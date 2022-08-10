The first store from the homegrown e-commerce brand will welcome shoppers later this year…

The Giving Movement is one of the UAE’s biggest homegrown success stories in the fashion world, and as the athleisure brand continues to expand its empire of fabulous fits and eco-friendly fashion, it’s set to open a physical store in Mall of the Emirates before the end of the year.

Until now, The Giving Movement has been exclusively e-commerce, so it’s a major move for the disruptive fashion brand. “We are excited to announce that we will be opening our first flagship store in Mall of Emirates later this year,” says founder Dominic Nowell-Barnes. “We recognised that shopping in retail stores is still a big part of the culture in the UAE so we are excited to create a truly unique experience in our flagship store.”

While we don’t know exactly what the flagship store will be like yet, visitors can expect to shop the latest collections for ladies, gents and now even children, with every colour t-shirt, hoodie, sweatshirt, jogger, jacket and more available. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE, with affordable pieces priced from Dhs199.

The Giving Movement isn’t only in the business of creating eco-friendly athleisurewear, but it’s also in the business of giving back, with AED15 donated to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold. So when you buy from The Giving Movement, you’re doing some good too. The money goes towards providing food, shelter and education to those around the world who need it most. “To date we have donated over $2,400,000, says Nowell-Barnes. “Our goal is to reach $10,000,000 in donations by the end of 2023. Our philosophy is a simple one: small acts multiplied by many, can transform the world.”

New lines launching soon

You could also expect to shop The Giving Movement’s first footwear line when the Mall of the Emirates store opens, which is dropping online this week. In a world first, the slides are bio-based and made from sugar in partnership with I’m Green, the world’s first bio-based plastic.

And in more new-ness news, this season will also see the launch of Fifty Made, The Giving Movement’s first ready-to-wear collection. Promising to be a sustainable luxury brand, just 50 pieces of each style will be made, and the first collection showcased at Dubai Fashion Week in October.

thegivingmovement.com