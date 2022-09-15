12 of the best places to enjoy dinner and a show in Dubai

Swapping nightclubs for supper clubs…

We’ve seen a recent shift in the nightlife industry; dance floors are being swapped with dinner tables and loud music switched for live acts. If there’s one thing you can say about Dubai, is its endless determination to create something new in a time where it’s needed the most.

If you’re keen to check out a dinner and a show in Dubai, here are 12 of the best options.

Billionaire

Billionaire Dubai is back in action and offers a line up of exciting live shows to complement your dinner experience. The entertainment is curated by Artistic Production Director, Montserrat (Montse) Moré who has worked with Cirque du Soleil, Lío and Pacha in Ibiza, and this season includes dazzling singers, expertly choreographed dancers and jaw-dropping circus acts. Among the more unmissable and eye-popping feats, see Britain’s Got Talent participants ‘Dust in the Wind’ perform their unique circus act ‘Adagio’; and brothers Michael and Dario Togni perform their act, Icarian Games, a traditional yet very rare circus acrobatic discipline.

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 510 3100. @billionairedubaiofficial

53 Dubai

New dinner and a show restaurant 53 Dubai is located, unsurprisingly, on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road. From its lofty perch, 53 commands some pretty incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the stunning city skyline thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. While you may struggle to tear yourself away from the jaw-dropping views, you’ll want to have your eyes firmly to the stage once the entertainment begins, with dinner shows expertly choreographed by Lebanese artist Jean Zakr.

53 Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 9pm to late Weds to Sun. Tel: (0)4 583 5353. @53.dubai

Dream

Dream is the name of the lavish late-night dinner and a show concept at the base of Address Beach Resort in JBR. The stunning restaurant utilises sophisticated projection technology to express different narratives throughout the evening. With plush, regal finishings, the space has been expertly designed to offer a luxurious experience while keeping its ethereal ‘Dream’ aesthetic. Dream’s wow-factor lies within its evening show, which has been meticulously rehearsed to deliver a faultless performance. A new cast has been added, providing a combination of songs, dances, aerialists, acrobats, magic shows and more.

Dream, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Tuesday to Sunday 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial

Papillon

Papillon took over the space previously held by Asia de Cuba in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, with a completely overhauled aesthetic. With a supper-club style setting, tables sit lower than the stage, where a single spotlight shines on closed curtains. The venue has reopened with a brand new show and cast, promising a cabaret style experience – feathers and all. The bar is covered in pink tiles, which is just one of the subtle feminine touches embedded throughout the space. While other dinner-and-a-show concepts focus on beautiful people doing impressive skills, this artistic portrayal of raw emotions sets the experience apart.

Papillon, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Wednesday to Saturday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 252 4098. @papillondxb

The Theater

The Theater Dubai offers ‘world-class entertainment unlike anything seen before, conceptualised by visionary music maestro, Guy Manoukian’. A team of global talent, including dancers, singers and aerialists have been flown in to provide an unforgettable show, from a stage which runs through the audience. Dinner tables are positioned for the best possible view, where a menu of fine dining dishes will accompany the entertainment.

The Theatre Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tuesday to Saturday, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 222 2268. thetheaterdubai.com

Play

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLAY Restaurant & Lounge (@playrestaurant)

PLAY Restaurant & Lounge hosts a ‘Midnight Brunch’ every Monday from 8pm to 10pm, with enigmatic live entertainment and an a la carte menu. Starting from Dhs450, the experience includes access to live entertainment, signature cocktails, and a la carte dining.

Play Restaurant & Lounge, Floor 36, The H Hotel, Mondays, 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 336 4444. playrestaurants.com

Limited Edition by Q’s Bar

This sultry spot is often championed by What’s On Dubai, and for good reason. The hidden gem in Palazzo Versace serves up a decent food menu that’s backed by some of the best live music you’ll hear in Dubai. American vocalist Ayanna Joni is in residence until October 30. A minimum spend of Dhs250 per person on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Dhs350 on Friday to Sunday is required.

Limited Edition by Q’s Bar, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Wednesday to Sunday, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 556 8865. palazzoversace.ae

La Perle

One of Dubai’s most popular theatre shows, La Perle is found in the purpose-built venue in Al Habtoor City. The enchanting performance is not to be missed, with acrobatics, mind-blowing set design and a theatrical storyline. You can combine your ticket with dinner at one of five restaurants in the area. For Dhs354 you can get a bronze seat ticket plus a meal at either Mexican restaurant Zoco, or open air terrace Le Patio.

La Perle, Al Habtoor City, Tuesday to Saturday, 6.30pm or 9.30pm, Dhs294. Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

Taikun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taikun (@taikundubai)

Taikun has recently relocated to Hilton Habtoor City, and therefore is showcasing a slick new venue to host its provocative shows. Described as a clandestine show club, Taikun promises an all-new show, with a premium dinner menu to match.

Takiun, Hilton Habtoor City, Tuesday to Sunday, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 528 3780. taikundubai.com

Flashback Speakeasy

Flashback Speakeasy, found hidden within Paramount Hotel, is hoping to send you back to the 1920’s with its new live music nights. Vocal talents of local artists such as Claudia Patrice, Larudche and Andrea Laguna will be taking the stage to bring you the sounds of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and many more legendary singers. On Thursdays (from May 12), guests can enjoy ‘Murder in the Speakeasy’, a murder-mystery themed dinner and a show that’s set in the 1930s. It’s Dhs299 with the soft package, Dhs380 for the house package and Dhs550 with bubbles.

Flashback Speakeasy, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Thursdays 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 246 6641. @paramounthoteldubai

La Casa Del Tango

With hopes of bringing Buenos Aires to Dubai, professional tango dancer Enrique Macana opened La Casa Del Tango in DIFC. The high-energy show builds throughout the night with passionate dances, intense drumming sessions and impressive solo performances.

La Casa Del Tango Restaurant & Bar, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily 8am to 1am. @lacasadeltangodxb

Antika Bar

For a Levantine experience check out DIFC’s theatrical restaurant, Antika Bar. The venue has a variety of different acts on stage throughout the week, including Farah Nakhoul on Thursdays, Karim Nour on Fridays and Fady Harb on Saturdays.

Antika Bar, Podium Level, Tower 2 – Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Monday to Sunday 5pm to 3am. Tel: (050) 735 9177. antikabar.ae

Images: Provided