Toast to the sunset, feet in sand, cocktail in hand…

There’s nothing quite like that feeling with the sand on your feet whilst taking in a stunning, Insta-worthy sunset. Dubai has a number of amazing beach bars giving you the chance to do just that.

We’re not talking about just any old beach-side bar, however. We are talking about toes in the sand, cocktail in hand and the most epic sunset views you can find in Dubai (although we’ll admit, they’re all pretty epic).

Here are 19 of the best beach bars in Dubai for sundowners…

Barasti

An oldie but still, undisputedly, a goodie, Barasti is one of Dubai’s stalwart beach bars. Head there for serious holiday vibes, whether you’re bagging a spot towel-in sand or sitting at one of the table clusters as you’re served drinks from a tiki-style bar.

Barasti, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, open Sun to Thur 9am to 1am Fri and Sat 9am to 2am. Tel: (04) 318 1313. Taxi: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi. barastibeach.com

Bliss Lounge

For an ultra-chic experience, check out Bliss Lounge Dubai. With stunning sea views and JBR behind you, it’s a buzzing spot to enjoy a sundowner or two. A happy hour runs every day from 6pm to 8pm. Ladies can enjoy three sushi rolls and three house beverages for Dhs120 on Wednesdays. A gent’s night runs every Saturday from 8pm to 2.30am, with selected house beverages and mixers priced at Dhs25.

Bliss Lounge, Sheraton Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, open daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 315 3838 @blissloungesheraton

Cove Beach

There’s always something happening at Cove Beach, from ladies’ days to sunset DJ sessions. For example, on Fridays, there’s the big 808 party with throwback 80s and 90s RnB and Hip Hop, and Wednesday’s it’s rose all night for ladies for Dhs149.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Fri to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

DRIFT Beach

With gorgeous sunset views of the Marina, DRIFT is the place to go. The pool and beach has become a beach bar fan favourite for its exclusive and chic vibe. Monday to Thursday those who love a bit of rose can enjoy the sunset while they sip on a selection of rose wines from 6pm to 8pm.

DRIFT Beach Dubai, One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, open Mon to Thu 9am to 8pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200, driftbeachdubai.com @driftbeachdubai

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. It’s the ultimate spot to enjoy a beach day. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners. The best place to toast to the sunset is sat up at the circular bar out on the beach.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 244 7200, february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Fish Beach Taverna

Step into the Mediterranean when you visit Fish Beach Taverna, from the paved flooring to the blue and white hues of the open-air restaurant. It serves ‘an Aegean menu of Turkish and Greek cuisine’ with lots of fresh dishes on the menu. Dine or enjoy drinks at cute white tables on the beach with fairy lights twinkling above you.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, open daily 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

Jones The Grocer

Everyone’s favourite Australian dining export Jones The Grocer has opened a brand new beachside venue at the ever-popular West Beach on the Palm Jumeirah. Head there for hearty and healthy dishes as well as DJ nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 8.30am to 10pm. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. @jonesthegrocer

Koko Bay

Koko Bay is the Bali-inspired beach bar and restaurant that has proved endlessly popular since its opening. You’ll find it at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, where it offers incredible views out to the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina, especially at sunset. Choose from seating in the Bali-inspired restaurant, out on the decking, or bag a seat right there in the sand, from cushy blue bean bags to clusters of comfortable wicker seating. Make sure to book ahead, it’s always busy.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open Sun to Thu middday to midnight, Fri and Sat midday to 1am Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae



Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish is the name of the new restaurant which has opened at the popular Palm Jumeirah spot, West Beach and it certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. It’s absolutely stunning, offering its visitors the perfect spot for dining, sun downers and sunbathing, with those incredible Dubai Marina skyline views.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 11am to 3am. @luckyfishdubai

Orange Chameleon

Orange Chameleon can be found on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. It’s got plenty of seating on the beach and sun loungers too. On the menu is a series of sushi, sashimi and other such bites.

Orange Chameleon, West beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 11am to 3am. Tel: (04) 328 3666. @orangechameleondxb

Palm Bay

You’re pretty much guaranteed beachside drinking and dining from any of the restaurants on Club Vista Mare. Caribbean-themed bar Palm Bay has proved super popular since it took over from Ras Beach Vibes. Head there for fantastic deals throughout the week as well as an all day happy hour from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday. As well as terrace seating, there’s plenty of seats on the beach too.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Senor Pico

Another haunt on the West Beach strip is Mexican eatery Señor Pico. On the menu, you’ll find ‘reimagined classics and new favourites’, from cheesy quesadillas, fully-loaded nachos, tacos and more. The restaurant is funky and fun with a very bright colour scheme. Enjoy a sundowners happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, on Monday through to Thursday with discounts on selected food and drinks.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Mon to Thu, midday to midnight, Fri midday to 1am, Sat and Sun 9am to middnight. Tel: (0)4 568 2502, @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Shimmers

Another stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. Taxi: Madinat Jumeriah. jumeirah.com

Surf Club

West Beach on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is already home to Koko Bay, Señor Pico, FIVE Palm Jumeirah and more. Surf Club, has taken over the spot formerly held by Aprons & Hammers Beach House. Expect a truly elevated experience, as the whole place has undergone a transformation. There’s now more seating than ever, under sun-dappled wooden trellises, with the introduction of roomy cabanas for a fabulous beach day. Bag a seat out on the terrace or on the beach and toast to the evening with picture-perfect views of the sunset and the iconic Dubai Marina Skyline.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 589 5444, surfclubdubai.com, @surfclubdubai

Tamoka

New venue Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, open daily 12pm to 10pm. @tamokadubai

The Beach House at Anantara

The Beach House at stunning Thai-inspired resort Anantara, The Palm, has been around for some time now and for good reason too. Sit out under the canopy with decking underfoot and huge fans blowing lazily overhead, or just bag yourself a seat right on the beach to watch a truly stunning sunset.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @anantaradubai

Wavebreaker

It’s all about keeping it casual at longtime Dubai bar, Wavebreaker at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah in JBR. The people-friendly spot shows all of the live sports on big screens and there’s a happy hour on weekdays from 4pm to 7pm.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, open daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Ula

Ula occupies the spot formerly held by popular steakhouse West 14th at Dukes, The Palm, but the space has been completely revamped and now has a chic Mediterranean aesthetic. The whole bar is now open, along with a dedicated beach bar. It also offers pool passes with weekdays priced at Dh100 with Dhs50 redeemable on food and beverages, and on weekends passes are priced at Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Mon to Thu 10am to 1am, Fri to Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Images: Social and supplied