It’s quite a niche experience of sitting in a lounge while enjoying a Cubano and sippin’ on cognac and not many places prescribe to the very 1920s vibe.

Here is a roundup of some of the classiest and most exclusive joints to teleport you back to the roaring ‘20s. And both men and women are welcome.

Above 21

This upscale whisky and cigar lounge have a modern take on the Gatsby scene. Their exclusive lounge offers a walk-in humidor with a wide range of cigar and whisky pairings. The lounge has a membership program that offers discounts across all the FIVE Palm Jumeriah restaurants, private tastings and the membership payment is fully redeemable.

Above 21, Palm Jumeriah, open daily from 4pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 455 9989, palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Churchill Club

There’s a certain allure to a very private style of club. However, the self-proclaimed most prestigious cigar lounge is the place for cigar connoisseurs. It is an intimate lounge that offers a collection of items from an international tasting menu, inclusive of sushi and beluga caviar.

Churchill Club, Gate Village, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Tel (0)4 506 0000, fourseasons.com, @churchilclub

Diademas

Named after the acclaimed cigar, whose name derives from a crown-like headband. That is exactly the way to describe this lounge. The lounge offers an extensive drinks and cigar menu along with membership program that includes special discounts, cigar box maintenance and complimentary room meeting room rental.

Diademas, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, open daily from 5.30pm to 1.30am, Tel:(0)4 501 8615, hhoteldubai.com

La Casa Del Habano

The exclusive franchise of Habanos has locations scattered across the UAE for cigar aficionados to frequent. La Casa Del Habano in City Walk however, is considered the jewel of the franchise, offering of course a wide range of Cuban cigars along with a Habanos Terrazas selection. Their membership also includes private cigar lockers.

La Casa Del Habano, various branches across the UAE, open daily from 10am to 12am, @lacasadelhabanoinuae

