Now open
Chic Nonna
DIFC has finally welcomed Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space features an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there’s also a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.
Chic Nonna, DIFC. chicnonna.com
Fat Uncle
Cool homegrown spot Fat Uncle provides an interesting menu that breaks away from those classic dishes you see everywhere in Dubai. If you’ve never tried cheeseburger gyoza, prepare to be amazed. There’s other treats too like crispy crab and avocado salad, short rib pizza and a selection of meat and fish dishes. An unlicensed bar takes centre stage, serving up creative and tasty mocktails while a playlist of edgy tunes is cranked up throughout the day. An outdoor terrace will also launch soon.
Fat Uncle, Al Wasl, Jumeira, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 545 9575. @ourfatuncle
Vaga
A new addition to the Bluewaters culinary scene is Vaga. Inspired by the term for a nomad, vagabond, the two-floor restaurant is a contemporary space serving up a fusion of Arabic and Armenian cuisines. Must order dishes include Manti, that combines beef ravioli deliciously with mint, yogurt, tomato sauce, and chili; a classic Armenian Lahmajoon of lamb mince, tomato, onion, parsley, and chili atop a crispy base; and Khorovats, which celebrates the culinary stalwart that is the Armenian barbeque, serving up a smorgasbord of delicious grilled meat. On the corner of Bluewaters Mall, the first floor terrace boasts some of the best views of Ain Dubai, while in the warmer months an indoor terrace on the ground floor will be a popular place to sit.
Vaga, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to late daily. Tel: (0)56 800 0990, vagadubai.com
Alaya
Two of Dubai’s restaurant heavyweights, Evgeny Kuzin and Izu Ani (known for creating Gaia, Shanghai Me and most recently La Maison Ani) have teamed up again for yet another DIFC restaurant called Alaya. Described as a ‘tribute to the Middle East’, Alaya is now open next door to Gaia in DIFC. With a focus on carefully selected ingredients and rigorous cooking methods, every dish requires fresh herbs and spices such as cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, nutmeg, cardamom or the lemony flavours of sumac. You’ll also find prime meat and seafood; many different kinds of nuts including pine, pistachio, almond and sesame; as well as freekeh, pulses, and plenty of squeezes of lemon.
Alaya, Gate Village 4, DIFC . Tel: (0)4 570 6289. alaya-dubai.com @alayadubai
RSVP
Boxpark is home to a new French ‘fun’ dining concept, RSVP. The unlicensed venue brings the essence of Joie de Vivre to a relaxed setting, inspired by old world eateries from Paris. The beautiful, light-filled space welcomes guests for an early morning espresso, long lunches and late-night rendezvous. Chef de Cuisine, Aadel Ouaoua combines traditional French techniques with his love of classic Japanese cooking and added a Mediterranean touch, so you can expect a bit of everything on this eclectic menu.
RSVP, Boxpark, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, 10am to 12am daily. @rvsprestaurant
EKAI
As if DIFC’s dining scene wasn’t already full enough, there’s a new restaurant to dine and unwind at in the financial district’s Burj Daman building. A spot designed for late-night dinners and revelry until the early hours, EKAI features opulent decor, a stage for nightly performances and a menu of Mediterrasian fusion dishes.
Podium 5, Burj Daman, DIFC, Dubai, 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 554 3392, ekaidubai.com/
Jun’s
Jun’s is the brainchild of award-winning chef Kelvin Cheung that’s recently opened on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, presenting a modern menu of flavours from North America and Asia. Rooted in Cheung’s Chinese heritage, North American upbringing, and French training – coupled with the freshest ingredients from local farms – Jun’s will take you across the world on a journey that traces the chef’s culinary travels. It’s served up in a restaurant space where no attention to detail hasn’t been considered, with eye-catching details including a marble top bar, jade accents and a serious of 3D ceiling installations.
Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com
53 Dubai
New dinner and a show restaurant 53 Dubai is located, unsurprisingly, on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road. From its lofty perch, 53 commands some pretty incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the stunning city skyline thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. While you may struggle to tear yourself away from the jaw-dropping views, you’ll want to have your eyes firmly to the stage once the entertainment begins, with dinner shows expertly choreographed by Lebanese artist Jean Zakr. The globally-influenced menu is an all-taste pleasing array of dishes that take inspiration from around the world. Masterminded by chef Esteban Terragosa, recipes inspired by flavours from the Mediterranean, Latin America and across Asia will offer something for everyone.
53 Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, opening June 2022. Tel: (0)4 583 5353. @53.dubai
Cleavers
Changes are afoot at Phileas Foggs. The go-to neighbourhood hangout has switched up its offering by removing The Orangery and replacing it with brand new elegant steakhouse concept, Cleavers. The new restaurant looks very much like The Orangery, but now houses a menu of modern British cuisine that uses classic ingredients to create simple yet imaginative dishes, with premium steak cuts and a mighty meaty menu at its core. Highlights include beef tartare, several steak cut selections and the enormous Cleavers signature burger.
Cleavers, Phileas Foggs, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Tue to Thur 6pm to 12.30pm (last seating at 10pm) and Friday to Sunday 6pm to 1.30am (last seating at 11.30pm). Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @cleaversdxb
Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates
Bussola has been a crowd-favourite for many years, positioning itself as a brilliant place for happy hour sundowners, oven-baked pizzas and casual, family-friendly dining. Now, the award-winning restaurant has opened a second location in the popular residential district of Jumeirah Golf Estates. It takes over the spot previously held by the Sports Bar, but the space looks completely unrecognisable, with white pebble stone walls, pretty olive trees and views across the golf course. Chic cream and grey furniture is paired with light wooden tables and monochrome patterned cushions for a home-away-from-home look. Guests can expect fresh and flavourful dishes such as homemade pasta, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, fresh seafood and succulent meat dishes.
Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 586 7760. dubaigolf.com/bussola
Coming soon
Loren
Prepare to say Benvenuto to Loren, a beautiful new restaurant inspired by sun-soaked days on the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s. Opening in October, the fine-dining restaurant is an opulent, retro celebration of La Dolce Vita, and from a first look at the renders, it’s set to be a visual – as well as culinary – treat.
Loren, The Club at Palm West Beach, 12pm to 12am weekdays, 12pm to 1am weekends, opening October 2022. Tel: (0)4 557 8293, ristorante.loren
KYMA
New beach club Kyma looks set to be a Grecian-inspired paradise when it washes up on the shores of Palm West Beach. While we’ve not yet seen what the venue will look like, we do know the space will be part-restaurant and part-beach club. So you can expect to enjoy sun-soaked days by the beach and then indulge in long, lazy lunches with your toes in the sand. The homegrown concept will see Rikas’ corporate chef Gilles Bosquet take the reigns of the menu, which promises authentic Greek flavours with wider Mediterranean influence.
Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 2022. @kymabeachdubai
Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum
A new rooftop pool, lounge and restaurant is coming to Palm Jumeirah. Set to welcome guests atop the soon-to-open Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum promises to bottle up the Mediterranean spirit and bring it to its stunning new 14th floor rooftop home. The menu will voyage across the Mediterranean with an eclectic collection of dishes from chef Sydney de Hart, with dishes for grazing on poolside, and a more refined menu of a la carte eats to enjoy in the restaurant as the sun sets.
Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool Restaurant Dubai, Radisson Resort, Palm Jumeirah, opening Sept 2022. @tlmarenostrumdubai
YOY
Set to open this September at The Pointe is YOY, the UAE’s first dine-in Ukrainian restaurant. The kitchen will be helmed by chef Pavlo Moroz, who will bring his experience with open-fire cooking to a menu of modern Ukrainian flavours. An open kitchen will surround the Pich, a wood-burning oven used for warmth and cooking that’s considered the heart of a Ukrainian home. This specialised oven will allow smoky aromas to infuse freshly prepared dishes that can only be found and enjoyed at YOY. Each evening, live entertainment will range from modern folk singers and musicians playing traditional Ukrainian instruments to DJs.
YOY, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @yoy_dubai
Attiko
Attiko is the name of a new Pan-Asian restaurant, set to open on the rooftop of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi in September 2022. With brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location, the 600sqm venue will be offer a modern and contemporary design in the restaurant, featuring an expansive alfresco terrace. Lush green foliage fills the entrance, while floor to ceiling windows promise a brilliant spot from which to see golden sunsets along the horizon.
Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, opening September 2022. @attikodubai
The Nice Guy
LA’s celebrity hangout The Nice Guy is gearing up to open in Dubai later this year. Hoarding for the restaurant has already gone up on the ground level of Emirates Towers advertising that the restaurant is ‘opening soon’. If the LA hotspot is anything to go by, kitsch and eclectic decor dominates the design theme, with a decadent, yet cosy feel. The menu isn’t tied to a certain theme, although there appears to be a heavy Italian influence on the LA restaurant’s menu: lobster pizza, spaghetti pomodoro and a cacio e pepe all feature. But you’ll also find crowd pleasers such as hamachi crudo, the Nice Guy Burger and millionaire’s meatballs.
The Nice Guy, Emirates Towers, DIFC, opening soon. @theniceguydubai
Raspoutine
Storied French restaurant and nightclub Raspoutine is set to open in Dubai later this year, and we can’t wait. Having been an institution on Paris’ late-night party circuit for more than 50 years, Raspoutine will open its fourth global location in Dubai’s DIFC in September, according to its website. While the Paris venue is a sought-after party-centric hotspot, we can expect more of a dinner-and-a-show vibe from the Dubai iteration, similar to Raspoutine Miami, which opened earlier this year.
Raspoutine Dubai, DIFC, opening September 2022. @raspoutine.dubai
Josette
When you think of Italian restaurants in Dubai, the mind often goes straight to Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici, which are brought to us by Orange Hospitality. The group is back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, Josette will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club and soon-to-open The Guild.
Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, coming soon. @josettedubai
Mott 32
Experience authentic Chinese cuisine at Mott 32, which hails from Hong Kong and is inspired by 32 Mott Street in New York, where the city’s first Chinese convenience store opened in 1891. The restaurant looks set to be decked out in sultry hues of red, with cushy seating and delicately-patterned crockery.
Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, coming soon. @mott32dubai