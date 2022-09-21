40 brilliant business lunch deals in Dubai

Boca

No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday. You can choose from a selection of dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. It’s all served within the hour – speedy, indeed. Pay Dhs110 for a two-course meal and Dhs135 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 3pm, Sunday – Thursday. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bombay Borough

Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough. Two courses will cost you Dhs89 and three-courses, Dhs119.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89 for two courses, Dhs119 for three. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Cafe Belge

Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over on the weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, starting from Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 372 2222. @cafebelgedubai

Café Isan

This three-course business lunch costs Dhs89 per person at both JLT branches. You can enjoy your lunch outdoors or indoors as you indulge in options such as satay, papaya salad, dim sum, tom yum soup, pad thai, curries, mango and sticky rice and more. At the licensed branch, you can even sip on a glass of grape for Dhs29.

Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B, JLT | Level 1 Armada Blue Bay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89 per person. cafeisan.co

Cé La Vi Dubai

What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 on weekdays with tea or coffee which is a must-try.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com Certo Popular Italian restaurant Certo at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City has a business lunch from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. Choose a two-course meal for Dhs100 or three courses for Dhs120. Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 3669187. radissonhotels.com Ciao Bella Why have just one dish when you can have your pick of a range of authentic Italian cuisine for lunch? Ciao Bella offers a buffet-style business lunch for Dhs69, with options of salads, soups and mains to re-energize during lunch hour. Need to eat at your desk? Take-away options are also available for Dhs49 where you’ll get a takeaway salad, soup and a hot dish. Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)56 784 71700. mediaonehotel.com Clap DIFC favourite, Clap, has launched a new business lunch deal featuring miso soup followed by a choice of two starters, one main and a dessert for Dhs115. All dishes have been carefully selected by head chef Renald Epie to include signature favourites such as the Clap salad with dried miso and truffle, squid karaage and crispy rice salmon. For the mains there’s a Dubai favourite – black miso cod – plus beef danburi and a selection of vegetarian options. Level 9, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb Cordelia View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm (@stregisdubaithepalm) Dine inside The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for a chic business lunch at Cordelia where a two-course meal costs Dhs125. Starter highlights include lobster bisque and salmon rillettes, while mains feature black cod and duck confit with a side of your choice. Tea or coffee is also included. St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 218 0125. @stregisdubaithepalm Duomo Duomo is the kind of restaurant you’d love to be invited to lunch at. Diners sit beneath a 15-metre vaulted cathedral-like ceiling as an ever-changing art projection envelope the walls. It’s cool yet elegant and the food is classically Italian. Head here for a special set menu for Dhs135 per person. The Dubai Edition, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. @duomodubai Eat & Meat This express menu is packed with freshly made flavorful dishes. There are light and bright salads, wholesome one-pot mains (changes on a daily basis), an array of desserts and plenty of pairing options (pick a salad and pudding, select just a main course or treat yourself to a salad, main, dessert and a glass of wine). The price for a salad, main and dessert is Dhs99 but there are plenty of other options available to suit your budget or hunger. Eat & Meat, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com garden on 8 Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. The lunch offer takes place every week day from 12pm until 5pm, where you can indulge in either a burger and a soft drink for AED69 or a burger and brew for AED89. Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8 Hunter & Barrel Whether you’re catching up with a business partner over lunch, or taking some much-needed time away from the office, Hunter & Barrel’s business lunch includes beef scallopine, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns for a choice of mains, along with the daily dessert special and a soft drink. It will cost you just Dhs85 per person. Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae Hutong At Hutong’s business lunch you will get a soup, two starters and one main for Dhs110, or a soup and a main course for Dhs88. It is available from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm. You can add a glass of wine for Dhs35. Indulge in wok-tossed beef tenderloin, stir-fried bean curd with black soy bean, wok-tossed chicken and more. Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com. Indochine A cosy setting for a midday break, Indochine’s business lunch offers four sharing starters, a choice of one main and sorbet for dessert for Dhs115. Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com L’Amo Bistro del Mare Elegant newcomer L’Amo has been making waves across Dubai as one of the most exciting additions to the city’s dining scene. And not one to rest on its laurels, the team has launched a new lunch menu featuring freshly-caught and imported seafood from the Mediterranean. Diners can choose one starter and one main course, plus dessert. Highlights include Galician amberjack sashimi, seasonal mushroom risotto and homemade pistachio ice cream. Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Mon to Thur noon to 2pm, Dhs139 per person. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. @lamobistrodelmare La Cantine du Faubourg In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. Starters include smoked duck breast, watermelon gazpacho and feta and more, while mains include options grilled lamb chops, roasted chicken breast and more. It is priced at Dhs110 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20 and a glass of wine for Dhs40. Available from 12pm to 2.45pm from Monday to Friday.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

La Mezcaleria, JBR

Fancy doing business by the beach? The newest outpost of La Mezcaleria on JBR has launched a two-course menu for just Dhs95. Dine on nachos, dynamite shrimp, chicken quesadillas or truffle mushroom risotto. For those looking to add a little something extra, the option to upgrade with two selected alcoholic drinks (includes house wine and beer, house prosecco and spirits) is available for Dhs140.

The Pavilion in JBR, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, from Dhs95. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriajbr

Lah Lah

Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. There’s chicken satay, vegetable spring roll, Shanghai noodles, and more. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs64 and the three-course meal is Dhs74.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Larte

Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs65 for two courses and you can add on Dhs10 for coffee or dessert. Want wine? Add on Dhs25. Available 12pm to 4pm from Monday to Friday.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae

Lo+Cale

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Lola Taberna Española

You and your team can lunch the Spanish way (think relaxed, leisurely and long) with a menu del dia, featuring classic Spanish dishes. Two courses costs Dhs65, while three courses is priced at Dhs89.

Lola Taberna, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

LPM Bar & Restaurant

If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get one starter and one main, or for Dhs180 you can get two starters, one main and a scoop of ice cream. Main courses include a choice between Arrabbiata, half roast baby chicken, and more.

LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, available Mon to Fri (except public holidays). Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Mado Restaurant and Cafe

Fancy an authentic Turkish lunch? Mado Restaurant and Cafe has launched a wholesome lunch menu consisting of soups, salads and freshly made appetizers with a choice of one main course. It’s priced at Dhs65 and if you want dessert, you can add on Dhs20. Available daily from Monday to Thursday, from 1pm to 4pm.

Mado Restaurant and Cafe, Jumeirah 3 and Bluewaters Island. Tel: (0)4 222 2338, mado.ae

Marea

Craving Italian food? Head to Marea at DIFC, the restaurant that is known for its special Italian lunch menu. The restaurant has a business lunch menu priced at Dhs120 per person with a choice of starter, main course, and sorbet of the day. Dishes include salmon carpaccio, lamb chops, sea bream and more.

Marea, DIFC Gate Village 7, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.45pm, Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae

Mohalla

Located in Dubai Design District, the award-winning home-grown Indian eatery, Mohalla offer up a two or three-course business lunch menu. The good news? You’ll be able to enjoy it in 30 minutes or less – perfect if you’re running short on time. Dhs55 will get you an appetizer and a main course, or get a three-course meal that includes dessert for Dhs59.

Mohalla, Dubai Design District, Dubai, Tel: (800) 664 2552. @mohallarestaurant