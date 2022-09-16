The party shouldn’t stop just because brunch does…

There’s something for everyone across Dubai’s legendary Saturday brunch scene. Whether it’s a brunch with pool access, an endless buffet or lively party affair, Dubai serves it and then some on a Saturday afternoon.

But what about after brunch? If you’re looking to keep the party going post 4pm, we’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s best after-brunch deals.

Twenty Three

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TWENTY THREE Rooftop (@tt_dxb)

What’s the deal: 4 hours unlimited drinks Dhs199 ladies and Dhs249 guys

Looking for an after-brunch boogie this weekend? Club Tropicana is the name of a brand new after-brunch party hosted by What’s On Nightlife Award-winning DJ, Natalie Brogan. Running from 4pm to 8pm every Saturday at Twenty Three Rooftop, it’s the perfect event for those that have been brunching on the Marina side of town. Expect 80s and 90s tunes sure to have you dancing, and a four-hour package of unlimited drinks for girls and guys. The ladies package is Dhs199 and it’s Dhs249 for gents.

Twenty Three Rooftop, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, 4pm to 8pm, Saturdays, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel: (0)54 793 1425, @tt_dxb

OPM Room

What’s the deal: Unlimited drinks from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs149 girls and Dhs199 guys

If you’re still partying by 8pm on a Saturday, there’s old school tunes and retro house classics at secret JBR nightspot, OPM Room. From 8pm to 11pm there’s a flashback brunch package which includes three hours of free flowing drinks plus a food platter to satisfy those post-brunch snack cravings. It’s Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys, with Dhs50 off for Facecard holders. Still hungry (or thirsty) for more? Ladies enjoy three drinks for Dhs100 from 11pm.

OPM Room, DoubleTree by Hilton Business Bay, 8pm to 11pm, Saturday, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs199 gents. @opmroomdxb

Paros

What’s the deal: Four drink tokens for Dhs175

House music fans assemble at the sky high Paros in Taj JLT. With DJ Natalie Brogan on the decks, post-brunchers can enjoy uplifting beats and endless views, alongside four drinks for Dhs175. The deal runs on Saturdays between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, but the party continues until 3am.

Paros, Taj, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Saturdays, 5.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Set menu and unlimited drinks for Dhs250

What’s better than one brunch? Two brunches! Popular after-work bar Baby Q in Media One Hotel has a Saturday evening brunch with unlimited drinks and selected food from 7pm to 10pm, priced at Dhs250. Where else would you want to go after a day brunch?

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Saturdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250. Tel: (04) 443 5403. @babyqdubai

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs120

For a brilliant party brunch, check out ‘Naughty Noodles’ at Maiden Shanghai from 1pm to 4pm, starting from Dhs450 for the house package. Afterwards, there’s a great deal to be had with the ‘drunch’ offer. Partygoers can enjoy three house drinks for Dhs120 from 4pm to 7pm every Saturday with a side of epic skyline sunset views thrown in for free. Even if you’ve not been brunching with some of your mates, you’ll likely find them here after.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 4pm to 7pm, Saturdays, Dhs120. Tel: (050) 220 4638. @maidenshanghaidubai

SoBe

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs100

If you’re heading to Akira Back on Saturday for Candypants’ brunch (running 1pm to 4.30pm, priced from Dhs399), be sure to carry on the party at ultra-chic rooftop bar, Sobe, from 4pm until 8pm, where you can sip on three house beverages for Dhs100 and party into the evening. The deal at Sobe is open to everyone, even if you haven’t been to the brunch.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 4pm to 8pm (must arrive before 6pm), Saturdays, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 245 5555. facebook.com/sobedubai

Treehouse

What’s the deal: Five drinks for Dhs150

Head to Treehouse’s popular after-brunch deal where you’ll be able to get your hands on five drinks (including wine, beers and spirits) for Dhs150 from 4.30pm. It’s pretty much Downtown’s go-to party spot, so don’t be surprised to bump into plenty of people you know who’ve also been at neighbouring brunches.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 4.30pm to 8pm, Saturdays, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 438 3100. treehousedubai.ae

McGettigans

What’s the deal: 3 hours’ unlimited house beverages for Dhs199

If you’ve already spent the day at McGettigan’s regular brunch or are heading there after a different one, their Drunch package should satisfy your need to carry on the party. From 5pm to 8pm, take advantage of their post-brunch deal, where you’ll get unlimited house beverages for Dhs199.

McGettigans, JLT, Dubai, 5pm to 8pm, Saturdays, Dhs199 for unlimited house beverages. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Images: Social/Provided