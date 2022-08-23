Having a wardrobe clear out? Here are the best places to sell (and buy) second-hand clothes in Dubai…

A declutter always seems like a great idea but finding a timely and cost-effective way to sell your unwanted clothes can be a hassle. Instead of individually uploading every piece of clothing to a selling site or worse, throwing them away, here are a few more sustainable ways to find your preloved clothes a new home in Dubai…

Thrift for Good

Thrift for Good will exchange your men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing as well as textiles, bags, shoes, and books in return for store credit (Dhs10 per bag). In partnership with Gulf 4 Good, they then donate every dirham of the profit to the Sparkle Foundation in Malawi and, where needed, donate the clothes to help children around the world.

Building 8, Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, thriftforgood.org

La Suite

If you have a high-end selection of designer clothes to sell, look no further than La Suite – a haven for preloved premium women’s fashion. Ensure your clothes are in excellent condition before booking an appointment with the team who will photograph, market, and sell your items for you. As soon as the items are sold, you can collect your cash – minus 40 per cent commission – of the final selling price.

Home and Soul Concept Store, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, lasuite.ae/

Retold

Retold is a pre-owned fashion boutique that’s home to a variety of high-street and designer womenswear brands. Deliver your unwanted items to the store in like-new condition and sit back and relax while they take care of the rest, in return for store credit.

Warehouse 11, Red Crescent Compound, 6th Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, shopretold.com/

Klowes DXB

If you’d rather be in control of selling your items, this Facebook community was made especially for women in Dubai to list their unwanted clothes, shoes, accessories, and anything else considered “glam” online. Clothes must be in good condition and their favourite picks are posted to the Instagram shop page daily.

facebook.com/groups/klowesdxb