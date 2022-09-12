It’s already one of Abu Dhabi’s top restaurants…

French fine dining institution Fouquet’s is set to open in Dubai. The storied restaurant from Paris is already found in one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic buildings, Louvre Abu Dhabi, but the brand has set its sights on a second UAE outpost.

Slated to open in early 2023 according to its Instagram, Fouquet’s Dubai will take up residence in Downtown. Although the brand hasn’t confirmed the exact location, we’ve spotted hoarding at Burj Plaza, so we can expect some seriously wow-worthy Burj Khalifa and Opera District views from the Dubai outpost of this fine French restaurant.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fouquet’s, the original in Paris has been welcoming guests into it’s dazzling festive setting since 1899. Set on an enviable corner of avenue George V and the Champs-Elysées, the legendary brasserie features elegant Parisian decor that oozes glamour. As well as an indoor space it is home to two inviting terraces on the Champs-Elysées and George V avenues.

Fouquet’s has strong ties with the world of art and culture and the brand already has a number of well-established restaurants in exclusive locations across the globe. Alongside the original in Paris, there’s a snowy winter version in Courchevel, a Caribbean house with Riviera accents in St Barths, and a chic city outpost opening later this month in New York.

Of course, there’s also the What’s On Award-winning Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, which opened at Louvre Abu Dhabi in early 2020. This iteration was designed by architect Jean Novel (alongside the rest of the Louvre) and echoes the design of the rest of the museum’s stunning structure with Arabic patterns and features that make the most of natural light, air and water. You can read all of our thoughts on this top-class Abu Dhabi restaurant here.

All menus at the Fouquet’s restaurants around the world are masterminded by acclaimed chef Pierre Gagnaire, and we imagine the Dubai outpost will be no different.

@fouquets.dubai