The summer hols are officially over…

If you are already wondering when the next long weekend is, you have come to the right place. Here is a full list of the remaining UAE public holidays for 2022…

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

Under the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Cabinet announced the public holidays for 2021 and 2022 back in 2020, which shows the next public holiday will be on the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on October 8.

However, this year, October 8 is a Saturday. So, it could mean that it’s just a regular two-day weekend in October.

Then when is the next public holiday?

After that, the next public holiday is the final one of the year – and it’s sure to be a four day weekend. Commemoration Day and National Day are December 1 and 2 respectively. These dates fall on a Thursday and Friday in 2022, so with Saturday and Sunday off we will enjoy a four-day weekend.

Image: Getty