Go ahead and pamper a loved one (or yourself)…

Let’s face it, we could all use a bit of extra pampering right now, so if you could do with some R&R, we’ve selected some of the best spa deals doing the rounds in Dubai right now.

Nikki Spa

This summer, experience a day of wellness at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, starting with a 60-minute body massage or facial, followed by a healthy two-course lunch at Café Nikki. Guests can also enjoy pool and beach access, which includes a sun lounger, towel and water.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, daily, Dhs575 with spa, lunch and pool access, valid until September 30. Tel: (0)4 376 6150. dubai.nikkibeach.com/spa-leisure

Guerlain Spa One&Only The Palm

This sublime spa at One&Only The Palm offers guests a 60-minute imperial relaxing massage scented with Guerlain’s Impériale fragrance, along with pool and beach access and a three-course lunch at Zest or afternoon tea. Priced at Dhs995 per person, or a guest can join you without going to the spa for Dhs470.

Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs995 per person. oneandonlyresorts.com

The Westin Mina Seyahi

Enjoy ‘buttered up’ the package at The Westin Mina Seyahi comes with a one-hour massage, lunch at Fish or Bussola, and full day pool and beach access all rolled into one. Upon booking the experience, you’ll also receive 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Monday to Friday Dhs520, Saturday & Sunday Dhs585. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. heavenlyspadubai.com

The St. Regis Dubai The Palm

Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Dubai The Palm is offering a 60-minute massage, followed by a two-course lunch at Cordelia, and complimentary access to the hotel’s pools. Available daily between 10am and 7pm, the deal is priced at Dhs675 per person on weekdays and Dhs750 on weekends and public holidays.

Iridium Spa, The St. Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 218 0140. marriott.com

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm