If you know, you know…

Blippi is a bit of a divisive character in the world of parenting. The bespectacled children’s entertainer rose to prominence on YouTube where his inclusive ‘to camera’ monologues, quirky jerky dancing and songs about ‘working with tools’, monster trucks and excavators — have translated into 37 million subscribers with an avergae of one billion views per month. He’s essentially Kylie Jenner for pre-schoolers. Barney for the pandemic generation.

And whilst the orange and blue colour scheme along with frenzied enthusiasm about whether things ‘float or sink’, can be a jarring sight at 4am — if we’re honest, Blippi has stepped up and tagged in, on parenting our children when we’ve been too bleary-eyed and half-asleep to do a proper job of it ourselves. For that Blippi, we salute you.

What’s your favouite colour

So, if you are a parent, there’s probably a heady mix of emotions on hearing the announcement that Blippi (although likely one of his franchised impersonator clones) will be bringing a musical version of his show to the stage of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on February 18 and 19 of 2023. Happy Valentine’s Day to us all.

Blippi The Musical will land in the capital following a sell out 500 show tour in North America and the UK. Tickets to see the Abu Dhabi leg, will be priced from Dhs95 and are set to go live on the etihadarena.ae website from October 17.

You can preregister interest now via the flashentertainment.com website.

This isn’t the first time the Blippi bandwagon has snapped its braces in the UAE — the streaming star was actually part of the closing ceremonies of Expo 2020.

Talking about the announcement, CEO of Flash Entertainment John Lickrish said “We have paid close attention to the growth of Blippi’s following so it is a special moment to bring this exciting show to young fans in Abu Dhabi as we continue to diversify our offering and develop the regional entertainment landscape.”

Images: Provided