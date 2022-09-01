The month-long fit-fest is back for another year…

Dubai Fitness Challenge, the month-long, city-wide festival of fitness launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has revealed the dates for its sixth edition.

Running from October 29 to November 27, 2022, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages everyone in the city to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. To help you achieve this goal will be a packed calendar of soon to be announced activities and events.

Around the city, you’ll find a number of Fitness Villages and Fitness Hubs, plus you can register to the portal and log your daily exercise to track your goals. You can team up with friends or colleagues, or go at it alone and try to beat your personal best.

The number of exercises you can try is extensive, from yoga to running, lifting and cycling, boxing, dance, football, and so much more. With so much variety, there’s no excuse not to find something that you love.

Last year, 1,650,000 participants took part in the 30×30 initiative, which is up by 10 per cent from 2020 and represents nearly half of the population of Dubai.

More details on how to register and the full line up will be announced soon.

