pressured by their parents to find spouses, they pretend to date during a summer of weddings, only to find themselves falling for each other. – Saniya Udeshi, Editorial Intern

Indulging in calorific goodness at… More Café

Sometimes I think I might’ve been born in the wrong country… I’m attracted to Italian food like a moth is to the light. This week’s pasta rec has to be More Café’s perfect four-cheese ravioli. Can’t get enough? I know I couldn’t. That’s why I also got the chicken and mushroom pappardelle. I could rave about these for hours, but I’ll let you stare at the picture above instead. I’m sure it’ll do the trick. – Saniya Udeshi, Editorial Intern

