10 of the best spa deals in Dubai right now
Go ahead and pamper a loved one (or yourself)…
Let’s face it, we could all use a bit of extra pampering right now, so if you could do with some R&R, we’ve selected some of the best spa deals doing the rounds in Dubai right now.
Nikki Spa
This summer, experience a day of wellness at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, starting with a 60-minute body massage or facial, followed by a healthy two-course lunch at Café Nikki. Guests can also enjoy pool and beach access, which includes a sun lounger, towel and water.
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, daily, Dhs575 with spa, lunch and pool access, valid until September 30. Tel: (0)4 376 6150. dubai.nikkibeach.com/spa-leisure
Guerlain Spa One&Only The Palm
This sublime spa at One&Only The Palm offers guests a 60-minute imperial relaxing massage scented with Guerlain’s Impériale fragrance, along with pool and beach access and a three-course lunch at Zest or afternoon tea. Priced at Dhs995 per person, or a guest can join you without going to the spa for Dhs470.
Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs995 per person. oneandonlyresorts.com
The Westin Mina Seyahi
Enjoy ‘buttered up’ the package at The Westin Mina Seyahi comes with a one-hour massage, lunch at Fish or Bussola, and full day pool and beach access all rolled into one. Upon booking the experience, you’ll also receive 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar.
The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Monday to Friday Dhs520, Saturday & Sunday Dhs585. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. heavenlyspadubai.com
The St. Regis Dubai The Palm
Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Dubai The Palm is offering a 60-minute massage, followed by a two-course lunch at Cordelia, and complimentary access to the hotel’s pools. Available daily between 10am and 7pm, the deal is priced at Dhs675 per person on weekdays and Dhs750 on weekends and public holidays.
Iridium Spa, The St. Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 218 0140. marriott.com
Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm
Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Sunday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, Dhs599. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com
Caesars Palace Dubai
At Caesars Palace Dubai’s Qua Spa, guests can indulge in a 50-minute treatment of their choice, either a body massage or classic facial for Dhs499 with complimentary pool and beach access and 15 per cent off food and beverage.
Qua Spa, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 11am to 9pm. Tel: (0)50 864 2874. caesars.com/dubai
Mandara Spa
Why not level up your spa session with a frangipani flower treatment this August? At The H Dubai, you can book a 50-minute personalised massage with frangipani massage oil, 15 mins frangipani bubble bath with access to pool and spa facilities.
Mandara Spa, The H, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, valid until August 31. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com
Sofitel Dubai The Palm
At Sofitel Spa you can select one of six 60-minute L’Occitane spa treatments, along with access to any of the indoor and outdoor spa pools and the beach. The package runs from Monday to Friday, priced at Dhs420 per person.
Sofitel Dubai The Palm, available Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm, Dhs420, valid until August 31. Tel: (04) 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa
If you’re a teacher in Dubai, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa has a special deal to reward you this summer. Enjoy a 50 per cent discount on either a 60-minute Indian aromatherapy massage or 60-minute facial treatment. Running until September 30, a valid school ID must be presented upon arrival.
Jive Spa, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumeirah, Monday to Thursday, 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. tajhotels.com
Swissôtel Al Ghurair
Pamper your loved one with not one but seven spa treatments with Swissôtel Spa’s Super 7 Package. The seven treatments can be redeemed weekdays before 7pm, valid for seven months from time of purchase. Treatments include a 60-minute traditional Thai massage, a 30-minute sublime radiance facial, a body scrub and more.
Swissotel Al Ghurair, Dhs777. Tel: (0)4 293 3000. swissotel.com
Images: Supplied