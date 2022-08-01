The best new nightlife venues in Dubai

From slick nightclubs to dazzling new lounges and intimate haute hangouts…

Looking for a new watering hole to mix up your drinking circuit? With a new year comes a slew of new bars in Dubai to try. Whether it’s an underground drinking den or a sleek rooftop with incredible views, these are the best new bars in Dubai you need to try.

Amelia

Looking for a stunning new indoor setting for epic DJ sets and crafted cocktails this summer? Say hello to Amelia, a Beirut-born concept sSet over a two-floor space in a dedicated building in the grounds of Address Sky View. Described as a ‘multisensory experience’ of music, gastronomy and mixology, the design is daring and dramatic, with triple height ceilings, a DJ booth disguised as an organ and a super-sized bar backed by industrial looking mechanics. The menu presents an array of Nikkei cuisine with Mediterranean hints laced into the dishes too, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. It’s all paired with some rather inventive cocktails which come finished with delicate ice cups piled with fruit, edible flowers and even sides of caviar.

Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 328 2805, amelialounge.com

Bedrock

For those who love a good sports bar, Pier 7 has a new playground that’s perfect for kicking back with friends. Bedrock has officially opened its doors. Guests will be treated to no less than 20 screens around the venue, showing the latest live games, matches and unmissable sporting moments. Additionally, you can get in on the action with indoor games such as the latest technology in darts and the region’s best indoor golf simulator for some hearty competitive socialising. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, the menu is filled with high quality dishes and fresh ingredients such as steak frites, 300 gram Tajima wagyu rump, nachos, Neapolitan pizzas and fresh salads.

Bedrock, first floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

Jass Lounge

Forgoing the usual Dubai mantra that bigger is better, DIFC’s intimate new jazz bar Jass Lounge has seating for roughly 40, including a handful of stools at the bar. While there’s a regal opulence to the decor, the feel is instantly inviting: walls are painted in aegean blue with gold accents everywhere from the fully-stocked bar shelves to the ornate gold archway entrance. Make no mistake that this is a drinks-only bar and a small slate cheeseboard is the only thing you’ll find to graze on. But with entertainment starting from 10pm onwards, guests aren’t here to eat. Different bands perform each night, ranging from soulful jazz classics to Latin jazz and even jazz tunes with Oud. Read our review here. Jass Lounge, Gate District 2, DIFC, 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (050) 912 4242, @jasslounge

Sinners

Like to be the ‘in the know’ one in your crew? Then organise a night out to Sinners, a newly opened speakeasy-style bar that replaces Cartel in the InterContinental Dubai Marina. Only opening on Fridays and Saturdays, this hidden weekend spot is dressed in dramatic velvets and deep hues of crimson and cranberry, finished with sultry chandeliers and a geometric-print floor. A creative mixology menu is home to all the classics, as well as a few inventive signature sips.

Sinners, above La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 10pm to 3am, Fri and Sat. @sinners.dxb

Cirque Le Soir

Same same, but different. After an eight year run, Cirque Le Soir closed its doors in 2019. But now it’s back in a brand new location, inside the Sheraton Grand Hotel, taking the space formerly occupied by Cue Lounge (Alice Lounge before that, and Novikov before that). A regular rotation of shows take place on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which are produced and directed by the expert Addmind Hospitality team, so you can expect some jaw-dropping feats, gravity-defying acts and even some never-seen-before stunts.

Cirque Le Soir, Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, 10pm to late, Tues, Thurs, Fri and Sat. Tel: (056) 511 1311, @cirquelesoirdubai

Green Room at Soho Garden

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a secret bar? There’s something especially exciting about walking through a hidden door to discover an exclusive party happening behind it. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, as Green Room has opened its (secret) doors. There’s a regular rotation of events to look forward to, from ladies’ nights on Tuesday and Thursday to a Wednesday evening R&B brunch and a burlesque brunch with Dubai-based talent Ayesha Reid on Friday and Saturday.

Green Room, Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to late. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @greenroomsoho

The Mansion

The Mansion is located in Five Jumeirah Village, and is the latest venue to open in the thriving party hotel. The Mansion will be a 1920s Gatsby-inspired space, featuring black and gold furnishings digital art screens and graffiti designed by renowned artist Pichi Avo. With installations spread across two levels, the club boasts a private entrance and seating for up to 300 people. The club will open four nights per week from Wednesday to Saturday, with Wednesdays kicking off the event programme with an open format ladies’ night. A sharing-style menu will deliver top notch Japanese cuisine with a wide range of sushi, or go all out and order the ‘Caviar Show Spectacular’ – a kilogram of Sevruga Caviar delivered by bodyguards in a gold tin (priced at Dhs10,000).

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed to Sat from June 1, 10pm til late. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Salmon Guru

Hailing from Madrid, Salmon Guru is consistency recognised as one of the world’s best bars, and it’s just landed in Dubai. Taking up an intimate spot in the ME Dubai, this cosy watering hole has the same kitsch feel as the original in Spain with vibrant neon signs and walls lined with colourful ornaments. The mixology menu, which has been overseen by Diego Cabrera, is seriously impressive, with clever concoctions served up in everything from traditional glass coupe’s to fire breathing dragons.

Salmon Guru, ME Dubai, Business Bay, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (052) 814 9537, @salmongurudubai

Electric Pawn Shop

Inspired by the vibrant era of New York’s Chinatown in the 1970s is uber-cool underground bar, Electric Pawn Shop. The successor to Lebanon’s award-winning Electric Bing Sutt, you’ll find Electric Pawn Shop on the ground floor of the H Hotel. A fusion of underground music, contemporary design and an innovative drinks and bites menu makes Electric Pawn Shop. Guests can expect to gather around concrete island bars or on plush red velvet seats, browse a huge collection of vinyl records, and listen to beats from a rotation of DJs that will spin at the brick centre DJ booth.

Electric Pawn Shop, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 6pm to late daily. Tel: (050) 586 5510, electricpawnshop.com

Taikun

Taikun became a firm favourite on the ladies’ night and dinner-and-a-show circuit thanks to its daring and dazzling roster of shows. And after shutting its doors in Vida Downtown, Taikun reopens on Tuesday May 3. When we checked out the stunning cabaret show last year, the talented cast of singers and dancers got pulses racing with a three-hour multi-act set of captivating performances: a semi-clothed male dance duo moving in sync, a powerhouse vocalist in a floor length dress – expect to be wowed each time the curtains part.

Taikun Dubai, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, 7pm to 3am, Tues to Sun. Tel: (056) 545 4070, @taikundubai