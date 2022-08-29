Super yachts, family fun, fishing and some super fun watersports activities…

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) is returning to a series of locations at the capital’s ADNEC complex, including the Waterfront Quayside —a picturesque stretch of coast running along the front of the main ADNEC building.

Exhibitors from the Atlantian worlds of luxury boats, watersports, fishing and all things marine will be making their way to Abu Dhabi waters between November 24 and 27 to take over the 40,000 square metre space and float their latest and greatest innovations.

Tickets are priced from Dhs60, with multi-day passes available, but what can you expect from ADIBS 2022?

You’re gonna need a bigger boat

There will of course be a flotilla of truly astonishing boating bling on display (including Evo Yates Dubai who will show their 43-foot Evo R4 yacht for the first time in the exhibition), the latest in luxury cruisers and oligarch oggle-worthy mega yachts. Vistors will also be able to enjoy live performances, family entertainment, water adventure sports showcases, fishing tackle fairs and exhibits of the latest angling tech and a few cruise liner loads of marine-based merch.

You’ll be able to test out your own sea legs with a variety of motorised and non motorised water sport activities, enjoy a range of food and beverage options and soak up all that fresh salty sea air.

Abu Dhabi Maritime recently sponsored a long term sponsorship deal with the ADIBS and speaking at the signing Captain Al Mheiri, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “As the custodian of Abu Dhabi’s waterways, we are committed to raising the profile of Abu Dhabi as a leading global maritime capital.”

“This sponsorship agreement with ADNEC for ADIBS supports our endeavours, and we look forward to showcasing the incredible opportunities and potential that Abu Dhabi has to offer as an international maritime destination to the global and local community.

ADNEC, November 24 to 27. Tickets are available now via the adibs.ae website.

Images: Provided